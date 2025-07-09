Bassett Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results

BASSETT, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its second quarter ended May 31, 2025.
Q2 Consolidated Business Highlights: [FY 25 vs. FY 24, unless otherwise specified]
- Revenues increased 1.1% from the prior year quarter. Excluding sales from Noa Home Inc. which closed in late 2024, consolidated revenues increased 2.5%.
- Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(8.5) million for the prior year quarter which included $5.5 million of asset impairment charges and $2.7 million of additional inventory valuation charges.
- Gross margin at 55.6% represented a 310 basis point improvement over the prior year as the Company recorded the above-mentioned inventory valuation charges in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding those charges, gross margin would have been essentially flat to the prior year quarter.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were 52.7% of sales, 330 basis points lower than the prior year, reflecting benefits from the prior year restructuring plan and on-going cost containment activities.
- Generated $7.0 million of operating cash flow.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 as compared to a loss of $(0.82) in the prior year.
Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Overview
(Dollars in millions)
|Sales
|Operating Income (Loss)
|2nd Qtr
|Dollar
|%
|2nd Qtr
|% of
|2nd Qtr
|% of
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Change
|2025
|Sales
|2024
|Sales
|Consolidated (1)
|$
|84.3
|$
|83.4
|$
|0.9
|1.1
|%
|$
|2.5
|3.0
|%
|$
|(8.5
|)
|-10.1
|%
|Wholesale
|$
|54.2
|$
|52.6
|$
|1.6
|3.1
|%
|$
|8.3
|15.3
|%
|$
|5.7
|10.8
|%
|Retail
|$
|54.2
|$
|50.5
|$
|3.7
|7.5
|%
|$
|0.5
|0.9
|%
|$
|(2.2
|)
|-4.4
|%
|Corporate & Other (2)
|$
|-
|$
|1.1
|$
|(1.1
|)
|-100.0
|%
|$
|(6.5
|)
|N/A
|$
|(6.9
|)
|N/A
|(1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations. Consolidated results for the 2nd quarter of 2024 include asset impairment charges of $5.5 million which are not allocated to our segment operating results. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income.
|(2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
“We’re pleased with both revenue and operating income improvements in the second quarter, despite the ongoing challenges affecting consumer confidence and purchasing decisions, including a historically weak housing market and uncertainty about the impact of trade tariffs on the cost of goods,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our rigorous attention to increased operating efficiency, product launches, expanded e-commerce capabilities and more customized marketing helped us weather this tepid home furnishings market. We believe these advantages and our strong US manufacturing base position Bassett well to serve both wholesale and retail markets for the second half of fiscal 2025.”
|Table 1
|BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited
|(In thousands, except for per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended*
|May 31, 2025
|June 1, 2024
|May 31, 2025
|June 1, 2024
|Percent of
|Percent of
|Percent of
|Percent of
|Amount
|Net Sales
|Amount
|Net Sales
|Amount
|Net Sales
|Amount
|Net Sales
|Net sales of furniture and accessories
|$
|84,348
|100.0
|%
|$
|83,410
|100.0
|%
|$
|166,510
|100.0
|%
|$
|169,964
|100.0
|%
|Cost of furniture and accessories sold
|37,439
|44.4
|%
|39,650
|47.5
|%
|72,771
|43.7
|%
|78,337
|46.1
|%
|Gross profit
|46,909
|55.6
|%
|43,760
|52.5
|%
|93,739
|56.3
|%
|91,627
|53.9
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|44,412
|52.7
|%
|46,707
|56.0
|%
|88,787
|53.3
|%
|96,931
|57.0
|%
|Asset impairment charges
|-
|0.0
|%
|5,515
|6.6
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|5,515
|3.2
|%
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,497
|3.0
|%
|(8,462
|)
|-10.1
|%
|4,952
|3.0
|%
|(10,819
|)
|-6.4
|%
|Interest income
|521
|0.6
|%
|627
|0.8
|%
|1,080
|0.6
|%
|1,383
|0.8
|%
|Other loss, net
|(422
|)
|-0.5
|%
|(276
|)
|-0.3
|%
|(881
|)
|-0.5
|%
|(380
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,596
|3.1
|%
|(8,111
|)
|-9.7
|%
|5,151
|3.1
|%
|(9,816
|)
|-5.8
|%
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|678
|0.8
|%
|(910
|)
|-1.1
|%
|1,379
|0.8
|%
|(1,422
|)
|-0.8
|%
|Net income (loss)
|1,918
|2.3
|%
|(7,201
|)
|-8.6
|%
|3,772
|2.3
|%
|(8,394
|)
|-4.9
|%
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|0.43
|$
|(0.96
|)
|*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.
