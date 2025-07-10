ADAS and Autonomous Car Research Report 2025 | 90.4% of Global Car Sales Expected to Have Level 1-4 Automated Driving Features by 2030

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global ADAS and Autonomous Car Market - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research expects rapid adoption of autonomous vehicle technology in the coming years

SAE International has developed a six level standard (0-5), which describes the different levels of automated driving. At Level 0 there is no autonomy at all. Level 1 introduces a single assistive feature, such as adaptive cruise control or lane keeping, but the driver must remain in control. At Level 2, the car can manage both steering and speed simultaneously under certain conditions, but the driver must stay attentive and ready to take over at any moment. Level 3 allows the vehicle to handle all driving tasks in specific scenarios, letting the driver divert attention from the road, though the driver must be able to resume control when prompted. Level 4 provides full autonomy and the driver is not at any point expected to regain control of the vehicle as long as the vehicle is in the operational design domain.

Level 5 represents complete autonomy, enabling the vehicle to drive anywhere, in any conditions, with no human input needed at all. In 2024, the research estimates that 68.6 percent of all sold cars globally fulfilled requirements for SAE level 1 (L1) automated driving and higher levels. About 40.5 percent of all vehicles sold in 2024 was categorised under the L1 segment while 28.1 percent of all vehicles sold in 2024 was categorised under the L2 segment. Only a very small percentage of the cars sold during 2024 could be categorised as L3. L3 was only available on select Mercedes-Benz in the US (Nevada and California) and select BMW models in Germany during the year. In 2030, the research forecasts that 90.4 percent of all cars sold globally will fulfil requirements for L1-L4 automated driving.

About 27.7 percent of all new cars sold in 2030 are then expected to be categorised as L1 and 51.2 percent as L2. About 8.6 percent of all new cars, corresponding to 7.7 million vehicles, are expected to be sold with L3 capabilities in 2030 as additional OEMs plan to launch L3 vehicles in the coming years. the research expects that 2.6 million passenger cars will be sold with level 4 capabilities in 2030, corresponding to an attach rate of 2.9 percent. Sophisticated ADAS has become a major differentiator for automakers. There are two ADAS offerings that comply with Level 3 SAE requirements today.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz launched Drive Pilot that provides conditional automated driving at speeds of up to 95 km/h on select roads in the US. Since August 2024, BMW also offers Level 3 autonomous driving through its BMW Personal Pilot L3 system, initially available on the new 7 Series in Germany. Other OEMs also offer sophisticated ADAS including Tesla (Autopilot and Full Self-Driving), Ford (BlueCruise), General Motors (Super Cruise) and Audi (Audi pre sense). Toyota, Nissan and Hyundai offer comprehensive safety suites including adaptive cruise control, lane assist and emergency braking systems. Chinese OEMs are gradually taking the lead when it comes to introducing sophisticated ADAS. Leading Chinese OEMs include BYD Auto, Changan, Chery, Geely, GWM, Leapmotor, Li Auto, NIO and SAIC. There are several companies today that offer fully autonomous vehicle taxi services primarily in the US and China.

Examples of leading robotaxi players include Waymo, Baidu (Apollo), Pony.AI, WeRide, DiDi Autonomous Driving, May Mobility, Avride, AutoX, MOIA and Zoox. Most of the robotaxi services can be found in China and the US. There are a number of Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor solution providers, technology companies, software companies and startups that brings technology to the market.

Leading global Tier 1 suppliers such as Bosch, Continental, Denso, ZF Group, Magna International, Valeo, Forvia, Hitachi Astemo, Aptiv and Hyundai Mobis offer comprehensive product portfolios for ADAS and autonomous driving, including sensors, central computing platforms and integrated autonomous driving solutions. HERE Technologies and TomTom provide map solutions. Leading LiDAR sensor providers include Hesai Technology, Innoviz, Luminar, RoboSense and Seyond.

In China, local Tier 1s and technology companies are challenging the dominance of established foreign suppliers. Examples of leading Chinese Tier 1 suppliers include Desay SV Automotive, Beijing Jingwei HiRain Technologies, DeepRoute.ai, Momenta, Zhuoyu Technology and Huawei. Semiconductor solution providers like NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Mobileye, Horizon Robotics, Black Sesame Technologies, Ambarella, Renesas Electronics and Texas Instruments are developing System-on-Chips (SoCs) for automated driving. Suppliers of SoCs and related technologies are at the core of the progress in ADAS and autonomous driving, as these provide the high performance computing and AI capabilities needed for autonomous cars.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on car populations and new registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the autonomous vehicle value chain and key applications.

Detailed profiles of 24 major car OEMs and their ADAS propositions.

Case studies of 10 robotaxi services.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2030.

Market trends



Many automotive OEMs exit robotaxi services

The evolutionary approach dominates OEMs' autonomous development

Automotive OEMs choose specialised tech suppliers based on use case

OEMs are expected to experiment with various sensor configurations

The industry trends towards end-to-end AI models for autonomous driving

Car assessment programmes drive demand for ADAS

Over-the-air (OTA) updates to add new ADAS features

Shared mobility services can take advantage of L4 autonomous vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



1 Introduction to ADAS and Autonomous Driving

1.1 Definitions and classifications

1.2 The history of ADAS and autonomous cars

1.3 The global passenger car market

1.3.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.3.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.3.3 Electric vehicle and PHEV sales

1.4 Car manufactures

1.4.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

1.4.2 Volkswagen Group

1.4.3 Ford Motor Company

1.4.4 General Motors

1.4.5 Stellantis

1.4.6 BMW Group

1.4.7 Mercedes-Benz Group

1.4.8 Hyundai Motor Group

1.4.9 Honda Motor

1.4.10 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1.4.11 Tesla



2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

2.1 Introduction to the most common ADAS

2.1.1 Adaptive cruise control

2.1.2 Lane departure warning

2.1.3 Lane keeping assist

2.1.4 Autonomous emergency braking

2.1.5 Collision avoidance system

2.1.6 Forward collision warning

2.1.7 Blind spot monitoring

2.1.8 Rear cross traffic alert

2.1.9 Road sign detection

2.1.10 Adaptive High Beam Control

2.1.11 Driver Monitoring Systems

2.1.12 Parking assist

2.1.13 Traffic jam assist and autopilot driving



3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Technologies

3.1 Sensors

3.1.1 Cameras

3.1.2 LiDAR

3.1.3 Radar

3.1.4 Ultrasonic and infrared sensors

3.1.5 Inertial navigation system

3.2 Telematics

3.2.1 Location tracking

3.2.2 Maps

3.2.3 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications

3.3 Computing platforms

3.3.1 AI taxonomy

3.3.2 Sensor fusion

3.3.3 Object recognition, interpretation and decision making

3.4 Execution and related technologies

3.4.1 Electronic control units

3.4.2 Human machine interfaces

3.4.3 Driver monitoring systems



4 OEM ADAS and Autonomous Driving Offerings

4.1 BMW

4.1.1 Overview of BMW passenger car models

4.1.2 ADAS and automated driving offerings

4.2 BYD Auto

4.3 Changan Motors

4.4 Chery Group

4.5 Ford Motor Company

4.6 Geely

4.7 General Motors

4.8 Great Wall Motor

4.9 Honda Motor Company

4.10 Hyundai Motor Group

4.11 Jaguar Land Rover

4.12 Leapmotor

4.13 Li Auto

4.14 Mazda Motor Corporation

4.15 Mercedes-Benz Group

4.16 NIO

4.17 Nissan Motor Company

4.18 Renault Group

4.19 SAIC Motor

4.20 Stellantis

4.21 Tesla

4.22 Toyota Motor Corporation

4.23 Volkswagen Group

4.24 Volvo Cars

5 Technology Suppliers

5.1 Tier 1 suppliers

5.1.1 Aptiv

5.1.2 Bosch

5.1.3 Continental

5.1.4 Deeproute.ai

5.1.5 Denso

5.1.6 Desay SV

5.1.7 Forvia

5.1.8 HERE Technologies

5.1.9 Hesai Technology

5.1.10 Hitachi Astemo

5.1.11 Huawei

5.1.12 Hyundai Mobis

5.1.13 Innoviz

5.1.14 Jingwei HiRain

5.1.15 Luminar

5.1.16 Magna International

5.1.17 Momenta

5.1.18 RoboSense

5.1.19 Seyond

5.1.20 TomTom

5.1.21 Valeo

5.1.22 ZF Group

5.1.23 Zhuoyu Technology

5.2 Semiconductor solution providers

5.2.1 Ambarella

5.2.2 Black Sesame Technologies

5.2.3 Horizon Robotics

5.2.4 Mobileye

5.2.5 NVIDIA

5.2.6 Qualcomm

5.2.7 Renesas Electronics

5.2.8 Texas Instruments

6 Robotaxi Services

6.1 Robotaxi service providers

6.1.1 AutoX

6.1.2 Avride

6.1.3 Baidu (Apollo)

6.1.4 Didi Autonomous Driving

6.1.5 May Mobility

6.1.6 MOIA

6.1.7 Pony.ai

6.1.8 Waymo

6.1.9 WeRide

6.1.10 Zoox



7 Market Forecasts and Trends

7.1 Car sales forecast

7.2 ADAS and autonomous car sales forecast

7.3 Market drivers and barriers

7.4 Value chain analysis

7.5 Market trends

7.6 Mergers and acquisitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nq0yh

