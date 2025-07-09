Stonehenge Signs Inc. Celebrates Over 45 Years of Craftsmanship, Culture, and Evolution

Quincy, California, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonehenge Signs Inc., a premier artisan signage and public art company, commemorates 47 years of creating timeless works that combine artistry, durability, and nature. Since its founding in 1978, the company has grown from a small wood sign shop into a nationally recognized producer of monumental stone installations that embody legacy and permanence.

“Reaching nearly five decades in this space reflects what we’ve built and where we’re headed,” says Bill Jacks, CEO of Stonehenge Signs. “When I look at what we’re doing today, I don’t just see stonework or signage. I see our contribution to a lineage of human creativity that dates back thousands of years. Our mission now is to carry that ancient spirit forward into the future, city by city, stone by stone.”

Stonehenge Signs began in 1978 under the vision of its founder, Walter Methner. Originally named Sandstorm Signs, the company specialized in hand-carved redwood signage. These pieces were widely admired for their natural beauty and quickly found a niche market among golf courses and residential communities across California and Nevada.

However, as the company’s clientele grew and projects extended into more demanding environments such as the dry, sun-baked landscapes of Las Vegas, it became clear that wood, though beautiful, required maintenance and had limitations. This realization led to a much-needed pivot.

Stonehenge Signs began shifting from wood to natural stone, an evolution that would redefine the company’s identity. By 2004, with the acquisition of a mountain facility near Butterfly Valley and a growing reputation for stonework, the company officially rebranded as Stonehenge Signs. Now, the company is known for its intricately carved sandstone entry monuments, polished granite yardage markers, civic wayfinding systems, and massive boulder installations adorned with symbolic engravings, to name a few.

The company stands out for operating with the philosophy that what’s carved in stone is the epitome of forever. It works exclusively with natural, high-quality US stone granite, sandstone, and native rock, straying away from the fragile or synthetic materials that dominate much of today’s signage industry. This means Stonehenge Signs’ stone creations are weatherproof, maintenance-free, and can last thousands of years.

Under the artistic and operational leadership of Jacks, who joined in 2007 and became CEO in 2015, Stonehenge Signs has expanded its capabilities and vision. Jacks, a lifelong artist with deep respect for tribal heritage and Celtic mysticism, brought a renewed focus to the creative direction of the company. His approach draws inspiration from ancient European cultures, viewing stone as a medium to connect the past and the future.



With the ability to see artistic potential and engineering feasibility, Jacks has guided Stonehenge Signs from producing high-quality signage to developing bespoke stone art installations. As clients requested more customized logos and motifs, the company began experimenting with direct stone carving. The results were more efficient, more beautiful, and far more durable. This opened the door to a new direction of creating large-scale, custom artwork that fuses function with form.

Stonehenge Signs can ship monumental pieces across states, with a facility built to accommodate stones weighing up to 80,000 pounds and a direct rail line for freight transport. “Now, the dream is to create landmark-scale stone art installations that elevate city centers and public parks, pieces that will stand as cultural icons for generations,” Jacks says.

As Stonehenge Signs celebrates its 47th anniversary, Jacks emphasizes how he values crafting legacies. His journey began under the guidance of a mentor who had previously been shaped by Methner’s leadership, carrying forward both the talent and vision that was initially inspired by the founder. That lineage now fuels Jacks’ desire to contribute meaningful, lasting beauty to the world. “It’s an honor to carry this torch,” Jacks says. “We’re creating work that will outlive us all.”

Media Contact

Name: Bill Jacks

Email: 100rocksteady@gmail.com



