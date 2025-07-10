Kiniero Grade Control Drilling Continues To Return High-Grade Gold Results

QUEBEC CITY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“Robex” or the “Company”) (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX | OTC: RSRBF | Börse Frankfurt: RB4) is pleased to report results from the Mansounia grade control drilling for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 2025.

Highlights

Robex has received initial results from the ongoing pre-production grade control drilling program at Mansounia.

The program is designed to infill resource estimation drilling, enhancing geological confidence ahead of the planned first gold pour in Q4 2025.

Drilling has targeted areas within the proposed open pit design, focusing on zones identified for early-stage mining.

The majority of assays received to date are from the southwest portion of the Mansounia ore body, demonstrating strong mineral continuity.

Significant intercepts from the drilling results include:



19m @ 2.10g/t Au from 23m in MGC25-10036 16m @ 2.84g/t Au from 27m in MGC25-10152 15m @ 2.42g/t Au from 18m in MGC25-10144 11m @ 3.27g/t Au from 8m in MGC25-10157 14m @ 11.40g/t Au from 9m in MGC25-10172 13m @ 2.02g/t Au from 20m in MGC25-10161 18m @ 2.49g/t Au from 14m in MGC25-10213 14m @ 2.71g/t Au from 4m in MGC25-10177 12m @ 2.71g/t Au from 33m in MGC25-10319 12m @ 2.25g/t Au from 11m in MGC25-10205 26m @ 2.09g/t Au from 32m in MGC25-10409 24m @ 2.90g/t Au from 16m in MGC25-10255 11m @ 3.35g/t Au from 11m in MGC25-10464 26m @ 2.06g/t Au from 16m in MGC25-10350 7m @ 9.24g/t Au from 4m in MGC25-20165 29m @ 2.35g/t Au from 5m in MGC25-10361 11m @ 3.03g/t Au from 35m in MGC25-10102 8m @ 11.03g/t Au from 25m in MGC25-10127

Drilling at Mansounia is ongoing with 61,700 metres complete; further assays will be reported as they are received.

On 9th July 2025, the Company secured an amendment to its US$130 million Facility Agreement with Sprott, releasing US$25 million from the Cash Sweep Account to fund construction of the Kiniero project. This is a positive development for the Company’s Guinean operations.

Robex’s Managing Director and CEO Matt Wilcox commented: “We are pleased to report strong gold grades from this round of grade control drilling which adds further confidence to the mining proposition at Mansounia. The mineralised zones and grades defined by our grade control programs are confirming our expectations of the Mansounia deposit.”

Mansounia Pre-Production Grade Control Drilling Program

Robex is undertaking a pre-production grade control drilling program at Mansounia to infill resource estimation drilling ahead of mining in Q4 2025. A total of 1605 inclined grade control drill holes for 66,000m have been designed to test and better delineate grade below the lateritic cap rock.

The drilling was designed to cover the initial three months of mining the Mansounia pit design area to depths of 30m to 50m. Figure 1 illustrates the overall site layout of the Kiniero Project, and Figure 2 illustrates the distribution of RC drillhole collars from the grade control program over the Mansounia Deposit (Phase 1), including both those with received assay results and those still pending. The assay results received to date are from the first 50% of the holes designed. The remainder of these holes will be completed and reported over the course of the rest of the year.





Figure 1. Kiniero Site Layout



Figure 2. Grade Control RC Drillhole Collars over the Mansounia Deposit for Initial 3 Months of Mining

The assay results received to date are largely consistent with expectations based on the Mansounia resource block model. Preliminary visual analyses of the plotted assay data on cross-sections indicate that the mineralised zones encountered in the GC drilling correspond closely in both grade and spatial distribution with the resource block model. To demonstrate this strong correlation, several representative sections are provided from Figure 3 to Figure 7.





Figure 3. Cross-Section AB - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model





Figure 4. Cross-Section CD - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model





Figure 5. Cross-Section EF - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model





Figure 6. Cross-Section GH - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model





Figure 7. Cross- Section IJ - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

As shown in Table 1, significant intercepts (Au > 0.3 ppm) from the grade control drilling campaign at the Mansounia Deposit further support these results, with associated drillhole details including collar coordinates, depth, and orientation.

Kiniéro Project Sprott Facility Agreement Update - US$25 million Cash Sweep Released

On 2 March 2025, Sycamore Mine Guinée-Sau as borrower (the Borrower), the Company, Sycamore Capital CY Ltd and Sycamore Mining Ltd (the Guarantors, together with the Borrower, the Obligors) entered into a syndicated facility agreement with, amongst others, Sprott Resource Lending (US Manager) Corp. as agent and lead arranger (Agent), and CSC Nominees Australia Pty Ltd as security trustee. This syndicated facility agreement was subsequently amended and restated on 13 March 2025 and on 29 May 2025 (the Facility Agreement).

The Facility Agreement establishes a credit facility of up to US$130 million available to the Borrower in connection with the construction and development of the Kiniéro Project. Utilisation by the Company of the facility after the initial drawdown is conditional on certain conditions precedent (Utilisation CPs). One of the Utilisation CPs is that the Borrower obtains the Mansounia Exploitation Permits.

