The consolidated sales of VILVI Group June 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for June 2025 amounted EUR 24.40 million – 13.3% increase comparing to June 2024. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January – June 2025 amounted to 142.85 million EUR 22.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu