Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems Market Research Report 2025-2033 Featuring DeDrone, DroneShield, Elbit Systems, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rafael , RTX , SRC, Thales, Boeing

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of C-UAS technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the 2025-2033 period in the aerospace industry. It also examines markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Throughout the report, we show how C-UAS systems are used today to add real value, as well as how will they can evolve in the near and distant future. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report considers all stated and derived scenarios.

C-UAS systems are designed to detect, track, and neutralize unmanned aerial systems (UAS), performing the full spectrum of counter-drone operations. These platforms integrate a variety of sensors and mitigation tools to address specific mission requirements.

Upon identifying a drone threat, a C-UAS system can respond using either soft-kill or hard-kill techniques. Soft-kill methods disrupt or take control of a drone without physical damage - forcing it to land, return to base, or enabling an operator to seize control. Hard-kill methods involve physically disabling or destroying the drone, often using kinetic or directed energy weapons to neutralize the threat.

The market players include large as well as mid to small sized companies with expertise in manufacturing and system integration. The C-UAS market is at a nascent stage. The key factors driving the market are increasing deployment of drones for illicit reasons as well as rising drone warfare in areas of border tensions.

In order to keep up with the evolving nature of threats from drone technologies, the technology required behind countermeasures for detection, tracking and mitigation of drones is becoming increasingly sophisticated. From radio waves to electro-optic/infrared to direct energy weapons, various effectors are being tested in different combinations to be integrated on C-UAS systems.

Additionally, high-powered computing with integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) over 5G network is estimated to be a significant part in addressing the complex drone threats. These technological innovations will drive the spending in the market as they make the systems more efficient in addressing the threats and provide security to life and infrastructure against UAS attacks.

Covered in the Study

Overview: Snapshot of the C-UAS Systems market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Snapshot of the C-UAS Systems market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies. Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various end-user and mitigation markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various end-user and mitigation markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into defence spending, procurement patterns and development of the technology for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the segmental market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the segmental market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the C-UAS Systems market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global C-UAS systems industry over the next eight years.

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different application segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global C-UAS systems business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelise resources by focusing on the ongoing programmes that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the market.

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top platform providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.2.1 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market summary by Region

1.2.2 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market summary by End-User

1.2.3 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market summary by Mitigation

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Notes

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Counter-UAS Technology overview

3.2 Types of detection and tracking technologies

3.2.1 Passive radar

3.2.2 Active radar

3.2.3 Microphones

3.2.4 Electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors

3.2.5 Radio Frequency (RF) Analyser

3.2.6 LiDAR

3.3 Types of mitigating technologies

3.3.1 RF Jamming

3.3.2 GPS Spoofing

3.3.3 Communication Signal Interception

3.3.4 Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

3.3.5 Acoustic Countermeasures

3.3.6 Hard Kill

3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Sensor Fusion

3.5 Computing and Connectivity

3.5.1 Edge and Cloud Computing

3.5.2 5G Connectivity

3.6 Virtual Reality (VR)

4 Critical Raw Materials

4.1 Introduction

4.2 CRM Analysis

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 C-UAS market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

5.3 Competitive landscape

5.4 Legislative and regulatory landscape

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Trends

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Challenges

7 Country Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Argentina

7.3 Australia

7.4 Belgium

7.5 Brazil

7.6 Canada

7.7 China

7.8 Colombia

7.9 Croatia

7.10 Finland

7.11 France

7.12 Germany

7.13 Greece

7.14 Ireland

7.15 Israel

7.16 India

7.17 Italy

7.18 Japan

7.19 Mexico

7.20 Norway

7.21 Poland

7.22 Qatar

7.23 Romania

7.24 Saudi Arabia

7.25 Singapore

7.26 Spain

7.27 South Korea

7.28 Sweden

7.29 Switzerland

7.30 Turkey

7.31 Taiwan

7.32 Ukraine

7.33 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

7.34 United Kingdom (UK)

7.35 United States (US)

7.36 Vietnam

7.37 Rest of Europe

8 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market to 2033 by Region

8.1 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market by Region overview

8.2 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market Region by End-User overview

8.2.1 Europe market by End-User overview

8.2.2 Middle-East & Africa market by End-User overview

8.2.3 North America market by End-User overview

8.2.4 Latin America market by End-User overview

8.2.5 Asia-Pacific market by End-User overview

8.3 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market Region by Mitigation overview

9 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market to 2033 by End-User

9.1 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market by End-User overview

9.2 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market End-User by Region overview

9.2.1 Defence market by Region overview

9.2.2 Civil market by Region overview

9.3 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market End-User by Mitigation overview

10 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market to 2033 by Mitigation

10.1 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market by Mitigation overview

10.2 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market Mitigation by Region overview

10.3 Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market Mitigation by End-User overview

10.3.1 Hard-kill market by End-User overview

10.3.2 Soft-kill market by End-User overview

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 By Region

11.3 By End-User

11.4 By Mitigation

11.5 Growth Scenario

12 Leading Companies

12.1 DeDrone

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 Products and Services

12.1.3 Recent Contracts

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 DroneShield Ltd.

12.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.4 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.7 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.8 RTX Corporation

12.9 SRC, Inc.

12.10 Thales

12.11 The Boeing Company

12.12 Other Companies of Interest

12.12.1 Aselsan A.S.

12.12.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

12.12.3 DZYNE Technologies

12.12.4 MBDA

13 Results and Conclusions

Companies Featured in this Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Systems market report include:

AVIC

ASELSAN A.S.

Airobotics

Aurora Flight Sciences

Axon

Black Sage

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Boeing

CASIC

China Poly Technologies

D-Fend Solutions

Dedrone

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Deutsche Telekom Global Business

DroneShield Ltd.

DZYNE Technologies

Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL)

Elbit Systems

Ericsson

Escribano

General Robotics

Gryphon Sensors

Highlander Partners

High Point Aerotechnologies

IEA MIL-OPTICS GmbH

Indra

Ipoque

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leidos

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

MSI Defense Solutions

Northrop Grumman

Operator Tactical Solutions

OVES Enterprise

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Robotican

Rohde & Schwarz

RTX Corporation

SRC Inc.

Saab AB

SMARTSHOOTER

TRC

Tamar

Target Tecnologia

Thales

Xtend





