Zeem Solutions to build EV truck charging facility in Seattle Tacoma, thanks to grant funding from Northwest Seaport Alliance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeem Solutions will build an EV charging facility for electric trucks near SeaTac Airport, and six local fleet operators will purchase 19 new electric trucks at a price that is competitive with traditional diesel trucks, as a result of a $5.12 million grant from the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA). The grant will offset the high purchase cost of electric Class 8 drayage trucks, enabling local truck fleet operators to provide zero emission freight deliveries as they haul containers from the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma to inland warehouses. The grant was announced at an NWSA press conference on July 9 at Terminal 46 in Seattle, WA.

The project signals an accelerating transition to cleaner trucks in Puget Sound to provide residents with cleaner air, to benefit the health of families living in and around the ports and near the region’s freight corridors such as I-5. Nearly 4,000 short-haul trucks serve the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, traveling to nearby distribution centers and warehouses, and truck fleet operators will be able to switch to electric trucks and charging without the large amount of upfront capital typically needed for heavy-duty EVs and charging infrastructure.

“We are thankful to NWSA for their strong commitment to electrifying the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle,” said Paul Gioupis, founder and CEO of Zeem Solutions “With three years of experience servicing medium-and heavy-duty fleets, we invite trucking operators to visit our site and learn how our bundled offering helps them meet or exceed their economic expectations while having a significant positive impact on the environment.”

The six truck fleet operators included in the grant award are now able to purchase the trucks more affordably, and the fleets will charge and domicile the trucks at Zeem’s SeaTac Depot, Zeem’s SeaTac Depot will be located near the new I-5 exit ramp just south of SeaTac Airport, along SR-99 (International Blvd / Pacific Hwy), conveniently nearby warehouse and distribution centers that see a large volume of truck deliveries. In addition to serving trucks, the SeaTac Depot will serve other fleets operating light-, medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles.

“We are fortunate to have experienced partners like Zeem Solutions helping us turn the page to an era when trucks serving the ports don’t emit air pollution,” said NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President John McCarthy. “This is an exciting moment for the region, a major first step towards cleaner air for our near port communities, for our truck drivers, for all who live and work here.”

In the initial phase of operations, Zeem will energize six DC Fast Charger ports, using 400kW charging hardware to allow quick charging stops and overnight charging. Zeem plans to expand the number of chargers to enable 250 vehicles to charge per day, with parking capacity for 70 vehicles overnight. In selecting fleet partners, Zeem Solutions prioritized small, diverse, and local fleet operators, all of which will operate their electric trucks from the SeaTac Depot.

The facility will include a drivers lounge and 24-hour on-site charging attendants to rotate and check-in vehicles as a seamless extension of their clients’ fleet management team. The facility will also offer services such as parking, security, maintenance, and cleaning for a wide range of EV fleets, from electric rideshare cars and airport shuttles through Class 8 big-rig trucks. This comprehensive solution enables fleet operators to transition to EVs at a lower total cost compared to traditional gas or diesel fleets when combined with public incentives, such as the grant award from NWSA.

“There are many steps to implementing a transition of this magnitude. Starting with planning and assessments, ensuring market and infrastructure readiness, program development, a competitive bid process to identify the right partners - it takes a lot of work to get to these inaugural moments” said NWSA Managing Member and Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “With gratitude to all the work that got us here, we look forward to all the work still needed to achieve scale in this market, and fully transition to a zero-emission drayage future.”

The incentives for this project are part of WSDOTs Port Electrification grant program, made possible by the Climate Commitment Act, Washington’s cap-and-invest program that supports climate, jobs and public health.

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem Solutions offers charging, parking, fleet management services, and electric vehicle leases that enable commercial fleets to transition to the zero-emission future easily and affordably. We build and operate zero-emission vehicle depots and customer-located charging facilities for commercial fleets throughout the country near ports, airports, and warehousing & distribution centers. With Zeem, fleets of all sizes can choose the exact class and configuration of vehicle they need and drive it under an all-in lease that includes supervised overnight charging, regular maintenance and cleaning, secure parking, and 24/7/365 operations at conveniently located mobility hubs. Zeem is deploying depots in strategic locations to accelerate fleet electrification and zero-emission mobility, serve as centers of technological innovation, and support the growing clean energy economy. www.zeemsolutions.com.

FOR INFORMATION:

Alma Pacheco (Zeem Solutions)

apacheco@zeemsolutions.com

Attachments