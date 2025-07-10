COMPASS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Compass Diversified on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Compass on June 6, 2025 with a Class Period from May 1, 2024, to May 7, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Compass have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc., maintained unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable; (2) the irregularities and undisclosed details in Lugano Holdings, Inc.'s financial statements rendered the financial statements of the Company as a whole unreliable, and would require restatement; (3) the Company failed to maintain adequate internal controls related to its financial statements; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Compass, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: