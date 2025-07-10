Financial Benchmarks for 408 Asset Management Companies (2025 Update): Seek Out the Most Attractive Acquisition Opportunities

Unlock insights designed to identify market leaders, spot failing companies, and highlight acquisition opportunities. Analyze trends, benchmark performance, and gain valuable data on 408 top firms.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management - Industry Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis conducted in the report is ideal for anyone wanting to:

  • Identify the market leaders
  • Spot companies heading for failure
  • Seek out the most attractive acquisition opportunities
  • Analyse industry trends
  • Benchmark their own financial performance

Using an exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this report will tell you the companies that have a declining financial rating, and those that have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 408 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

  • A graphical assessment and presentation of a company's financial performance
  • An independent financial valuation
  • Acquisition attractiveness - outlining a firm's takeover attractiveness
  • Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
  • A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the market. This section includes:

  • Best Trading Partners
  • Sales Growth Analysis
  • Profit Analysis
  • Market Size
  • Rankings

You can utilise the findings within this report to assess the attractiveness of potential acquisitions, gain a better understanding of the market, and identify sound companies with whom to trade.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryh386

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Asset Management
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading