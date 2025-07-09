Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (“Easterly ROCMuni High Income” or “the Company”) (RMJAX, RMHIX, and RMHVX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Easterly ROCMuni High Income investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On June 17, 2025, Bloomberg published an article called “Easterly High-Yield Muni Fund Plunges Nearly 50% in Sales Dump.” According to the report, the net asset value of the Easterly RocMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund dropped sharply—from $6.15 on Friday morning to just $3.16 by Monday.

That’s nearly a 50% plunge in just a few days. On top of that, the fund’s total assets fell from around $245 million at the end of February to only about $67 million.