Under the Facility Agreement, the Agent has the right to withdraw all or some of the proceeds deposited by the Company in a cash sweep account (the Cash Sweep Account) of US$25 million (the Cash Sweep Amount) if the Mansounia Exploitation Permits are not granted to the Company by 15 June 2025 (the Satisfaction Date). The Cash Sweep Account was funded from proceeds from the Robex ASX Initial Public Offering. The Mansounia Exploitation Permits have not been formally granted, and the Company is currently waiting for these Permits to be approved by the Guinean President. The Company’s application was confirmed as complete and compliant by the Guinean Minister of Mines on 7 March 2025, and the Company understands that the Mansounia Exploitation Permits will be issued in the near future. The Agent did not exercise its rights to the Cash Sweep Amount on the Satisfaction Date.

On 9th July 2025, the parties to the Facility Agreement agreed to amend the Facility Agreement to remove the Agent’s rights to exercise the cash sweep and to release the Cash Sweep Amount to the Company to fund construction expenditure for the Kiniéro Project.

The release of the Cash Sweep Amount to the Company is a positive development for its Guinean operations.

Competent Person's Statement

Information in this Announcement that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Amir Adeli, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Adeli has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person’ as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’ (JORC Code). Mr Adeli is an employee of Robex Resources Management Limited and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves and Production Targets

The Company’s estimate of Ore Reserves and the production target for the Kiniero Project (including the Mansounia Deposit) and the Company’s estimate of Mineral Resources for the Group are set out in the Company’s Replacement Prospectus dated 6 May 2025 and lodged with ASX on 3 June 2026 (the “Replacement Prospectus”). The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects that information as set out in that announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates of Mineral Resources for the Group and Ore Reserves for the Kiniero Project and all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information derived from it continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Past Exploration results and Mineral Resource Estimates reported in this announcement were previously prepared and disclosed by Robex in accordance with JORC Code. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and content in which the Competent Person's findings are presented here have not been materially modified from the original market announcement, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning Mineral Resource Estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Refer to www.robexgold.com for details on past exploration results and Mineral Resource Estimates.

Appendix 1: GC Drilling Results

Table 1. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10001 1 3 2 0.42 -50 310 24 412927.8 1148029 508.283 MGC25-10001 5 8 3 0.403 MGC25-10001 11 13 2 0.385 MGC25-10001 15 19 4 0.568 MGC25-10001 22 24 2 0.355 MGC25-10002 0 13 13 0.458 -50 310 24 412922.5 1148034 509.175 MGC25-10002 19 21 2 0.355 MGC25-10003 0 10 10 0.663 -50 310 26 412922.8 1148034 509.103 MGC25-10003 13 15 2 0.39 MGC25-10003 20 22 2 0.632 MGC25-10003 25 26 1 0.71 MGC25-10004 1 14 13 0.565 -50 310 26 412916.6 1148038 510.1 MGC25-10004 21 25 4 0.488 MGC25-10005 0 7 7 0.383 -50 310 28 412910.8 1148043 511.017 MGC25-10005 9 13 4 0.4 MGC25-10005 19 22 3 1.077 MGC25-10005 27 28 1 0.61 MGC25-10006 0 12 12 0.622 -50 310 29 412906.4 1148047 511.955 MGC25-10006 15 18 3 0.473 MGC25-10007 0 2 2 0.41 -50 310 30 412900.1 1148054 513.375 MGC25-10007 4 13 9 0.778 MGC25-10007 20 21 1 0.96 MGC25-10008 0 12 12 0.686 -50 310 32 412894.9 1148059 514.305 MGC25-10009 0 1 1 0.67 -50 310 34 412889.9 1148063 515.214 MGC25-10009 5 15 10 0.735 MGC25-10009 24 28 4 0.352 MGC25-10009 32 34 2 0.68 MGC25-10010 0 13 13 0.628 -50 310 35 412884.4 1148068 515.947 MGC25-10010 18 19 1 0.37 MGC25-10010 21 23 2 0.825 MGC25-10010 27 34 7 0.536 MGC25-10011 0 12 12 0.773 -50 310 36 412878.9 1148074 516.594 MGC25-10011 15 28 13 0.556 MGC25-10011 34 36 2 0.565 MGC25-10012 1 24 23 0.855 -50 310 37 412873.3 1148078 517.255 MGC25-10012 26 37 11 0.573 MGC25-10013 1 2 1 0.37 -50 310 37 412868.2 1148083 517.745 MGC25-10013 6 20 14 0.873 MGC25-10013 25 30 5 0.794 MGC25-10013 32 37 5 0.476 MGC25-10014 0 1 1 0.33 -50 310 37 412863.2 1148088 518.552 MGC25-10014 4 31 27 1.221 MGC25-10014 34 37 3 1.03 MGC25-10015 0 1 1 0.45 -50 310 40 412856.1 1148094 520.219 MGC25-10015 4 40 36 1.892 MGC25-10016 0 42 42 1.251 -50 310 42 412851.1 1148098 521.327 MGC25-10017 1 44 43 1.116 -50 310 44 412843.6 1148103 522.913 MGC25-10018 0 25 25 0.705 -50 310 46 412838.2 1148108 524.342 MGC25-10018 29 41 12 0.823 MGC25-10019 0 15 15 0.683 -50 310 48 412828.1 1148117 526.429 MGC25-10019 17 24 7 0.62 MGC25-10019 26 27 1 0.48 MGC25-10019 33 48 15 1.515 MGC25-10020 1 6 5 0.41 -50 310 22 412940.9 1148035 506.364 MGC25-10020 8 19 11 0.406 MGC25-10021 0 15 15 0.511 -50 310 23 412932.3 1148037 507.56

