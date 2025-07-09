Fourtis Surpasses 10,000+ Token Listings, Cementing Its Status as the World’s Leading Crypto Listing Platform

Dubai, UAE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a major milestone for the crypto ecosystem, Fourtis — the rapidly emerging all-in-one crypto listing and discovery platform — has officially surpassed 10,000 token listings, signaling explosive global adoption and positioning itself as the #1 community-driven crypto listing platform in the world.

With thousands of developers, traders, and crypto enthusiasts turning to the platform daily, Fourtis is now regarded as a central hub for token discovery, contract verification, and early-stage tracking — a role traditionally fragmented across multiple tools and platforms.

A One-Stop Hub for Everything Crypto

Fourtis is not just another token directory, it is a complete ecosystem combining advanced tools with a vibrant, user-driven experience that supports both token visibility and community interaction. Built with usability, trust, and innovation in mind, Fourtis provides a centralized platform for discovering, promoting, and evaluating blockchain assets. The platform currently features over 10,000+ verified token listings and continues to grow rapidly across global markets.

At its core, Fourtis serves as a dynamic listing engine, offering:

Token/Coin Listings & Trending: Projects can list tokens easily while users can browse trending, newly launched, cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains.

Projects can list tokens easily while users can browse trending, newly launched, cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains. Market Intelligence: Real-time access to token rankings, historical data, news, and live analytics.

Real-time access to token rankings, historical data, news, and live analytics. Smart Contract Scanner: A powerful tool to instantly verify token contract integrity, ensuring security for users and credibility for projects.

A powerful tool to instantly verify token contract integrity, ensuring security for users and credibility for projects. Fourtis Clip: A unique community feature allowing users to share and enjoy viral crypto content — from memes to GIFs and short-form videos — integrating culture with utility.

A unique community feature allowing users to share and enjoy viral crypto content — from memes to GIFs and short-form videos — integrating culture with utility. Community Ranking: Letting the community help determine which tokens deserve attention through organic engagement and visibility, driving interest based on real user activity and support.

Letting the community help determine which tokens deserve attention through organic engagement and visibility, driving interest based on real user activity and support. Coin Calculators: Instant conversion and price-tracking tools to help users evaluate investments.

“We envisioned Fourtis as a platform that would empower both the creators and the consumers of crypto assets. Whether you’re launching a token or just trying to find the next big trend, Fourtis brings clarity and community together like no other,” said a Fourtis team spokesperson.

The Fourtis Bot

To further streamline the listing experience, Fourtis introduces the Fourtis Trending/Listing Bot — an automated Telegram bot designed for fast-track token submissions and real-time trend tracking. Accessible via @fourtistechbot , the bot offers Priority Review, 24/7 support, and the ability to skip the queue for faster listing and visibility. Whether you're a developer eager to get your project noticed or a user tracking the latest market movers, the Fourtis Bot delivers instant access to listing tools and trending data — right at your fingertips.

The Vision Behind Fourtis

While the crypto space is filled with listing platforms, Fourtis differentiates itself by centering the user experience around trust, transparency, and community interaction.

Most crypto investors today rely on fragmented data, unreliable token sources, and scattered engagement tools. Fourtis fixes that by providing a streamlined interface and a multi-purpose toolset that addresses all the major challenges faced by crypto users:

Scams and rug pulls are minimized with built-in contract scanning.

Signal-to-noise ratio is improved with user and community filters.

Memes and social engagement are encouraged through Fourtis Clip, keeping the platform both informative and entertaining.

In an age where virality and visibility can make or break a token launch, Fourtis is positioning itself as the go-to place to catch “coinshots” early, giving developers the tools to gain exposure, and users the insights to make smarter decisions.

A Global Platform for a Global Audience

With adoption spanning across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond, Fourtis is poised to become a global standard in crypto token listing. Its growing community on Telegram, Twitter (X), and other platforms is a testament to its rapidly expanding user base and credibility in the space.

Whether you're launching a meme coin, building a DeFi app, or tracking your favorite altcoin — Fourtis brings everything under one roof.

Join the Future of Token Discovery:

About Fourtis

Fourtis is a next-generation crypto listing platform built to empower token developers and blockchain communities with real-time data, smart contract scanning, and community-first engagement tools. With 10,000+ tokens listed, an intuitive interface, and unique features like Fourtis Clip, it is redefining how crypto assets are discovered and promoted in the Web3 era.

Disclaimer:

