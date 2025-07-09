Black Diamond Announces Filing of Final Prospectus

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX:BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announces today that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec. The Prospectus was filed in connection with the Company’s previously announced $36.85 million “bought deal” public offering of common shares through a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. as described in its press release dated June 25, 2025.

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from Raymond James Ltd. by phone at 416-777-7000 or by email at ecm-syndication@raymondjames.ca by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, MPA Systems and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turnkey operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

