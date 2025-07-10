Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malta Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Malta Furniture Outlook analyzes the Malta furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.



Who are the top furniture companies in Malta? For a selection of around 70 major Malta furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.



Key Topics Covered



Malta: Market at a Glance

Furniture Market Outline

Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Malta: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Malta: Furniture Consumption

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Malta: Furniture Imports

Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports

Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Malta: Furniture Production

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment

The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Malta: Furniture Exports

Total Value 2019-2024

Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Malta: Methodological Notes



Malta: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies



