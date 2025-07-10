YZi Labs Announces Support for 10X Capital’s BNB Treasury Company in the U.S.

New York, NY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YZi Labs , an investment vehicle fueling impact in Web3, AI, and biotech, today announced its support for 10X Capital , a leading investment firm focused on digital assets & digital asset treasury companies, in establishing the BNB Treasury Company, an independent U.S. initiative for digital asset treasury management on BNB Chain.

The BNB Treasury Company, which intends to pursue a public listing on a major U.S. stock exchange, aims to create a business that will provide investors in the USA with exposure to the growth and benefits of BNB, the world’s 4th largest digital asset token by market cap, and will be focused exclusively on the BNB Chain ecosystem.

The development of the BNB Treasury Company will be led by an accomplished management team, including digital assets veteran David Namdar , Senior Partner at 10X Capital and co-founder of Galaxy Digital (Nasdaq:GLXY), formerly of Millennium Management; institutional investor Russell Read , CIO of 10X Capital and former CIO of CalPERS, the Alaska Permanent Fund, the Gulf Investment Corporation, and former deputy CIO of Deutsche (Bank) Asset Management; and former Kraken director Saad Naja , who sits on the executive board of directors of global retail brokerage firm Exinity.

10X Capital, whose recent track record in digital asset treasury companies includes Nakamoto (Nasdaq:NAKA), has partnered with Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, and Clear Street LLC to raise capital to fund its initial acquisition of BNB. 10X Capital will serve as the asset manager of the BNB Treasury Company.

“BNB Chain is one of the most widely adopted blockchain ecosystems. BNB is the gas, the glue, and the governance layer for a scalable, decentralized future — powered by builders, for builders, and we believe expanding its institutional access can deliver meaningful benefits to the broader public,” said Ella Zhang , Head of YZi Labs. “By supporting this initiative, we aim to combine the strengths of the BNB ecosystem with 10X Capital’s institutional asset management and capital markets expertise. While we advocate for the adoption of BNB as a treasury asset, YZi Labs remains highly selective in formal partnerships and will only communicate any official collaborations through our official channels.”

“BNB Chain is one of the largest, highest performing digital assets ecosystems globally, powering hundreds of millions of users, however institutional and retail investors in the U.S. have limited exposure to the growth of BNB.” added Hans Thomas , Founder & CEO of 10X Capital. “In line with our thesis on the unique ability of US-listed treasury companies to provide investors with access to digital assets opportunities globally, we believe the time is right for a well-capitalized, institutionally managed, pure-play treasury company to emerge as a gateway between U.S. investors and decentralized innovation on BNB Chain.”

The BNB Treasury Company will emphasize transparency and verification of holdings, strong engagement with the BNB ecosystem and community, and expects to announce the closing of its related financing in the coming weeks.

About YZi Labs

YZi Labs manages over $10 billion in assets globally. Our investment philosophy emphasizes impact first—we believe that meaningful returns will naturally follow. We invest in ventures at every stage, prioritizing those with solid fundamentals in Web3, AI, and biotech.

YZi Labs' portfolio covers over 300 projects from over 25 countries across six continents. More than 65 of YZi Labs' portfolio companies have gone through our incubation programs. For more information, follow YZi Labs on X .

About 10X Capital

10X Capital is a next-generation investment firm focused on digital transformation, including digital assets and digital infrastructure. 10X brings institutional capital to exceptional opportunities worldwide, via public & private structures, our portfolio companies, treasury business, and our affiliated investment bank.

With capabilities in corporate development, asset management, treasury management, and capital markets, the firm takes a holistic merchant banking approach to building Digital Assets Treasury companies around the world, to help develop disruptive strategies with global reach. For more information, follow 10X Capital on X .

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendations with respect to any financial instruments, investments, or issuers. This article may contain forward-looking statements which are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties. Investment in cryptocurrency and DeFi projects involves substantial risk, including the risk of complete loss. This article does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any particular person and each individual is urged to consult their legal and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

