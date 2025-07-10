Ontex listed on the 2024 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, recognizing its climate action efforts across the value chain

Aalst, Belgium, July 10, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, is proud to have been recognized by CDP* for the second time in a row for its climate actions in partnership with its suppliers, specifically aimed at reducing its scope 3 emissions. Ontex is among the highest-rated companies that are celebrated in the 2024 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, which evaluates corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues.

Marco Querzoli, Chief Supply Chain Officer said: “Building on our prestigious CDP A rating for Climate from February, the additional recognition we’ve received through the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard marks another milestone in our sustainability journey. This honor reaffirms our belief that genuine impact on climate change can only be achieved through seamless, end-to-end partnerships. At Ontex, we are committed to integrating every link in our value chain—ensuring not only outstanding value and quality for our customers today, but also paving the way for a sustainable future for generations to come. We will keep on working with our suppliers to reduce the CO₂ emissions not only from raw materials but also from transportation.”

In 2024, Ontex took steps to better understand supplier sustainability maturity by gathering information on their climate targets, measurement approaches, and ongoing environmental initiatives. In 2024, more than 50% of emissions from purchased goods and services were covered by data from suppliers, allowing the group to closely follow up on the improvements made by its suppliers.

These foundational efforts contributed to Ontex being recognized on the 2024 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, reflecting its leadership in initiating climate action across its value chain and laying the groundwork for future Scope 3 emissions reductions.



For more information on Ontex’ sustainability strategy and goals, go to https://ontex.com/sustainability or consult Ontex’s latest annual report.

*About CDP: CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit that surveys corporate environmental disclosure on behalf of more than 740 institutional investors, with approximately 23,000 companies responded to the survey. CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment assesses companies on their performance on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.



About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,500 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries (excl. discontinued operations), and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