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10021 20 21 1 0.3 MGC25-10022 0 9 9 0.486 -50 310 24 412927.2 1148041 508.246 MGC25-10022 13 14 1 0.5 MGC25-10022 17 20 3 0.417 MGC25-10022 22 23 1 0.4 MGC25-10023 0 10 10 0.434 -50 310 25 412921.9 1148045 508.848 MGC25-10023 15 17 2 0.425 MGC25-10023 20 21 1 0.64 MGC25-10023 24 25 1 0.44 MGC25-10024 0 11 11 0.516 -50 310 26 412915.9 1148050 509.942 MGC25-10024 21 26 5 2.294 MGC25-10025 0 11 11 0.566 -50 310 27 412910.7 1148054 511.196 MGC25-10025 14 16 2 0.965 MGC25-10026 1 10 9 0.444 -50 310 28 412905.3 1148059 511.944 MGC25-10026 12 13 1 0.42 MGC25-10026 15 17 2 0.52 MGC25-10027 0 13 13 0.555 -50 310 30 412899.2 1148064 512.954 MGC25-10028 0 17 17 0.597 -50 310 31 412894.5 1148068 513.777 MGC25-10028 30 31 1 0.32 MGC25-10029 0 15 15 0.64 -50 310 32 412889.3 1148073 514.782 MGC25-10029 19 21 2 0.98 MGC25-10029 25 26 1 0.44 MGC25-10029 30 32 2 0.582 MGC25-10030 0 14 14 0.45 -50 310 34 412884.5 1148078 515.404 MGC25-10030 16 25 9 0.452 MGC25-10030 28 34 6 0.392 MGC25-10031 0 4 4 0.56 -50 310 35 412879.9 1148082 515.869 MGC25-10031 6 24 18 0.603 MGC25-10031 28 35 7 0.631 MGC25-10032 3 21 18 0.957 -50 310 34 412874.2 1148086 516.814 MGC25-10032 23 31 8 0.655 MGC25-10032 33 34 1 0.7 MGC25-10033 3 18 15 0.881 -50 310 36 412862.2 1148095 518.712 MGC25-10033 22 36 14 0.804 MGC25-10034 0 30 30 1.257 -50 310 38 412858 1148095 519.601 MGC25-10034 34 38 4 1.245 MGC25-10035 0 40 40 1.268 -50 310 40 412857.3 1148099 520.232 MGC25-10036 0 42 42 1.58 -50 310 42 412851.4 1148104 521.786 MGC25-10037 1 44 43 1.078 -50 310 44 412845 1148109 523.354 MGC25-10038 0 28 28 0.834 -50 310 46 412838.8 1148114 524.824 MGC25-10038 30 36 6 0.685 MGC25-10038 39 40 1 0.47 MGC25-10038 43 46 3 0.48 MGC25-10039 0 12 12 0.502 -50 310 22 412936.7 1148039 506.858 MGC25-10039 14 15 1 0.61 MGC25-10040 0 18 18 0.546 -50 310 22 412932.5 1148044 507.278 MGC25-10040 21 22 1 0.93 MGC25-10041 0 18 18 0.473 -50 310 23 412928.3 1148048 507.853 MGC25-10041 22 23 1 0.49 MGC25-10042 0 11 11 0.478 -50 310 24 412922.5 1148054 508.716 MGC25-10042 15 16 1 0.355 MGC25-10042 17 19 2 0.38 MGC25-10042 21 22 1 0.45 MGC25-10043 1 9 8 0.52 -50 310 25 412917 1148059 509.686 MGC25-10043 11 13 2 0.38 MGC25-10043 19 21 2 0.49

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10043 24 25 1 0.33 MGC25-10044 0 6 6 0.492 -50 310 26 412910.9 1148065 510.285 MGC25-10044 9 14 5 0.376 MGC25-10044 16 20 4 0.325 MGC25-10045 1 12 11 0.406 -50 310 27 412905.8 1148071 510.963 MGC25-10045 21 22 1 0.55 MGC25-10045 25 27 2 0.785 MGC25-10046 0 15 15 0.585 -50 310 29 412899.9 1148077 512.07 MGC25-10046 23 27 4 0.397 MGC25-10047 1 9 8 0.564 -50 310 30 412896.4 1148080 512.657 MGC25-10047 12 13 1 0.35 MGC25-10047 15 23 8 0.434 MGC25-10047 26 30 4 0.63 MGC25-10048 0 13 13 0.549 -50 310 31 412887.8 1148089 513.898 MGC25-10048 17 18 1 0.64 MGC25-10048 25 29 4 0.37 MGC25-10049 1 20 19 0.724 -50 310 32 412884.6 1148086 514.684 MGC25-10049 22 24 2 0.515 MGC25-10049 26 32 6 0.79 MGC25-10050 0 1 1 0.37 -50 310 33 412880 1148092 515.645 MGC25-10050 5 33 28 0.606 MGC25-10051 2 15 13 0.838 -50 310 36 412877.9 1148098 516.023 MGC25-10051 17 34 17 0.685 MGC25-10052 4 19 15 0.59 -50 310 38 412869 1148099 517.904 MGC25-10052 24 38 14 0.924 MGC25-10053 1 2 1 0.34 -50 310 20 412947.3 1148043 505.216 MGC25-10053 4 12 8 0.582 MGC25-10053 14 15 1 0.39 MGC25-10054 0 1 1 0.36 -50 310 22 412942 1148047 505.728 MGC25-10054 2 3 1 0.36 MGC25-10054 5 13 8 0.596 MGC25-10054 18 22 4 0.45 MGC25-10055 0 13 13 0.551 -50 310 22 412936.2 1148053 506.549 MGC25-10055 16 19 3 0.34 MGC25-10056 0 7 7 0.763 -50 310 22 412932 1148056 506.846 MGC25-10056 9 10 1 0.51 MGC25-10056 13 15 2 0.775 MGC25-10057 2 4 2 0.33 -50 310 24 412925.8 1148062 507.73 MGC25-10057 7 9 2 0.345 MGC25-10057 14 20 6 0.818 MGC25-10058 0 3 3 0.433 -50 310 26 412913.5 1148073 509.191 MGC25-10058 7 18 11 0.507 MGC25-10058 20 21 1 1.48 MGC25-10058 24 25 1 0.58 MGC25-10059 7 10 3 0.443 -50 310 27 412907 1148079 510.56 MGC25-10059 22 27 5 0.442 MGC25-10060 0 2 2 0.47 -50 310 30 412896.7 1148086 512.406 MGC25-10060 4 12 8 0.591 MGC25-10060 14 15 1 0.43 MGC25-10060 17 18 1 0.31 MGC25-10060 21 25 4 0.572 MGC25-10060 28 30 2 0.685 MGC25-10061 0 1 1 0.35 -50 310 31 412893.2 1148091 513.102 MGC25-10061 4 7 3 0.603 MGC25-10061 10 15 5 0.438 MGC25-10061 18 22 4 0.442

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10061 26 28 2 0.855 MGC25-10061 30 31 1 0.91 MGC25-10062 2 8 6 0.425 -50 310 34 412883.3 1148096 515.015 MGC25-10062 10 13 3 0.583 MGC25-10062 17 19 2 0.43 MGC25-10062 21 23 2 0.41 MGC25-10062 27 34 7 0.726 MGC25-10063 0 2 2 0.54 -50 310 19 412953.8 1148049 504.064 MGC25-10063 4 13 9 0.6 MGC25-10063 15 19 4 0.72 MGC25-10064 1 21 20 0.771 -50 310 21 412945.3 1148057 505.087 MGC25-10065 0 4 4 0.588 -50 310 21 412938.4 1148063 505.893 MGC25-10065 6 14 8 0.57 MGC25-10066 0 2 2 0.355 -50 310 23 412929.2 1148068 507.346 MGC25-10066 5 10 5 0.736 MGC25-10066 12 13 1 0.3 MGC25-10066 14 17 3 0.357 MGC25-10067 0 5 5 0.41 -50 310 24 412921.9 1148073 508.215 MGC25-10067 7 16 9 0.609 MGC25-10068 0 1 1 0.47 -50 310 25 412916.3 1148078 509.096 MGC25-10068 6 13 7 0.557 MGC25-10068 16 19 3 0.547 MGC25-10069 0 2 2 0.435 -50 310 26 412909.5 1148082 510.662 MGC25-10069 6 12 6 0.483 MGC25-10069 17 18 1 0.57 MGC25-10069 20 25 5 0.492 MGC25-10070 0 4 4 0.633 -50 310 28 412905.3 1148087 511.067 MGC25-10070 6 27 21 0.525 MGC25-10071 3 8 5 0.384 -50 310 30 412903.5 1148091 511.845 MGC25-10071 10 13 3 0.34 MGC25-10071 16 26 10 0.669 MGC25-10072 0 26 26 0.525 -50 310 32 412898.2 1148098 513.399 MGC25-10072 30 31 1 0.81 MGC25-10073 1 11 10 0.452 -50 310 34 412888 1148102 515.303 MGC25-10073 13 20 7 0.75 MGC25-10073 22 28 6 1.235 MGC25-10073 30 32 2 0.405 MGC25-10074 0 14 14 0.601 -50 310 36 412884.1 1148108 516.923 MGC25-10074 18 36 18 0.754 MGC25-10075 0 17 17 0.564 -50 310 18 412958.8 1148054 503.43 MGC25-10076 0 10 10 0.63 -50 310 18 412951.4 1148060 504.366 MGC25-10076 12 18 6 1.64 MGC25-10077 1 17 16 0.881 -50 310 20 412944.8 1148066 505.291 MGC25-10077 19 20 1 0.3 MGC25-10078 0 9 9 0.493 -50 310 20 412939.6 1148070 506.143 MGC25-10078 11 12 1 0.35 MGC25-10078 18 20 2 0.575 MGC25-10079 0 2 2 0.3 -50 310 22 412933.9 1148075 507.188 MGC25-10079 7 13 6 0.532 MGC25-10079 21 22 1 1.5 MGC25-10080 0 1 1 0.43 -50 310 23 412927.6 1148080 508.477 MGC25-10080 8 17 9 0.567 MGC25-10080 19 20 1 0.7 MGC25-10081 0 4 4 0.396 -50 310 25 412921.6 1148085 509.492 MGC25-10081 6 7 1 0.35 MGC25-10081 9 18 9 0.712

