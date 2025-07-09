New Cape Fox Cultural Foundation Website Launches

Ketchikan, Alaska, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Cultural Foundation (CFCF) was created in 2018. Its mission is to deliver educational and cultural services to the public to preserve and support the heritage, culture, and future of the Cape Fox community and Southeast Alaska region and to provide unique, focused programs and services to help disadvantaged or struggling members of the Southeast Alaska region become thriving members of their families, communities, and society. Now, CFCF is bringing that culture to the world!

CFCF has launched a new, updated website, https://capefox-cf.org/. CFCF provides the story of our culture by informing minds, shaping voices, and empowering our community. The website showcases all the events, fundraisers, and programs CFCF holds. The foundation has worked to support the community through the grants and fundraisers each year, and now they are showcased on the new website.

This website showcases everything Cape Fox Cultural Foundation offers. It is visually stunning and guides you through learning more about Cape Fox Cultural Foundation, volunteering materials and services, previewing upcoming events and fundraisers, and checking out what CFCF is working on and how we share our culture and unique traditions through our art and design projects.

One added feature is the capability to make online donations. Now, everyone can support the foundation's work by donating on the website or scanning the QR code to show their support.

Jamie White, Project Manager for CFCF, commented on the new website, "I am thrilled about the launch of the new Cape Fox Cultural Foundation website. Having a website for Cape Fox Cultural Foundation allows us to share our mission, projects, and outreach to the community. This website is a way for us to showcase our work, our mission, and the culture.”

Check out the new Cape Fox Cultural Foundation website at https://capefox-cf.org/ and follow our Facebook page @CapeFoxCulturalFoundation. To make a donation, visit https://donorbox.org/cape-fox-cultural-foundation-donations?preview=1748026452. For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Tours and Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

