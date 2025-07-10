BabyBoomToken Surges After BingX Listing – U.S. Traffic Spike Crashes App Servers





Source: BabyBoomToken official application, https://bbt.babyboomtoken.com/share

SAN RAFAEL, Costa Rica, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BabyBoomToken (BBT), a fast-rising policy-driven cryptocurrency project, has been newly listed on the global exchange BingX, following its previous listings on Gate.io and MEXC. Since the listing, user traffic has surged dramatically—particularly from the United States and South Korea—causing temporary outages of the app and website due to server overload.

A spokesperson for the BabyBoomToken Foundation stated, “Global interest in BabyBoomToken has increased significantly following the BingX listing, especially among U.S.-based users. We’ve completed emergency server restoration and are now expanding our infrastructure and support team to ensure stable service moving forward.”

At the heart of the project is the BabyBoom mobile app, which allows users to record key milestones related to childbirth and parenting, and to participate in policy-driven campaigns. In return, users earn BabyBoomToken rewards, which are tradeable on exchanges. The app provides blockchain-based financial incentives for real-life actions like family planning and giving birth—offering digital value for one of humanity’s most fundamental activities.

Notably, BabyBoomToken is the first project in the world to implement U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Baby Bonus” policy via blockchain. While the policy remains a proposal in politics, BabyBoomToken has already brought the idea to life by offering token rewards for childbirth-related participation. It serves as a pioneering example of a public policy concept executed through Web3 infrastructure.

This growing attention reflects more than just typical crypto market buzz. BabyBoomToken’s bold attempt to address the global fertility crisis through blockchain innovation is resonating with users around the world. The project also aligns closely with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s repeated warnings about population collapse being one of humanity’s greatest long-term threats—further reinforcing its relevance and urgency.

Launched in Singapore in 2024, BabyBoomToken is now building the world’s first blockchain ecosystem designed to incentivize childbirth and support population sustainability, focusing on countries experiencing falling birth rates. The app currently has over 500,000 active users, with growing momentum across the United States, South Korea, and other regions.

Contact:

Bayu Aji Badriansah

bayu@babyboomtoken.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BabyBoomToken. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607a2f22-2ddc-4309-af42-83b252221645

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81079d7e-9765-471b-a471-9bf75ea361fe