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10081 21 25 4 0.918 MGC25-10082 0 19 19 0.537 -50 310 27 412915.8 1148090 510.537 MGC25-10082 22 27 5 0.42 MGC25-10083 0 27 27 0.576 -50 310 28 412910.8 1148094 511.83 MGC25-10084 0 9 9 0.631 -50 310 30 412906.4 1148098 512.72 MGC25-10084 11 25 14 0.815 MGC25-10084 28 29 1 0.62 MGC25-10085 0 20 20 0.533 -50 310 32 412893.5 1148108 515.824 MGC25-10085 22 23 1 0.86 MGC25-10085 26 32 6 0.63 MGC25-10086 0 13 13 0.558 -50 310 17 412964.1 1148060 503.006 MGC25-10086 15 17 2 0.61 MGC25-10087 0 10 10 0.829 -50 310 19 412953.4 1148069 504.575 MGC25-10087 14 16 2 1.05 MGC25-10088 0 12 12 0.727 -50 310 20 412950 1148069 504.933 MGC25-10088 19 20 1 0.68 MGC25-10089 0 12 12 0.38 -50 310 21 412944.8 1148076 505.897 MGC25-10089 14 20 6 7.925 MGC25-10090 0 1 1 0.6 -50 310 23 412937.6 1148081 507.334 MGC25-10090 3 14 11 0.532 MGC25-10090 17 21 4 1.922 MGC25-10091 1 14 13 0.715 -50 310 24 412932.5 1148085 508.381 MGC25-10091 20 23 3 1.047 MGC25-10092 1 18 17 0.581 -50 310 25 412926.4 1148090 509.384 MGC25-10092 20 25 5 1.132 MGC25-10093 0 26 26 0.714 -50 310 26 412921.5 1148094 510.634 MGC25-10094 0 12 12 0.638 -50 310 28 412915.9 1148098 511.975 MGC25-10094 14 19 5 1.6 MGC25-10094 23 28 5 0.674 MGC25-10095 0 30 30 0.584 -50 310 30 412911.7 1148101 513.017 MGC25-10096 0 23 23 1.691 -50 310 32 412906.2 1148105 514.126 MGC25-10096 25 32 7 0.567 MGC25-10097 0 18 18 0.672 -50 310 34 412899.8 1148110 515.591 MGC25-10097 21 34 13 1.753 MGC25-10098 0 23 23 1.207 -50 310 37 412894.3 1148115 517.053 MGC25-10098 30 37 7 1.126 MGC25-10099 0 27 27 1.046 -50 310 40 412889 1148119 518.881 MGC25-10099 32 40 8 1.764 MGC25-10100 0 34 34 1.357 -50 310 42 412883.9 1148124 520.469 MGC25-10100 37 42 5 1.214 MGC25-10101 0 37 37 0.956 -50 310 44 412878 1148129 521.773 MGC25-10101 41 43 2 0.795 MGC25-10102 0 12 12 1.262 -50 310 46 412872.3 1148134 523.527 MGC25-10102 15 46 31 1.844 MGC25-10103 0 45 45 1.402 -50 310 46 412864.8 1148140 525.16 MGC25-10104 0 48 48 1.009 -50 310 48 412858.6 1148145 526.043 MGC25-10105 0 13 13 1.476 -50 310 48 412853.1 1148150 526.484 MGC25-10105 16 46 30 0.766 MGC25-10106 0 48 48 1.092 -50 310 48 412847.7 1148155 526.42 MGC25-10107 0 47 47 0.783 -50 310 47 412842.7 1148161 525.92 MGC25-10108 36 37 1 0.96 -50 310 41 412789.5 1148206 521.64 MGC25-10108 39 41 2 0.898 MGC25-10109 13 14 1 0.3 -50 310 40 412794.6 1148201 521.449 MGC25-10109 25 31 6 1.59 MGC25-10110 0 2 2 0.32 -50 310 40 412800.2 1148196 521.455 MGC25-10110 16 19 3 0.42

