China Generic Drugs Industry Forecast Report 2025: The Chinese Generics Market Embraces Rapid Growth and Transformation

This study focuses on China's Generic Drugs industry forecasts. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products.

Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.



Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.



This study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2014, 2019 and 2024) and long-term forecasts through 2029 and 2034 are presented.



The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and the analyst's in-house databases.



Key Topics Covered



INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

Market Trends

Technology Development

Market Development

Major Industry Development

Regional Development

Enterprise Development

Labor Market Development

GENERIC DRUGS SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Overview

Generic Drugs Sales Volumes and Forecasts (in Yuan)

Cold Medicine

Cough Medicine

Pain Control Drugs

Antibiotics

Cardiovascular Drugs

Respiratory System Drugs

Digestive System Drugs

Cancer Treatment Drugs

Endocrine System Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Other Generic Drugs

Generic Drugs Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF CHARTS

