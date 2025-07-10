China Generic Drugs Industry Forecast Report 2025: The Chinese Generics Market Embraces Rapid Growth and Transformation

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Drugs Industry Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on China's Generic Drugs industry forecasts. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products.

Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

This study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2014, 2019 and 2024) and long-term forecasts through 2029 and 2034 are presented.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and the analyst's in-house databases.

Key Topics Covered

INTRODUCTION

  • Report Scope and Methodology
  • Executive Summary

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

  • Economic Outlook
  • Key Economic Indicators
  • Industrial Output
  • Population and Labor
  • Foreign Investment
  • Foreign Trade
  • Financial and Tax Regulations
  • Banking System and Regulations
  • Foreign Exchange
  • Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
  • Market Trends
  • Technology Development
  • Market Development
  • Major Industry Development
  • Regional Development
  • Enterprise Development
  • Labor Market Development

GENERIC DRUGS SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

  • Overview
  • Generic Drugs Sales Volumes and Forecasts (in Yuan)
  • Cold Medicine
  • Cough Medicine
  • Pain Control Drugs
  • Antibiotics
  • Cardiovascular Drugs
  • Respiratory System Drugs
  • Digestive System Drugs
  • Cancer Treatment Drugs
  • Endocrine System Drugs
  • Chemotherapy Drugs
  • Other Generic Drugs
  • Generic Drugs Imports and Exports
  • Pricing Trends

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF CHARTS