|Table 2
|BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|May 31, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,433
|$
|39,551
|Short-term investments
|20,385
|20,360
|Accounts receivable, net
|12,883
|13,181
|Inventories, net
|59,362
|54,965
|Recoverable income taxes
|4,607
|4,240
|Other current assets
|7,523
|9,242
|Total current assets
|144,193
|141,539
|Property and equipment, net
|75,088
|77,047
|Other long-term assets
|Deferred income taxes, net
|5,493
|6,867
|Goodwill
|7,217
|7,217
|Intangible assets
|6,939
|6,968
|Right of use assets under operating leases
|84,877
|93,624
|Other
|7,526
|7,908
|Total long-term assets
|112,052
|122,584
|Total assets
|$
|331,333
|$
|341,170
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,533
|$
|13,303
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|7,798
|6,898
|Customer deposits
|24,029
|25,742
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|19,702
|18,050
|Other accrued expenses
|8,462
|9,410
|Total current liabilities
|74,524
|73,403
|Long-term liabilities
|Post employment benefit obligations
|10,814
|10,882
|Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
|78,116
|88,395
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,103
|1,163
|Total long-term liabilities
|90,033
|100,440
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|43,410
|43,681
|Retained earnings
|122,597
|122,847
|Additional paid-in-capital
|-
|6
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|769
|793
|Total stockholders' equity
|166,776
|167,327
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|331,333
|$
|341,170
|Table 3
|BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited
|(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended*
|May 31, 2025
|June 1, 2024
|Operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,772
|$
|(8,394
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,478
|5,291
|Asset impairment charges
|-
|5,515
|Inventory valuation charges
|1,292
|3,879
|Deferred income taxes
|1,374
|(1,440
|)
|Other, net
|642
|689
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|298
|241
|Inventories
|(5,689
|)
|2,228
|Other current and long-term assets
|1,352
|(1,217
|)
|Right of use assets under operating leases
|8,474
|8,707
|Customer deposits
|(1,713
|)
|233
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|978
|(6,930
|)
|Obligations under operating leases
|(8,355
|)
|(10,721
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|6,903
|(1,919
|)
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,275
|)
|(3,683
|)
|Other
|(74
|)
|(383
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,349
|)
|(4,066
|)
|Financing activities:
|Cash dividends
|(3,476
|)
|(3,153
|)
|Other issuance of common stock
|165
|179
|Repurchases of common stock
|(1,158
|)
|(489
|)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(136
|)
|(161
|)
|Repayments of finance lease obligations
|(67
|)
|(153
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,672
|)
|(3,777
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|-
|1
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(118
|)
|(9,761
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|39,551
|52,407
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|39,433
|$
|42,646
|*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.
|Table 4
|BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Segment Information - unaudited
|(In thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended*
|May 31, 2025
|June 1, 2024
|May 31, 2025
|June 1, 2024
|Sales Revenue
|Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories
|$ 54,229
|$ 52,610
|$ 107,156
|$ 107,310
|Less: Sales to retail segment
|(24,113)
|(20,752)
|(48,172)
|(44,514)
|Wholesale sales to external customers
|30,116
|31,858
|58,984
|62,796
|Retail sales of furniture and accessories
|54,232
|50,468
|107,526
|104,222
|Corporate & Other - Noa Home (1)
|-
|1,084
|-
|2,946
|Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories
|$ 84,348
|$ 83,410
|$ 166,510
|$ 169,964
|Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|Wholesale
|$ 8,290
|$ 5,687
|$ 16,975
|$ 12,446
|Retail
|482
|(2,222)
|434
|(3,834)
|Net expenses - Corporate and other (1)
|(6,521)
|(6,942)
|(12,747)
|(14,537)
|Inter-company elimination
|246
|530
|290
|621
|Asset impairment charges
|-
|(5,515)
|-
|(5,515)
|Consolidated income (loss) from operations
|2,497
|(8,462)
|4,952
|(10,819)
|Interest income
|521
|627
|1,080
|1,383
|Other loss, net
|(422)
|(276)
|(881)
|(380)
|Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes
|$ 2,596
|$ (8,111)
|$ 5,151
|$ (9,816)
|*26 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 27 weeks in fiscal 2024.
|(1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
