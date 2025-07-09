LeafHouse Introduces a Personalized Retirement Investing Experience

Austin, TX, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeafHouse and Capital Group, one of the world’s largest and most experienced active investment managers, have launched Target Date Plus powered by LeafHouse, a data-driven personalization service designed to improve retirement outcomes for working Americans.

The offering combines Capital Group’s extensive investment experience, through the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and other core investment strategies, with LeafHouse’s fiduciary technology and oversight to create portfolios customized for each participant. Delivered through a seamless digital platform powered by iJoin, the solution is designed to make personalization both practical and cost-effective.

“Target Date Plus is designed to tailor portfolios to participants’ unique needs and goals using actual data,” said Todd Kading, President and CEO of LeafHouse. “People are unique. Their portfolios should be, too. We have built this solution to deliver personalized, fiduciary-managed portfolios at a cost that is appropriate and accessible.”

Target Date Plus, which employers can use as a qualified default investment alternative (QDIA), goes beyond traditional age-based investing by using up to ten key participant data points—such as income, savings rate, age, and retirement timeline—that require no direct participant engagement. For participants who choose to engage further, the service can incorporate an additional six data points, including outside assets and other income.

LeafHouse builds portfolios that dynamically adjust over time, integrating both the target date glide path of American Funds with participant behavior insights. In addition to personalized investment portfolios, the solution offers wellness and education tools, with withdrawal advice expected to launch later this year. iJoin’s ACT technology aggregates plan and participant data, enabling recordkeepers and advisors to measure outcomes, send targeted communications, and enhance participant engagement like increasing contribution rates. This results in a personalized, affordable managed account with exclusive features accessible to everyone.

“Our goal is to deliver strong, long-term results for investors,” said Mark Dence, Retirement National Accounts Director at Capital Group. “By partnering with LeafHouse, we can offer scalable, personalized retirement solutions supported by proven investment strategies, assisting more individuals in both accumulation and decumulation with their innovative withdrawal advice.”

This new solution underscores a broader trend in the retirement market: personalization without complication or compromise. Target Date Plus offers customization and expert oversight, using LeafHouse’s proprietary fiduciary platform and intelligent portfolio construction engine.

About LeafHouse

Based in Austin, Texas, LeafHouse is a national discretionary investment manager and fiduciary technology provider serving retirement plan advisors, recordkeepers, and institutions. The firm acts in both 3(21) and 3(38) capacities and developed a proprietary platform that delivers personalized portfolios, real-time oversight, and scalable solutions aligned to the fiduciary standard. Learn more at www.leafhouse.com.

LeafHouse is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about LeafHouse’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2 and/or Form CRS, which is available upon request. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a particular security.