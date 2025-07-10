Bitdu Launches Largest-Ever Global Trading Challenge with Over $50 Million in Rewards

LONDON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdu, a next-generation global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially announced the launch of its most ambitious event to date: the "Battle of the Peak" Global Trading Challenge. With a total prize pool exceeding $50 million in cash and platform tokens, the competition marks the largest trading event in Bitdu's history and one of the most lucrative challenges in the digital asset industry.





The competition will run from July 10 to August 10, 2025 (UTC), and is open to verified traders worldwide. With a participation cap of 10,000 users, the event requires a minimum entry fund of $10,000 and supports major assets including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH. Traders can compete using spot trading only, and withdrawals during the contest will be treated as a forfeit.

Participants will be ranked by net profit, calculated as the difference between final account value and total funds invested (including any top-ups). Rankings will be updated daily, with the top 100 traders published publicly and the top 10 receiving high-visibility visual leaderboards.





The event will be strictly monitored by Bitdu's dual-layered compliance system, combining AI-based behavioral tracking and manual reviews. The top 100 winners will undergo deep audits post-competition. Any form of market manipulation, multi-accounting, or abnormal transfers will result in disqualification and profit reset.





"Bitdu is committed to creating a competitive yet fair environment where the best traders can rise to the top," said a Bitdu spokesperson. "This event is not only about the size of the prize pool, but about setting a new standard in transparent, compliant, and rewarding trading competitions."

About Bitdu

Bitdu is a globally regulated cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, futures, and staking services to millions of users. The platform holds MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, is registered as a VASP in the EU, and operates with DCE approval in Australia. Bitdu is committed to building a secure, compliant, and high-performance trading ecosystem.

Company: Bitdu UAB

Contact Person: Yvonne Bennett, Global Communications Manager

Email: bitdu@bitdu.com

Website: www.bitdu.com

Telephone: 447933919784

City: London

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97510e64-9885-4182-b98d-0112eb1ee59c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36bd0d00-3168-4e0e-a3cd-71e735388e4a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0446bcce-6dc6-4c9d-96d1-393d2aa2daeb