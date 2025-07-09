First Commonwealth to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

INDIANA, Pa., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian J. Sohocki, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Conference Call Information

What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet or Live by Phone: 1-888-330-3181 (U.S. toll free) or 1-646-960-0699 (international toll)

Conference ID: 4651379

Replay by Phone: 1-800-770-2030 Replay Access Code: 4651379

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the "Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days. In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com. Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2025 earnings press release can be accessed after it is published on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations. Click on "News," which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 127 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Media Relations

Ron Wahl

Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations



Ryan M. Thomas

FP&A and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com