Middle East Cybersecurity Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Digital Transformation, State-Sponsored Threats, Regulatory Pressures, and the Rise of AI-Powered Attacks

The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 16.75 billion in 2025 to USD 26.04 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.2%
This report is designed to assist both market leaders and new entrants by providing accurate revenue estimates for the overall Middle East cybersecurity market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders comprehend the competitive landscape, enabling them to position their businesses more effectively and develop appropriate go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report provides insights into market trends and highlights key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The market is expanding significantly, driven by the transformative goals outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. This ambitious initiative is a key factor in reshaping the regional landscape and influencing market dynamics. In addition to this vision, a growing startup ecosystem in the Middle East is essential for advancing cybersecurity innovations. As the region undergoes rapid digital transformation, the adoption of cloud technology is on the rise across various sectors. At the same time, regulatory measures are evolving to address the changing threat environment, establishing a strong foundation for cybersecurity in the Middle East and promoting a secure digital future.
By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment holds the largest market share in the Middle East's cybersecurity landscape, driven by several important factors. Organizations in this sector manage high-value assets, including sensitive financial data, making them prime targets for cybercriminals. Consequently, substantial investments in cybersecurity solutions are essential to protect customer information, payment details, and financial transactions. Moreover, strict regulatory compliance requirements imposed by authorities in the Middle East heighten the urgency for robust cybersecurity measures. The BFSI sector faces significant fines and reputational damage for violations, which underscores the necessity of ongoing investments in cybersecurity to ensure compliance.
The rapid digitalization of the sector, marked by the swift adoption of online banking, mobile banking, FinTech applications, and cloud services, further amplifies the demand for specialized cybersecurity solutions to guard against evolving cyber threats.
By region, Kuwait is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Kuwait is experiencing a rapid digital transformation, increasing government focus on national cybersecurity, and growing investments in smart infrastructure. These factors are contributing to the country's highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the Middle East's cybersecurity market. As part of its Vision 2035 initiative, Kuwait aims to digitize financial systems, public services, and the oil industry, which has significantly increased its digital presence and, consequently, its vulnerability to cyberattacks.
In response, the Kuwaiti government has implemented national cybersecurity strategies and enhanced regulatory oversight to strengthen its cybersecurity frameworks. The surge in demand for advanced security solutions is also driven by the swift adoption of cloud technology, heightened awareness of cyber threats among enterprises, and increased collaboration with international cybersecurity vendors. Thanks to this proactive and forward-thinking approach, Kuwait's cybersecurity market is growing at the fastest rate in the region.
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Sectors
- Geopolitical Tensions and Rise of State-Sponsored Cyber Threats
- Regulatory Initiatives for Evolving Threat Environment
- AI-Powered Attacks Compelling Evolution of Cyber Defense Strategies
Restraints
- Budgetary Constraints on Allocation of Resources
- Resistance to Emerging Security Technologies
Opportunities
- Investments by Governments and Businesses to Enhance Cybersecurity Infrastructure
- Spike in Demand for Cyber-Insurance Policies
- Robust Development of Cybersecurity Services
- Burgeoning Startup Ecosystem
Challenges
- Third-Party Dependencies Exposing Weaknesses in Cybersecurity Landscape
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning
- Zero Trust Network Access (Ztna)
- Firewall
- Secure Access Service Edge
Adjacent Technologies
- Big Data Analytics
- Cloud Computing
- Internet of Things
Complementary Technologies
- Blockchain
Case Study Analysis
- Use Case 1: Trend Micro Helps Oman Arab Bank Fortify Cybersecurity
- Use Case 2: Cisco Helps Istanbul Grand Airport Achieve Integrated Security for Global Prominence
- Use Case 3: Turkcell Global Bilgi Enhances Cybersecurity Agility with Palo Alto Networks' Vm-Series Virtual Firewalls
- Use Case 4: Codegreen's Token-Less Multi-Factor Authentication Solution Helps Lulu Group Enhance Security and Reduce Costs
- Use Case 5: City of Ramat-Gan Achieves Secure Digital Transformation with Check Point's Comprehensive Solutions
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
- Tariff Related to Middle East Cybersecurity
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- Key Regulations in Middle East Cybersecurity Market
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- Federal Information Security Management Act
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act
- International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001
- European Union General Data Protection Regulation
- Service Organization Control 2 (Soc2)
Impact of Generative AI on Middle East Cybersecurity Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential
- Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems
- Cloud Computing
- Identity and Access Management (Iam)
- IoT Security
- Endpoint Protection
- Security Operations Centers (Socs)
Company Profiles
- Palo Alto Networks
- IBM
- Check Point
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Trend Micro
- Crowdstrike
- Cpx
- Sirar by Stc
- Site
- Help AG
- Mandiant
- Eviden
- Trellix
- Socradar
- Sami-Aec
- Paramount Computer Systems
- Malwarebytes
- Edge Group
- Taqnia Cyber
- Gulf Business Machine (Gbm)
- Protiviti
- Forescout
- Logrhythm
- Sophos
- Secureworks
- Mcafee
- Cato Networks
- Cyble
- Group-Ib
- Cyberani
- Recorded Future
- Kela
- Sejel Technology
- Valuementor
- Moro Hub
- Cybersec Consulting
- Salam Technology
- Cybergate
- Codegreen
- Dts Solution
- Securityhq
- Ras Infotech
- Security Matterz
- Safe Decision