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10110 23 24 1 0.3 MGC25-10111 0 2 2 0.36 -50 310 42 412805.4 1148192 521.7 MGC25-10111 6 9 3 0.927 MGC25-10111 12 31 19 0.709 MGC25-10111 33 34 1 0.3 MGC25-10112 0 1 1 0.78 -50 310 42 412784 1148200 522.169 MGC25-10112 7 11 4 0.415 MGC25-10112 24 29 5 0.916 MGC25-10112 40 41 1 0.31 MGC25-10113 0 1 1 0.35 -50 310 42 412789.8 1148195 522.157 MGC25-10113 30 31 1 1.15 MGC25-10113 36 41 5 0.314 MGC25-10114 0 1 1 0.37 -50 310 44 412795.4 1148190 522.556 MGC25-10114 17 18 1 0.31 MGC25-10114 27 28 1 0.745 MGC25-10114 30 35 5 0.458 MGC25-10115 21 42 21 0.835 -50 310 42 412800.4 1148186 522.755 MGC25-10116 0 2 2 0.4 -50 310 44 412806.6 1148181 523.078 MGC25-10116 14 15 1 0.33 MGC25-10116 17 43 26 1.153 MGC25-10117 0 8 8 0.821 -50 310 44 412813.4 1148176 523.537 MGC25-10117 14 20 6 0.965 MGC25-10117 23 37 14 1.191 MGC25-10117 39 43 4 0.778 MGC25-10118 0 18 18 0.907 -50 310 46 412819 1148171 524.892 MGC25-10118 25 46 21 1.612 MGC25-10119 0 32 32 0.986 -50 310 47 412824.3 1148166 526.104 MGC25-10119 34 35 1 0.36 MGC25-10119 37 47 10 0.755 MGC25-10120 0 17 17 1.238 -50 310 49 412830 1148162 527.059 MGC25-10120 19 48 29 0.704 MGC25-10121 0 19 19 0.656 -50 310 50 412835.8 1148157 527.78 MGC25-10121 21 33 12 0.914 MGC25-10121 35 50 15 0.969 MGC25-10122 0 23 23 0.721 -50 310 50 412842 1148151 528.093 MGC25-10122 25 27 2 0.56 MGC25-10122 30 50 20 0.56 MGC25-10123 2 30 28 1.183 -50 310 49 412847.6 1148146 527.739 MGC25-10123 33 41 8 0.837 MGC25-10123 45 49 4 0.48 MGC25-10124 0 16 16 1.293 -50 310 48 412853.9 1148141 526.957 MGC25-10124 18 27 9 0.836 MGC25-10124 29 39 10 0.886 MGC25-10124 41 42 1 0.39 MGC25-10124 46 47 1 0.65 MGC25-10125 0 37 37 1.159 -50 310 46 412859.5 1148136 525.382 MGC25-10125 40 46 6 1.608 MGC25-10126 0 46 46 1.255 -50 310 46 412864.5 1148132 524.141 MGC25-10127 0 43 43 2.851 -50 310 44 412870.9 1148127 522.725 MGC25-10128 0 36 36 1.653 -50 310 40 412876.8 1148123 521.212 MGC25-10128 39 40 1 0.32 MGC25-10129 0 10 10 0.86 -50 310 38 412882.5 1148118 519.257 MGC25-10129 12 28 16 0.715 MGC25-10129 31 38 7 1.496 MGC25-10130 0 12 12 0.872 -50 310 36 412887.9 1148113 517.548 MGC25-10130 14 25 11 1.024

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10130 29 36 7 0.914 MGC25-10131 0 12 12 0.698 -50 310 34 412893.5 1148108 515.82 MGC25-10131 16 18 2 0.34 MGC25-10131 25 34 9 1.023 MGC25-10132 0 18 18 1.155 -50 310 47 412835.5 1148168 525.66 MGC25-10132 20 47 27 1.009 MGC25-10133 0 45 45 0.948 -50 310 45 412829.4 1148173 525.165 MGC25-10134 2 43 41 0.966 -50 310 44 412824.3 1148177 524.437 MGC25-10135 1 42 41 1.166 -50 310 42 412818 1148182 523.359 MGC25-10136 0 4 4 0.48 -50 310 42 412812.4 1148186 522.174 MGC25-10136 8 14 6 2.658 MGC25-10136 18 36 18 2.677 MGC25-10136 38 42 4 2.668 MGC25-10137 3 4 1 0.31 -50 310 44 412779.8 1148195 523.445 MGC25-10137 5 6 1 0.35 MGC25-10137 27 28 1 0.31 MGC25-10137 39 44 5 0.914 MGC25-10138 0 1 1 0.35 -50 310 44 412785.3 1148190 523.4 MGC25-10138 29 30 1 0.35 MGC25-10138 36 37 1 0.79 MGC25-10138 39 44 5 0.978 MGC25-10139 19 20 1 1.56 -50 310 44 412790.8 1148185 523.687 MGC25-10139 32 33 1 0.46 MGC25-10139 36 39 3 0.713 MGC25-10139 43 44 1 0.67 MGC25-10140 0 2 2 0.595 -50 310 44 412796.5 1148180 523.986 MGC25-10140 25 35 10 1.749 MGC25-10140 39 43 4 4.755 MGC25-10141 3 9 6 0.955 -50 310 46 412802.7 1148175 524.391 MGC25-10141 12 13 1 0.41 MGC25-10141 18 46 28 1.153 MGC25-10142 0 46 46 0.976 -50 310 46 412807.9 1148171 525.073 MGC25-10143 0 9 9 1.221 -50 310 46 412812.9 1148166 525.792 MGC25-10143 11 25 14 1.014 MGC25-10143 28 30 2 2.92 MGC25-10143 33 46 13 1.06 MGC25-10144 0 48 48 1.431 -50 310 49 412819 1148161 527.164 MGC25-10145 0 2 2 0.58 -50 310 51 412824.9 1148156 528.181 MGC25-10145 4 11 7 0.827 MGC25-10145 14 17 3 0.428 MGC25-10145 19 34 15 0.663 MGC25-10145 36 51 15 1.06 MGC25-10146 0 18 18 0.811 -50 310 52 412830.9 1148151 528.592 MGC25-10146 20 52 32 0.736 MGC25-10147 0 51 51 0.902 -50 310 51 412837.5 1148147 528.612 MGC25-10148 0 47 47 1.123 -50 310 50 412843 1148141 527.888 MGC25-10148 49 50 1 0.58 MGC25-10149 0 44 44 0.721 -50 310 49 412848.6 1148136 527.082 MGC25-10149 47 48 1 0.37 MGC25-10150 0 44 44 0.979 -50 310 47 412848.5 1148136 527.083 MGC25-10151 0 15 15 1.209 -50 310 45 412860.1 1148127 523.703 MGC25-10151 19 45 26 1.002 MGC25-10152 0 43 43 1.611 -50 310 43 412865.7 1148122 522.254 MGC25-10153 0 32 32 1.393 -50 310 41 412871.6 1148117 520.632 MGC25-10153 36 41 5 1.178 MGC25-10154 0 10 10 0.761 -50 310 38 412877.3 1148112 518.843

