Financial Benchmarks for 408 Asset Management Companies (2025 Update): Seek Out the Most Attractive Acquisition Opportunities

The analysis conducted in the report is ideal for anyone wanting to:

Identify the market leaders

Spot companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition opportunities

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using an exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this report will tell you the companies that have a declining financial rating, and those that have shown good sales growth.



Each of the largest 408 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.



Every business is examined on the following features:

A graphical assessment and presentation of a company's financial performance

An independent financial valuation

Acquisition attractiveness - outlining a firm's takeover attractiveness

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the market. This section includes:

Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

You can utilise the findings within this report to assess the attractiveness of potential acquisitions, gain a better understanding of the market, and identify sound companies with whom to trade.



