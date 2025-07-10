India Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Industry Research 2025-2030 & 2050 | The Compact Nuclear Solution to Unlock Energy-Secure, Low-Carbon Future

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in India - Mapping the $20 Billion Market Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's path to a low-carbon, energy-secure future is increasingly tied to its ability to diversify beyond coal and integrate clean baseload options. As of 2025, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) have emerged as a viable, scalable, and policy-aligned option to complement large reactors and intermittent renewables, serving both grid and off-grid applications.

SMRs are poised to unlock a potential $20 billion opportunity in India's nuclear segment over the next decade. Backed by indigenous R&D, global OEM interest, and a push for industrial decarbonization, SMRs could play a transformative role in India's energy mix. Offering passive safety features, modular construction, and greater siting flexibility, SMRs are poised to fill a critical gap in India's clean energy transition by enabling faster, decentralized nuclear deployment across industrial and remote regions.

SMRs would be critical for India

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) offer India a transformative solution to meet its clean energy and energy security goals. With their compact size, modular design, and enhanced safety features, SMRs can be rapidly deployed in remote, island, and industrial regions where large reactors are unfeasible. They address the limitations of conventional nuclear plants, reducing capital intensity, construction delays, and siting challenges - while providing stable, low-carbon baseload power. As India accelerates its Net Zero trajectory, SMRs emerge as a vital tool to decarbonize sectors, support grid resilience, and localize nuclear manufacturing under "Make in India."

Key Questions Answered

What is the addressable market size for SMRs in India across sectors?

Which SMR technologies are most viable for domestic deployment and manufacturing?

What policy, regulatory, and financing frameworks are needed to enable scale-up?

How can India localize SMR supply chains and attract private sector participation?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global SMR Market Overview & Relevance to India

SMR Technology Landscape - Competitive Benchmarking

India's SMR Policy & Regulatory Readiness

Manufacturing Opportunity in India

OEM Opportunity Track - Foreign vs. Domestic

Project Pipeline & Development Outlook

State-wise Demand Mapping & Deployment Potential

Fuel Sourcing Strategy & Nuclear Fuel Cycle Readiness

Financing & Business Models

Supply Chain Development - Critical Gaps

Risk Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Market Positioning

Strategic Recommendations

Future Outlook (2030-2050)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

NPCIL

BHEL

NTPC Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy

NuScale Power

Rolls-Royce SMR

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. (WIL)

Godrej & Boyce

JSW Energy

Tata Power

Adani Energy Solutions

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)

ISRO

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

DAE (Department of Atomic Energy)

AERB (Atomic Energy Regulatory Board)

REC Limited

Power Finance Corporation (PFC)

