A Decade of Delivery: Artisan Developing World Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announces the 10-year anniversary and investment results for the Artisan Developing World Fund. Since its inception on June 29, 2015, the Fund (Investor Class) has returned a cumulative 193.21%, which compares to 62.22% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. For the 10-year period ending June 30, 2025, the Fund ranked in the top 1% of the Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets Category. The Fund is managed by Founding Portfolio Manager Lewis Kaufman.

Kaufman said, “We are focused on disproportionate equity outcomes in the emerging markets that deliver on the promise of penetration and scale. Our approach is aligned to consumption versus production in the emerging markets because consumption can grow faster than investment especially when tied to modern population clusters. When disproportionate equity outcomes are achieved, we seek to preserve those outcomes and replenish stores of value within the portfolio, thereby creating a degree of permanence and positioning the Fund to capitalize on opportunities as they arise.”

Jason Gottlieb, CEO, commented, “Lewis has consistently delivered the high value-added outcomes we strive to achieve with differentiated talent for our investors. His experience and judgment to build a conviction-weighted portfolio based on a core set of principles attracted us to Lewis 10 years ago. Over the last decade, Lewis has navigated the emerging markets, evolving the Developing World portfolio to generate outperformance versus the index and peers as well as an absolute return to compound capital. As we mark 10 years of the Artisan Developing World Fund, we congratulate Lewis and his team on this significant milestone. We’re proud of the decade-long track record they’ve built and confident about the future opportunities ahead.”

Kaufman added, “We have stayed true to core investment principles and in particular to the notion that great companies can create value in dynamic ways over long periods of time. We have resisted the temptation to be overly transactional in our approach, instead expressing valuation sensitivity gradually. This has manifested itself in a portfolio that over time looks as much the same as it does different. For example, our top 10 holdings have an average holding period of 5.96 years, and our top five average 8.50 years. This stands in contrast to a more transactional approach that can compound investment errors and performance cycles. We remain focused on creating value and compounding pools of capital for our investors in a tax efficient manner.”

Average Annual Total Returns as of 30 Jun 2025

Artisan Developing World Fund 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Inception Expense Ratio (%)1 Investor Class: ARTYX 28.39 23.07 7.87 11.31 11.35 1.31 Advisor Class: APDYX 28.60 23.27 8.02 11.51 11.55 1.13 Institutional Class: APHYX 28.72 23.36 8.11 11.61 11.65 1.05 MSCI Emerging Markets Index 15.29 9.70 6.81 4.81 4.96

Source: Artisan Partners/MSCI. Fund inception: 29 Jun 2015. 1See prospectus for further details.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Rankings are based on total return and are historical and do not represent future results. The Fund is ranked within the Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets Category. Morningstar % Rank Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category for a specific time period. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1. The number of funds in the category may include several share classes of the same mutual fund which may have a material impact on the fund's ranking within the category. The fund (Investor Class, ARTYX) is ranked 1% out 769 funds for the 1YR period, 1% out of 711 funds for the 3YR period, 40% out of 639 funds for the 5YR period and 1% out of 453 funds for the 10YR period ended 30 Jun 2025.