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10154 12 13 1 0.62 MGC25-10154 15 16 1 0.38 MGC25-10154 19 27 8 2.845 MGC25-10154 30 38 8 3.82 MGC25-10155 0 4 4 0.54 -50 310 47 412833.3 1148112 525.369 MGC25-10155 7 28 21 0.796 MGC25-10155 32 33 1 0.3 MGC25-10155 36 37 1 0.33 MGC25-10155 39 47 8 1.126 MGC25-10156 1 2 1 0.3 -50 310 20 412945.3 1148057 505.062 MGC25-10156 4 20 16 0.901 MGC25-10157 0 1 1 0.6 -50 310 50 412818.7 1148123 528.053 MGC25-10157 4 25 21 2.145 MGC25-10157 27 36 9 0.527 MGC25-10157 38 41 3 0.37 MGC25-10157 43 50 7 0.861 MGC25-10158 0 15 15 0.442 -50 310 52 412812.6 1148128 529.087 MGC25-10158 22 50 28 0.825 MGC25-10159 0 12 12 0.612 -50 310 53 412807 1148132 530.092 MGC25-10159 15 17 2 0.452 MGC25-10159 19 25 6 0.605 MGC25-10159 27 45 18 0.568 MGC25-10159 48 52 4 0.522 MGC25-10160 0 54 54 0.945 -50 310 54 412800.6 1148138 530.332 MGC25-10161 0 4 4 0.679 -50 310 55 412795 1148143 530.367 MGC25-10161 10 11 1 1.37 MGC25-10161 13 16 3 1.303 MGC25-10161 19 48 29 1.412 MGC25-10161 50 51 1 0.39 MGC25-10161 54 55 1 0.62 MGC25-10162 0 14 14 0.743 -50 310 55 412789.1 1148148 530.246 MGC25-10162 16 55 39 0.93 MGC25-10163 0 6 6 0.561 -50 310 54 412782.4 1148153 529.698 MGC25-10163 11 16 5 0.734 MGC25-10163 23 24 1 16.87 MGC25-10163 29 54 25 1.176 MGC25-10164 0 9 9 0.898 -50 310 54 412776.4 1148158 529.161 MGC25-10164 24 25 1 0.33 MGC25-10164 28 51 23 1.388 MGC25-10165 29 45 16 0.552 -50 310 52 412770.9 1148162 528.529 MGC25-10166 0 3 3 0.503 -50 310 50 412765.2 1148167 528.199 MGC25-10166 35 36 1 0.37 MGC25-10166 41 45 4 0.52 MGC25-10167 0 3 3 0.383 -50 310 50 412759.8 1148172 528.054 MGC25-10167 35 37 2 0.765 MGC25-10167 41 42 1 1.27 MGC25-10167 46 47 1 0.51 MGC25-10168 2 4 2 0.31 -50 310 47 412764.4 1148177 527.341 MGC25-10168 13 14 1 1.11 MGC25-10168 27 28 1 0.4 MGC25-10168 42 45 3 0.5 MGC25-10169 0 3 3 0.357 -50 310 49 412770 1148173 527.385 MGC25-10169 18 19 1 0.5 MGC25-10169 21 22 1 0.43 MGC25-10169 32 33 1 0.77 MGC25-10169 45 46 1 0.41

