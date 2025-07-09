Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2025 Results, July 2025 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2025 of $7.21
  • Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, including an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
  • Estimated (4.7)% total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
  • Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 13, 2025

Vero Beach, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid August 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on July 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of July 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 13, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of July 9, 2025, the Company had 126,715,437 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated June 30, 2025 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $7.21.  The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $912.0 million with 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. 

Estimated Net Loss Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income.  The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. 

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was (4.7)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter.  The total return was $(0.37) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $(0.73) from March 31, 2025.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.


RMBS Valuation Characteristics		 
($ in thousands)                                     
                          Realized   
                        Realized Apr 25 -   
                        Jun-25 Jun-25   
             Net      Weighted CPR CPR   
             Weighted      Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest 
 Current Fair % of Current Average      Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) 
TypeFace Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWACAge (Months) in Jul) in Jul) (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
Fixed Rate RMBS                                    
30yr 3.0$855,065 $755,430  10.80%  88.35  3.00%  3.48% 52  300  6.3%  6.7% $21,888  $(22,219)
30yr 3.5 167,884  153,788  2.20%  91.60  3.50%  4.04% 64  282  8.2%  7.8%  4,139   (4,199)
30yr 4.0 160,080  150,339  2.15%  93.92  4.00%  4.70% 50  305  6.6%  6.3%  3,788   (3,964)
30yr 4.5 288,330  277,819  3.97%  96.35  4.50%  5.44% 36  319  8.4%  8.1%  5,744   (6,310)
30yr 5.0 422,972  417,113  5.96%  98.61  5.00%  5.92% 31  323  9.8%  9.0%  8,328   (9,327)
30yr 5.5 1,243,786  1,256,498  17.97%  101.02  5.50%  6.42% 12  343  4.7%  6.1%  21,985   (26,073)
30yr 6.0 2,222,321  2,278,329  32.58%  102.52  6.00%  6.94% 11  344  7.1%  8.0%  26,209   (34,298)
30yr 6.5 1,354,906  1,409,903  20.16%  104.06  6.50%  7.40% 14  342  14.0%  14.9%  10,788   (15,377)
30yr 7.0 264,463  279,342  3.99%  105.63  7.00%  7.95% 20  332  28.3%  32.8%  1,778   (2,358)
30yr Total 6,979,807  6,978,561  99.79%  99.98  5.45%  6.30% 22  333  8.9%  10.1%  104,647   (124,125)
Total Pass-Through RMBS 6,979,807  6,978,561  99.79%  99.98  5.45%  6.30% 22  333  8.9%  10.1%  104,647   (124,125)
Structured RMBS                                    
IO 20yr 4.0 6,178  524  0.01%  8.48  4.00%  4.57% 161  73  13.8%  12.4%  2   (2)
IO 30yr 3.0 2,481  340  0.00%  13.72  3.00%  3.64% 125  225  0.7%  1.9%  (1)  (1)
IO 30yr 4.0 67,972  12,807  0.18%  18.84  4.00%  4.60% 130  221  8.0%  6.3%  (261)  178 
IO 30yr 4.5 2,941  552  0.01%  18.78  4.50%  4.99% 180  167  9.3%  7.6%  (5)  2 
IO 30yr 5.0 1,555  327  0.00%  21.04  5.00%  5.37% 180  167  7.4%  3.4%  (5)  3 
IO Total 81,127  14,550  0.21%  17.93  4.01%  4.59% 135  206  8.3%  6.6%  (270)  180 
IIO 30yr 4.0 19,860  248  0.00%  1.25  0.00%  4.40% 93  255  0.5%  5.2%  106   (79)
Total Structured RMBS 100,987  14,798  0.21%  14.65  3.22%  4.56% 127  216  6.8%  6.3%  (164)  101 
                                     
Total Mortgage Assets$7,080,794 $6,993,359  100.00%     5.42%  6.28% 23  331  8.9%  10.1% $104,483  $(124,024)


    Hedge Modeled Interest 
  Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
3-Month SOFR Futures $(115,000)Aug-26 $(1,150) $1,150 
5-Year Treasury Future(2)  (487,500)Sep-25  (10,210)  9,980 
10-Year Treasury Future(3)  (228,500)Sep-25  (7,505)  7,288 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)  (197,500)Sep-25  (8,719)  8,376 
ERIS Swap Futures  (10,000)Sep-25  (231)  224 
Swaps  (3,843,300)Feb-31  (98,874)  95,484 
Hedge Total $(4,881,800)  $(126,689) $122,502 
Rate Shock Grand Total      $(22,206) $(1,522)


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.00 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was  $531.4 million.
(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.13 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $256.2 million.
(4) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.27 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.7 million.


RMBS Assets by Agency        
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of June 30, 2025        
Fannie Mae $4,421,357   63.2%
Freddie Mac  2,572,002   36.8%
Total Mortgage Assets $6,993,359   100.0%



Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test		 
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of June 30, 2025        
Non-Whole Pool Assets $286,847   4.1%
Whole Pool Assets  6,706,512   95.9%
Total Mortgage Assets $6,993,359   100.0%



Borrowings By Counterparty		                 
($ in thousands)                 
          Weighted  Weighted  
      % of  Average  Average  
  Total  Total  Repo  Maturity Longest
As of June 30, 2025 Borrowings  Debt  Rate  in Days Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $385,253   5.8%  4.47%  18 7/30/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  382,428   5.7%  4.47%  18 7/28/2025
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC  348,072   5.2%  4.48%  16 7/23/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  338,514   5.1%  4.42%  110 11/13/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  329,804   5.0%  4.47%  24 9/12/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  324,113   4.9%  4.47%  67 9/22/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.  310,890   4.7%  4.47%  59 9/25/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc  307,521   4.6%  4.49%  29 7/30/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co  306,838   4.6%  4.48%  29 7/30/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo  298,080   4.5%  4.48%  41 9/23/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC  295,129   4.4%  4.48%  31 7/31/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  294,156   4.4%  4.48%  21 7/23/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.  284,546   4.3%  4.47%  17 7/18/2025
South Street Securities, LLC  281,970   4.2%  4.47%  62 9/23/2025
Clear Street LLC  281,435   4.2%  4.48%  68 9/22/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  278,749   4.2%  4.47%  16 8/27/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  260,220   3.9%  4.50%  21 7/23/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.  256,787   3.9%  4.45%  8 7/8/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  250,750   3.8%  4.49%  16 7/21/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia  246,144   3.7%  4.48%  28 8/12/2025
Bank of Montreal  228,211   3.4%  4.48%  21 7/23/2025
Banco Santander SA  186,933   2.8%  4.48%  16 7/16/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  144,308   2.2%  4.47%  56 9/8/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  35,028   0.5%  4.48%  17 7/17/2025
Total Borrowings $6,655,879   100.0%  4.47%  35 11/13/2025


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


