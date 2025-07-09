Pixalate’s June 2025 US Publisher Rankings: Top Mobile ‘Sports’ Apps For Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

London, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the U.S. June 2025 Top Mobile ‘Sports’ Apps Rankings for Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The Rankings list mobile apps in the ‘Sports’ IAB app category based on their programmatic advertising traffic quality, as rated by Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index (PTI). Pixalate also released a United Kingdom ( U.K.) version of the report.

Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index is published monthly, highlighting the top apps based on Pixalate’s proprietary technology and methodology.

US Mobile PTI Rankings: Top ‘Sports’ Apps (June 2025)

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and other metrics. The Publisher Trust Indexes include rankings for over 235 countries across four global regions ( North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM). They also provide breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 500+ million global open programmatic ad impressions across over 100k+ Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps in the ‘Sports’ IAB category in June 2025 to compile this report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