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10170 1 2 1 0.31 -50 310 50 412776.7 1148168 527.763 MGC25-10170 18 24 6 0.922 MGC25-10170 35 36 1 0.53 MGC25-10171 0 2 2 0.43 -50 310 51 412782.2 1148163 528.36 MGC25-10171 18 19 1 0.3 MGC25-10171 20 22 2 0.36 MGC25-10171 31 39 8 0.584 MGC25-10171 47 48 1 0.34 MGC25-10171 50 51 1 1.09 MGC25-10172 0 6 6 0.842 -50 310 53 412788.2 1148158 529.009 MGC25-10172 8 49 41 4.443 MGC25-10172 52 53 1 0.92 MGC25-10173 0 7 7 1.98 -50 310 54 412794.3 1148153 529.515 MGC25-10173 9 54 45 1.15 MGC25-10174 0 1 1 0.35 -50 310 29 412900.6 1148079 511.749 MGC25-10174 4 11 7 0.534 MGC25-10174 14 15 1 0.57 MGC25-10174 23 24 1 0.37 MGC25-10174 26 29 3 0.527 MGC25-10175 0 4 4 0.708 -50 310 53 412798.6 1148149 529.778 MGC25-10175 6 12 6 3.3 MGC25-10175 14 53 39 0.846 MGC25-10176 0 53 53 1.267 -50 310 53 412804.8 1148144 530.042 MGC25-10177 0 41 41 1.398 -50 310 53 412810.9 1148139 529.916 MGC25-10177 45 50 5 0.788 MGC25-10178 6 11 5 0.392 -50 310 52 412816.3 1148134 529.353 MGC25-10178 22 52 30 1.061 MGC25-10179 1 9 8 0.336 -50 310 51 412822.2 1148129 528.275 MGC25-10179 11 13 2 0.495 MGC25-10179 20 51 31 0.909 MGC25-10180 0 2 2 0.425 -50 310 49 412828.3 1148124 527.205 MGC25-10180 4 12 8 0.896 MGC25-10180 14 15 1 0.92 MGC25-10180 17 24 7 1.059 MGC25-10180 26 29 3 0.517 MGC25-10180 34 49 15 1.147 MGC25-10181 0 2 2 0.605 -50 310 40 412863.7 1148105 519.769 MGC25-10181 5 31 26 1.589 MGC25-10181 34 40 6 1.262 MGC25-10182 0 42 42 1.367 -50 310 42 412857.9 1148110 521.549 MGC25-10183 0 39 39 1.276 -50 310 44 412851.1 1148116 523.38 MGC25-10183 42 44 2 0.95 MGC25-10184 2 45 43 0.918 -50 310 46 412845.4 1148120 524.936 MGC25-10185 0 26 26 0.99 -50 310 48 412839.4 1148125 526.447 MGC25-10185 28 44 16 1.134 MGC25-10185 47 48 1 0.44 MGC25-10186 0 13 13 0.97 -50 310 50 412833.1 1148130 527.731 MGC25-10186 17 36 19 0.847 MGC25-10186 39 50 11 1.707 MGC25-10187 0 15 15 0.503 -50 310 51 412827.5 1148134 528.777 MGC25-10187 20 25 5 0.731 MGC25-10187 27 33 6 0.522 MGC25-10187 35 39 4 0.458 MGC25-10187 41 51 10 1.226 MGC25-10188 0 13 13 0.342 -50 310 52 412821.4 1148139 529.558 MGC25-10188 15 51 36 0.951

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Dip Azi EOH Easting Northing RL MGC25-10189 0 3 3 0.47 -50 310 52 412815.4 1148145 529.355 MGC25-10189 5 8 3 0.713 MGC25-10189 10 51 41 1.214 MGC25-10190 0 19 19 1.629 -50 310 53 412809.4 1148150 528.903 MGC25-10190 21 51 30 1.101 MGC25-10191 0 2 2 0.535 -50 310 51 412803.6 1148154 528.527 MGC25-10191 5 8 3 1.033 MGC25-10191 13 20 7 0.983 MGC25-10191 23 49 26 1.377 MGC25-10192 0 9 9 0.637 -50 310 51 412797.9 1148159 528.38 MGC25-10192 11 40 29 1.107 MGC25-10192 42 51 9 0.992 MGC25-10193 0 37 37 0.963 -50 310 50 412792.7 1148164 528.196 MGC25-10193 39 49 10 0.982 MGC25-10194 0 4 4 0.54 -50 310 49 412786.7 1148169 527.478 MGC25-10194 9 16 7 1.09 MGC25-10194 18 21 3 1.267 MGC25-10194 28 31 3 2.66 MGC25-10194 42 44 2 1.34 MGC25-10194 46 48 2 0.33 MGC25-10195 1 2 1 0.35 -50 310 48 412780.9 1148174 526.787 MGC25-10195 11 12 1 4.61 MGC25-10195 38 40 2 0.62 MGC25-10196 0 3 3 0.66 -50 310 47 412775.1 1148178 526.363 MGC25-10196 42 47 5 0.468 MGC25-10197 -50 310 46 412770 1148183 526.165 MGC25-10198 0 3 3 0.443 -50 310 44 412774.1 1148189 524.884 MGC25-10198 10 14 4 0.977 MGC25-10198 41 42 1 0.38 MGC25-10199 3 4 1 0.8 -50 310 45 412780.1 1148184 524.829 MGC25-10199 7 8 1 0.44 MGC25-10199 11 14 3 0.69 MGC25-10199 41 42 1 0.31 MGC25-10200 0 2 2 0.435 -50 310 46 412785.2 1148180 525.381 MGC25-10200 8 9 1 0.4 MGC25-10200 39 40 1 0.42 MGC25-10201 0 1 1 0.4 -50 310 47 412791.3 1148174 526.18 MGC25-10201 7 9 2 1.025 MGC25-10201 13 17 4 0.45 MGC25-10201 28 32 4 0.408 MGC25-10201 44 47 3 0.577 MGC25-10202 0 33 33 1.017 -50 310 48 412801.7 1148165 526.574 MGC25-10202 36 48 12 0.449 MGC25-10203 1 6 5 0.82 -50 310 48 412801.7 1148165 526.559 MGC25-10203 8 48 40 1.112 MGC25-10204 0 37 37 0.777 -50 310 50 412809 1148160 527.208 MGC25-10204 39 48 9 1.639 MGC25-10205 0 7 7 0.846 -50 310 50 412814.4 1148155 527.973 MGC25-10205 11 50 39 1.499 MGC25-10206 0 11 11 0.705 -50 310 52 412820.4 1148150 528.943 MGC25-10206 13 27 14 1.494 MGC25-10206 29 49 20 0.957 MGC25-10206 51 52 1 1.61 MGC25-10207 0 12 12 0.679 -50 310 52 412826.3 1148145 529.367 MGC25-10207 21 36 15 0.585 MGC25-10207 38 52 14 0.698

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit