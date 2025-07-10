Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Vect-Horus Announce Research Collaboration to Advance Systemic Delivery of RNA-Targeted Therapeutics for CNS Disorders

The partnership combines Secarna’s OligoCreator ® technology with Vect-Horus’ VECTrans ® platform to enable systemic delivery of oligonucleotide therapies across the blood-brain barrier

Martinsried, Germany, and Marseille, France, July 10, 2025 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, and Vect-Horus, an expert in the design and development of molecular vectors to facilitate targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic research collaboration to develop RNA-targeted therapeutics capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to address diseases of the central nervous system (CNS).

The partnership will combine Vect-Horus’ expertise and delivery technology platform, VECTrans®, a versatile delivery system focused on shuttling therapeutic or imaging payloads across biological barriers, with Secarna’s proprietary OligoCreator® oligonucleotide discovery platform. The combination of these two technologies will expand Secarna’s targeted delivery portfolio, offering a novel approach that could potentially transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

"This partnership brings together two complementary platforms to address one of the most challenging aspects of CNS drug development - effective, targeted, and systemic delivery across the blood-brain barrier," said Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "Our collaboration with Vect-Horus, whose VECTrans® technology has earned major recognition in the world, marks a significant step in our strategic expansion into targeted delivery in the context of CNS diseases, unlocking new possibilities for treating neurodegenerative and other CNS disorders and delivering solutions that truly impact patient lives."

“We are pleased to collaborate with Secarna Pharmaceuticals” said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus. “By combining our VECTrans® delivery platform with Secarna’s OligoCreator® technology, we aim to advance RNA-targeted therapies for CNS disorders. This research collaboration represents a unique opportunity to overcome the long-standing delivery challenges through the blood-brain barrier and bring forward innovative treatment options for patients who today have limited and ineffective treatment options”

With over 20 years of expertise Vect-Horus’ VECTrans® platform uses engineered peptide and single-domain, heavy chain-only (VHH) antibody vectors to shuttle therapeutic or imaging payloads—ranging from small molecules and oligonucleotides to proteins—across biological barriers like the blood–brain barrier via receptor-mediated transport. This approach enables efficient targeting of specific cells or tissues (e.g., the CNS or tumors) while enhancing pharmacokinetics and minimizing off-target effects. VECTrans® has been validated in multiple preclinical animal models for a variety of diseases. In addition, the platform has one partnered program in the clinical stage targeting glioblastoma multiforme and pancreatic cancer.

Secarna’s AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform unites multiple delivery solutions with safety and efficacy assessment tools to rapidly discover and refine highly effective and safe oligonucleotide therapies. This powerful integration enhances Secarna’s ability to address diseases once considered untreatable, reinforcing the platform’s critical role in driving the next generation of medical innovation.

About Secarna Pharmaceuticals

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, offering hope to patients facing conditions that are beyond the reach of current approaches and modalities. With the Company’s proprietary AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform, which includes multiple delivery technologies, Secarna identifies and characterizes oligonucleotide therapeutics with unparalleled speed and excellent safety and efficacy. By delivering these novel therapeutics to the cells, organs, or tissues where they are needed, targeted oligonucleotide therapies have the potential to revolutionize treatments for a wide range of difficult-to-treat disorders. Secarna’s unique ‘OligoCreator®’ platform is leveraged to transform untreatable conditions into treatable ones, profoundly changing the future of medicine. www.secarna.com



About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 42 employees (most in R&D).

To learn more about Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com.

