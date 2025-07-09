IRBT Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRobot Corporation

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) securities between January 29, 2024 and March 11, 2025. iRobot designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. iRobot is primarily known for its robot vacuum cleaner (“RVC”) products sold under the “Roomba” brand name.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Misled Investors Regarding the Impact of the Amazon Acquisition Termination

According to the complaint, in January 2024, iRobot and Amazon announced they had mutually agreed to terminate Amazon's acquisition of iRobot. Notwithstanding the termination of the Amazon acquisition and looming job cuts, the Company consistently maintained that it is “confident in [its] ability to build on [its] legacy of innovation as a standalone company and to navigate this period successfully.” Moreover, in the wake of the Amazon acquisition’s termination, iRobot touted that it would be implementing an operational restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”)—which the Company has sometimes referred to as “iRobot Elevate”—“designed to position the Company for stabilization in the current environment, while focusing on profitability and advancing key growth initiatives to extend its market share in the mid-tier and premium segments.”

Plaintiff alleges that on March 12, 2025, iRobot announced disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and canceled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results conference call and webcast, indicating it would not provide a 2025 outlook. On this news, iRobot’s stock price fell $3.255 per share, or 51.58%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.055 per share on March 13, 2025.

Plaintiff further alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) iRobot overstated the extent to which the Restructuring Plan would help the Company maintain stability after the termination of the Amazon Acquisition; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that iRobot would be able to profitably operate as a standalone company; and (iii) accordingly, there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against iRobot Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact the firm before September 5, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against iRobot Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.