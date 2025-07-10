Flower Chimp Redefines Gifting in Singapore with Launch of 60-Minute Express Flower Delivery

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flower Chimp, one of the fastest-growing online florists operating across five markets in Southeast Asia, has introduced a 60-Minute Express Delivery service in Singapore, catering to the increasing demand for last-minute yet meaningful gifting solutions.





Building on its strong track record across the region, Flower Chimp is bringing its signature combination of speed, style, and sentimentality to the Lion City. This launch follows the brand’s successful 90-minute express delivery rollout in Malaysia, where it received overwhelming praise from customers for its reliability, efficiency, and ability to deliver joy - almost instantly.

Now, Singaporeans can experience the same heartfelt convenience with an even tighter timeframe: a full bouquet of fresh flowers delivered in under 60 minutes from the moment an order is placed.





Meeting the Moment: Gifting for the Fast-Paced Modern Lifestyle

From forgotten anniversaries to spontaneous acts of love, the modern consumer demands solutions that are fast, dependable, and emotionally meaningful. Flower Chimp’s 60-minute delivery service is designed with this in mind, ensuring no occasion is ever missed, and every moment can be made memorable.

Whether it’s a birthday surprise at the office, a romantic gesture delivered before a dinner reservation, or a graduation bouquet to say congrats, Flower Chimp’s new express option ensures a seamless experience from screen to doorstep in record time.

“Ideal for forgotten anniversaries or last-minute surprises, the new service helps customers stay connected, even on the busiest days.” said Niklas Frassa, Co-founder and CEO of Flower Chimp. “We’ve seen strong uptake in Malaysia and expect similar demand in Singapore, where speed and reliability matter to customers.”

How It Works: A Seamless, Smart Delivery System

Flower Chimp’s newly launched 60-Minute Express Delivery is designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced lifestyles. With just a few clicks, customers in Singapore can send a beautiful bouquet - crafted by expert florists and delivered within the hour.

Here’s how the express delivery experience works:

Shop from a curated express collection

Shop from a curated express collection

Customers can browse a specially selected range of express-eligible flower arrangements and gift bundles at Express Delivery collection, carefully designed for quick preparation and swift delivery.

Customers can browse a specially selected range of express-eligible flower arrangements and gift bundles at Express Delivery collection, carefully designed for quick preparation and swift delivery. Select “Express Delivery - 60 Minutes” during checkout

Select "Express Delivery - 60 Minutes" during checkout

At the checkout stage, customers can choose the express option to ensure their order is delivered within 60 minutes from the time of confirmation - perfect for last-minute surprises or time-sensitive celebrations.

At the checkout stage, customers can choose the express option to ensure their order is delivered within 60 minutes from the time of confirmation - perfect for last-minute surprises or time-sensitive celebrations. Available from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily

Available from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily

The express delivery window currently runs during peak gifting hours, ensuring optimal speed and efficiency. Flower Chimp is actively working to extend service hours and broaden coverage areas in the coming months.

The express delivery window currently runs during peak gifting hours, ensuring optimal speed and efficiency. Flower Chimp is actively working to extend service hours and broaden coverage areas in the coming months. Instant confirmation and “Order Tracking” feature

Instant confirmation and "Order Tracking" feature

After placing an order, customers receive immediate confirmation along with access to the "Track Your Order" feature - allowing them to monitor the delivery status in real time from preparation to doorstep.

After placing an order, customers receive immediate confirmation along with access to the “Track Your Order” feature - allowing them to monitor the delivery status in real time from preparation to doorstep. Data-driven inventory planning

Data-driven inventory planning

Flower Chimp leverages business intelligence tools to predict demand patterns throughout the day, allowing its team to pre-assemble high-demand bouquets before orders are even placed - shaving critical minutes off fulfillment time without sacrificing freshness or quality.

