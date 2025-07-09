The Edward Pierce Center for Autism Inc Launches Initiatives to Expand Critical Services for Underserved Communities

Arlington, Texas, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The Edward Pierce Center for Autism Inc. (EPCA), a nonprofit organization founded by Tracy Pierce, PhD, launches wide-reaching services that aim to bridge gaps in autism support. With a mission to promote inclusion for individuals with autism, EPCA focuses on providing comprehensive support, training, and research opportunities that can bring life-changing resources to adolescents and families in underserved areas.

Dr. Pierce, a former Marine, shares that the motivation behind this launch is personal. “When my son Edward, who has autism, entered adolescence, we lost access to ABA [Applied Behavior Analysis] therapy,” she says. “His behavior became more aggressive. He was six-foot-three by age 13, and I thought we were going to lose him to a group home. But I found a way to train myself, and it made all the difference. I realized parents need to be empowered, especially when the system falls short.”

This empowerment can be achieved through EPCA’s services, which fall into three categories: training and consulting, research and data collection, and community outreach and support. All of these emphasize equipping those closest to individuals with autism, the parents, educators, business owners, and community leaders, with the tools to provide inclusive support. Such support is much-needed during the challenging teenage years when many traditional services begin to taper off.

Edward Pierce

The training and consulting programs are tailored to address real-world needs. These sessions are for caregivers and professionals supporting teens with autism, including those with aggressive or high-need behaviors. EPCA provides one-on-one guidance for families and organizations, creating customized training plans specific to the individual challenges they face.

In addition to training, EPCA contributes to autism research. It collects data from families, particularly those with non-verbal children or adolescents experiencing complex symptoms such as aggression or auditory hallucinations, to address gaps in the current body of knowledge.

“This work is crucial,” Dr. Pierce stresses. “There aren’t many studies that include the most severe cases due to difficulties in obtaining traditional consent. That’s why we’re connecting researchers with families and helping them deal with institutional barriers.” This initiative illustrates EPCA’s dedication to broadening the scope of autism research and ensuring that the underserved voices are heard.

Community outreach is also an essential part of EPCA. In many regions, especially rural areas or small towns, it’s common for families to lose access to support once insurance lapses or ABA therapy ends. EPCA partners with community centers, health clinics, and local leaders to bring services directly to the people. “Families whose children are too behaviorally complex to attend traditional clinics don’t need to worry. We offer flexible, accessible support,” Dr. Pierce remarks.

Tracy Pierce

Through these sustainable, community-based initiatives, EPCA helps prevent family separations, reduce the burden on overwhelmed caregivers, and improve long-term outcomes for individuals with autism. The founder’s initial vision to provide services where there were none has grown into a dynamic model for inclusive, scalable care.

As the Edward Pierce Center for Autism grows, it welcomes support from every corner. Donors can help expand its reach into more communities that currently lack autism resources. Researchers are also encouraged to collaborate with EPCA to access underrepresented data that could transform the field.

Meanwhile, parents and caregivers are invited to share their experiences to further research and service development. Last but not least, businesses and educators can partner with the center to receive essential training and create more inclusive environments for neurodiverse individuals. Dr. Pierce states: “Getting involved with the Edward Pierce Center for Autism means being part of a mission that’s reshaping what’s possible for individuals with autism and their families.”

