Green Hydrogen Global Market Insights and Growth Forecast 2025-2030 | Asia-Pacific Leads with Massive Green Hydrogen Scale-Up Ambitions

The global green hydrogen market is projected to reach USD 100 billion to USD 120 billion by 2025. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% to 40% through 2030, the market reflects accelerating adoption across mobility, power generation, and industrial applications, bolstered by policy incentives and technological breakthroughs.



Regional Analysis

Europe anticipates a growth rate of 32% to 42%, propelled by the EU's aggressive climate policies like CBAM and investments in hydrogen infrastructure. Germany and France lead, with trends favoring green hydrogen in industrial decarbonization and renewable energy integration.

Asia-Pacific expects a growth rate of 35% to 45%, with South Korea and China at the forefront. South Korea's legal framework supports a shift to hydrogen-based mobility and industrial use, while China's focus on renewable hydrogen aligns with its carbon neutrality ambitions, emphasizing large-scale production.

North America projects a growth rate of 28% to 38%, driven by the U.S., where federal incentives and corporate commitments from firms like Air Products boost green hydrogen in power and transport sectors.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) anticipate 25% to 35% growth, with Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company spearheading ambitious projects to export clean energy, capitalizing on abundant solar resources.

South America expects 20% to 30% growth, with Brazil emerging as a potential hub due to its renewable energy capacity, though adoption remains nascent.



Application Analysis

Mobility: Projected at 35% to 45%, this segment is fueled by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) in markets like South Korea and Europe, with trends toward heavy-duty transport decarbonization.

Power Generation: Expected at 30% to 40%, green hydrogen supports grid stability and renewable energy storage, gaining traction in regions with high solar and wind penetration.

Chemical: Anticipated at 25% to 35%, it serves as a low-carbon feedstock for ammonia and methanol production, with growing use in Asia and Europe's industrial clusters.

Others: Projected at 20% to 30%, includes niche applications like heating, expected to expand as infrastructure develops.

Key Market Players Profiled

Nel: A Norwegian leader, Nel specializes in electrolyzers for green hydrogen production.

ITM Power: A UK firm, ITM Power focuses on scalable hydrogen solutions for mobility and industry.

Nikola: A U.S. company, Nikola develops hydrogen-powered trucks and refueling networks.

HNO International: A U.S.-based player, HNO advances green hydrogen technologies.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company: A Saudi venture, NEOM targets large-scale renewable hydrogen production.

Air Products: A U.S. multinational, Air Products invests in hydrogen projects globally.

Plug Power: A U.S. firm, Plug Power emphasizes hydrogen fuel cells for mobility and power.

BP: A UK energy giant, BP integrates green hydrogen into its decarbonization strategy.

Linde: A German company, Linde provides hydrogen production and distribution expertise.

Lhyfe: A French firm, Lhyfe focuses on offshore green hydrogen production.

First Hydrogen: A Canadian player, First Hydrogen targets hydrogen mobility solutions.

AMEA Power: A UAE company, AMEA explores green hydrogen in emerging markets.

Shell: A Dutch-British multinational, Shell invests in hydrogen for energy and transport.

Sinopec: A Chinese giant, Sinopec aligns green hydrogen with national energy goals.

Reliance Industries: An Indian conglomerate, Reliance scales up hydrogen initiatives.

Messer Group: A German firm, Messer supports industrial hydrogen applications.

H2Pro: An Israeli company, H2Pro innovates in cost-effective electrolysis.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: Moderate. High capital costs and technical expertise create barriers, though government subsidies encourage startups.

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate to High. Grey hydrogen and battery storage compete, but green hydrogen's carbon neutrality sustains its edge.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate. Early adopters in mobility and industry have limited options, though cost sensitivity pressures pricing.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High. Renewable energy and electrolyzer providers hold leverage due to specialized inputs.

Competitive Rivalry: High. Established energy firms and innovators vie for market share through scale and cost leadership.

Market Opportunities and Challenges



Opportunities

Policy Support: Initiatives like CBAM and South Korea's hydrogen law drive adoption.

Cost Declines: IEA forecasts green hydrogen costs dropping to USD 2-9/kg by 2030, enhancing competitiveness.

Renewable Integration: High solar and wind regions like MEA offer production potential.

Industrial Decarbonization: Chemical and steel sectors provide growth avenues.

Global Trade: Export hubs like NEOM position green hydrogen as a commodity.

Challenges

Infrastructure Lag: Limited refueling and storage networks hinder mobility growth.

High Initial Costs: Current production costs (USD 2-9/kg) exceed grey hydrogen (USD 1.5-8/kg).

Scale-Up Risks: Achieving 49 million tonnes by 2030 requires massive investment.

Energy Intensity: Electrolysis demands significant renewable capacity.

Market Maturity: Green hydrogen's marginal role (under 1% of 2023 demand) delays widespread adoption.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Green Hydrogen Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Green Hydrogen by Region

8.2 Import of Green Hydrogen by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size

9.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size

10.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size

11.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size

12.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Green Hydrogen Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size

13.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Green Hydrogen Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size

14.2 Green Hydrogen Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Green Hydrogen Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size Forecast

15.2 Green Hydrogen Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Nel

16.2 ITM Power

16.3 Nikola

16.4 HNO International

16.5 NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

16.6 Air Products

16.7 Plug Power

16.8 BP

16.9 Linde

16.10 Lhyfe

16.11 First Hydrogen

16.12 AMEA Power

16.13 Shell

16.14 Sinopec

16.15 Reliance Industries

16.16 Messer Group

