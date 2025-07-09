Associa Real Property Management Appointed to Manage Iconic LeVeque Tower in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management (RPM), the leading provider of community management services in the greater Columbus, Dublin, and Cincinnati areas, is proud to announce its appointment as the new property management company for the historic LeVeque Tower, located at 50 W. Broad Street in the heart of Downtown Columbus.

Originally completed in 1927, the LeVeque Tower is an Art Deco masterpiece that once held the distinction of being the tallest building between New York and Chicago. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 47-story skyscraper continues to stand as a symbol of architectural grandeur and modern living.

As the new managing agent, RPM will oversee day-to-day operations, resident services, and the maintenance of all common areas and critical building infrastructure systems. This includes the existing condominium association, where unit owners and residents enjoy access to a range of high-end amenities, such as:

24-hour fitness center

24-hour on-site security and emergency maintenance

Attached Covered parking garage

Convenient dry-cleaning services

Access to The Keep restaurant and bar at Hotel LeVeque (Marriott Autograph Collection)

In-building Starbucks locations

“Our team is honored to take on the stewardship of such an iconic landmark,” said Preston Steele, Branch President of Real Property Management. “We are committed to delivering a seamless transition for residents while preserving the LeVeque Tower’s historic charm and elevating the modern living experience.”

This partnership reinforces Real Property Management’s reputation for managing distinctive, high-profile properties with a focus on service excellence, innovation, and community. With this transition, residents and future homeowners can expect continued dedication to quality, comfort, and the legacy of one of Ohio’s most treasured buildings.

For more information about Associa Real Property Management, visit www.rpmanagement.com.