Flower Chimp leverages business intelligence tools to predict demand patterns throughout the day, allowing its team to pre-assemble high-demand bouquets before orders are even placed - shaving critical minutes off fulfillment time without sacrificing freshness or quality. Smart logistics backed by local expertise

Smart logistics backed by local expertise

Orders are fulfilled through a network of top-rated local florists, strategically located for rapid dispatch. In Singapore, Flower Chimp also operates its own fulfilment centre on Ubi Road 1 - a central and highly connected location that enables swift dispatch to all major neighbourhoods within the hour. A dynamic routing system matches each order with the nearest available fulfilment centre and rider to guarantee speed and reliability.

Orders are fulfilled through a network of top-rated local florists, strategically located for rapid dispatch. In Singapore, Flower Chimp also operates its own fulfilment centre on Ubi Road 1 - a central and highly connected location that enables swift dispatch to all major neighbourhoods within the hour. A dynamic routing system matches each order with the nearest available fulfilment centre and rider to guarantee speed and reliability. Guaranteed freshness and quality presentation

Guaranteed freshness and quality presentation

Despite the express timeline, each bouquet is hand-crafted with the same level of care, creativity, and attention to detail that Flower Chimp is known for - ensuring that every moment feels meaningful.

Despite the express timeline, each bouquet is hand-crafted with the same level of care, creativity, and attention to detail that Flower Chimp is known for - ensuring that every moment feels meaningful. Express delivery extends beyond flowers

Express delivery extends beyond flowers

Premium gift boxes, birthday bundles, fruit baskets, and add-ons like balloons and greeting cards are all available for 60-minute delivery, allowing customers to tailor their gifts to match any sentiment.

“With our 60-minute service, we’re not just delivering flowers - we’re delivering thoughtful moments, right when they matter most,” said Niklas Frassa. “It’s about giving people the power to act on their emotions instantly - whether it's love, gratitude, celebration, or support.”

What’s Next: Expanding Singapore's Express Delivery Experience

To further enhance this experience, Flower Chimp plans to:

Extend delivery hours beyond 4:00 PM to cater to after-work surprises and evening occasions

Expand island-wide coverage to include more neighborhoods

Introduce more gift categories - including mini cakes, faux flowers, and personalized add-ons - for express delivery.

This expansion builds on proven regional success. Founded in 2016, Flower Chimp quickly grew from a local flower delivery platform into a regional leader operating in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Indonesia. The platform became synonymous with creative floral design, dependable logistics, and heartfelt gifting experiences.

In Malaysia, the introduction of 90-minute delivery in 2024 significantly boosted customer satisfaction and repeat orders. Many customers appreciated how the feature allowed them to respond to last-minute needs - be it a missed celebration, a sudden apology, or just an unexpected desire to brighten someone’s day.

Seeing this success, Flower Chimp’s leadership team recognized Singapore as the perfect next step.

“Singapore is a city that thrives on immediacy. It’s efficient, fast-moving, and forward-thinking - values that align perfectly with our mission,” Frassa added. “Launching a 60-minute delivery here is not just an upgrade; it’s a promise to our customers that we’re always evolving with their needs.”

Behind the Speed: The Philosophy That Drives Express Delivery

At the heart of Flower Chimp's 60-minute service lies a simple yet powerful mission: to connect people through thoughtfully curated gifts and exceptional delivery experiences - making every occasion special, no matter how last-minute.

The company believes in bridging technology and human connection, using data-driven logistics and smart inventory planning to ensure that emotional moments never face a delay. This philosophy is what enables the 60-minute promise without compromising on quality or thoughtfulness.

Customer Experience, Reinvented

Early feedback from Singapore-based beta users has been overwhelmingly positive, with many citing not just the speed but the freshness, beauty, and elegance of the delivered arrangements.

“Ordering flowers used to feel like a big task. With Flower Chimp’s 60-minute delivery, I sent a bouquet during lunch - and my partner received it before our dinner date. It felt effortless and special,” said Rachel T., a user from Tanjong Pagar.

About Flower Chimp

Flower Chimp is Southeast Asia’s leading online florist and gifting platform, offering same-day and express flower delivery across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia. The company is known for its creative floral designs, curated gift combos, and smart delivery logistics that bring heartfelt moments to life - faster and fresher.



For Press Inquiries:

PR & Media Relations

Email: marketing@flowerchimp.com

Website: www.flowerchimp.sg

