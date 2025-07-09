Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Centene Corporation Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) securities between December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Centene describes itself as a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Centene Corporation (CNC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also touting enrollment rates and low morbidity. In truth, Centene’s optimistic reports and promises regarding the Company’s inflated guidance fell short of reality when a preliminary analysis of over two-thirds of Centene’s marketplace share showed lower-than-anticipated enrollment and increased aggregate market morbidity.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 1, 2025, Centene issued a press release withdrawing 2025 guidance. Specifically, following an analysis of the 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace, Centene’s overall market growth across 22 states, or 72% of the Company’s marketplace membership, was lower than expected. In pertinent part, the Company stated that this preliminary analysis resulted in a reduction of its previously issued guidance to approximately $1.8 billion or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75. On this news, Centene's common stock fell from %56.65 per share on July 1, 2025, to $44.78 per share on July 2, 2025, a decline of over 40%.

