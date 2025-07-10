Kiniero Grade Control Drilling Continues To Return High-Grade Gold Results

 | Source: Robex Resources Inc. Robex Resources Inc.

QUEBEC CITY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“Robex” or the “Company”) (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX | OTC: RSRBF | Börse Frankfurt: RB4) is pleased to report results from the Mansounia grade control drilling for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 2025.

Highlights

  • Robex has received initial results from the ongoing pre-production grade control drilling program at Mansounia.
  • The program is designed to infill resource estimation drilling, enhancing geological confidence ahead of the planned first gold pour in Q4 2025.
  • Drilling has targeted areas within the proposed open pit design, focusing on zones identified for early-stage mining.
  • The majority of assays received to date are from the southwest portion of the Mansounia ore body, demonstrating strong mineral continuity.
  • Significant intercepts from the drilling results include:
19m @ 2.10g/t Au from 23m in MGC25-1003616m @ 2.84g/t Au from 27m in MGC25-10152
15m @ 2.42g/t Au from 18m in MGC25-1014411m @ 3.27g/t Au from 8m in MGC25-10157
14m @ 11.40g/t Au from 9m in MGC25-1017213m @ 2.02g/t Au from 20m in MGC25-10161
18m @ 2.49g/t Au from 14m in MGC25-1021314m @ 2.71g/t Au from 4m in MGC25-10177
12m @ 2.71g/t Au from 33m in MGC25-1031912m @ 2.25g/t Au from 11m in MGC25-10205
26m @ 2.09g/t Au from 32m in MGC25-1040924m @ 2.90g/t Au from 16m in MGC25-10255
11m @ 3.35g/t Au from 11m in MGC25-1046426m @ 2.06g/t Au from 16m in MGC25-10350
7m    @ 9.24g/t Au from 4m in MGC25-2016529m @ 2.35g/t Au from 5m in MGC25-10361
11m @ 3.03g/t Au from 35m in MGC25-101028m @ 11.03g/t Au from 25m in MGC25-10127
  
  • Drilling at Mansounia is ongoing with 61,700 metres complete; further assays will be reported as they are received.
  • On 9th July 2025, the Company secured an amendment to its US$130 million Facility Agreement with Sprott, releasing US$25 million from the Cash Sweep Account to fund construction of the Kiniero project. This is a positive development for the Company’s Guinean operations.

Robex’s Managing Director and CEO Matt Wilcox commented: “We are pleased to report strong gold grades from this round of grade control drilling which adds further confidence to the mining proposition at Mansounia. The mineralised zones and grades defined by our grade control programs are confirming our expectations of the Mansounia deposit.”

Mansounia Pre-Production Grade Control Drilling Program

Robex is undertaking a pre-production grade control drilling program at Mansounia to infill resource estimation drilling ahead of mining in Q4 2025. A total of 1605 inclined grade control drill holes for 66,000m have been designed to test and better delineate grade below the lateritic cap rock.

The drilling was designed to cover the initial three months of mining the Mansounia pit design area to depths of 30m to 50m. Figure 1 illustrates the overall site layout of the Kiniero Project, and Figure 2 illustrates the distribution of RC drillhole collars from the grade control program over the Mansounia Deposit (Phase 1), including both those with received assay results and those still pending. The assay results received to date are from the first 50% of the holes designed. The remainder of these holes will be completed and reported over the course of the rest of the year.

Kiniero Site Layout

Figure 1. Kiniero Site Layout

Grade Control RC Drillhole Collars over the Mansounia Deposit for Initial 3 Months of Mining
Figure 2. Grade Control RC Drillhole Collars over the Mansounia Deposit for Initial 3 Months of Mining

The assay results received to date are largely consistent with expectations based on the Mansounia resource block model. Preliminary visual analyses of the plotted assay data on cross-sections indicate that the mineralised zones encountered in the GC drilling correspond closely in both grade and spatial distribution with the resource block model. To demonstrate this strong correlation, several representative sections are provided from Figure 3 to Figure 7.

Cross-Section AB - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Figure 3. Cross-Section AB - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Cross-Section CD - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Figure 4. Cross-Section CD - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Cross-Section EF - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Figure 5. Cross-Section EF - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Cross-Section GH - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Figure 6. Cross-Section GH - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Cross- Section IJ - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

Figure 7. Cross- Section IJ - Mansounia GC Drilling Assay vs Mansounia resource block model

As shown in Table 1, significant intercepts (Au > 0.3 ppm) from the grade control drilling campaign at the Mansounia Deposit further support these results, with associated drillhole details including collar coordinates, depth, and orientation.

Kiniéro Project Sprott Facility Agreement Update - US$25 million Cash Sweep Released

On 2 March 2025, Sycamore Mine Guinée-Sau as borrower (the Borrower), the Company, Sycamore Capital CY Ltd and Sycamore Mining Ltd (the Guarantors, together with the Borrower, the Obligors) entered into a syndicated facility agreement with, amongst others, Sprott Resource Lending (US Manager) Corp. as agent and lead arranger (Agent), and CSC Nominees Australia Pty Ltd as security trustee. This syndicated facility agreement was subsequently amended and restated on 13 March 2025 and on 29 May 2025 (the Facility Agreement).

The Facility Agreement establishes a credit facility of up to US$130 million available to the Borrower in connection with the construction and development of the Kiniéro Project. Utilisation by the Company of the facility after the initial drawdown is conditional on certain conditions precedent (Utilisation CPs). One of the Utilisation CPs is that the Borrower obtains the Mansounia Exploitation Permits.

Under the Facility Agreement, the Agent has the right to withdraw all or some of the proceeds deposited by the Company in a cash sweep account (the Cash Sweep Account) of US$25 million (the Cash Sweep Amount) if the Mansounia Exploitation Permits are not granted to the Company by 15 June 2025 (the Satisfaction Date). The Cash Sweep Account was funded from proceeds from the Robex ASX Initial Public Offering. The Mansounia Exploitation Permits have not been formally granted, and the Company is currently waiting for these Permits to be approved by the Guinean President. The Company’s application was confirmed as complete and compliant by the Guinean Minister of Mines on 7 March 2025, and the Company understands that the Mansounia Exploitation Permits will be issued in the near future. The Agent did not exercise its rights to the Cash Sweep Amount on the Satisfaction Date.

On 9th July 2025, the parties to the Facility Agreement agreed to amend the Facility Agreement to remove the Agent’s rights to exercise the cash sweep and to release the Cash Sweep Amount to the Company to fund construction expenditure for the Kiniéro Project.

The release of the Cash Sweep Amount to the Company is a positive development for its Guinean operations.

Competent Person's Statement

Information in this Announcement that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Amir Adeli, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Adeli has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a ‘Competent Person’ as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’ (JORC Code). Mr Adeli is an employee of Robex Resources Management Limited and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves and Production Targets

The Company’s estimate of Ore Reserves and the production target for the Kiniero Project (including the Mansounia Deposit) and the Company’s estimate of Mineral Resources for the Group are set out in the Company’s Replacement Prospectus dated 6 May 2025 and lodged with ASX on 3 June 2026 (the “Replacement Prospectus”). The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects that information as set out in that announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates of Mineral Resources for the Group and Ore Reserves for the Kiniero Project and all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information derived from it continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Past Exploration results and Mineral Resource Estimates reported in this announcement were previously prepared and disclosed by Robex in accordance with JORC Code. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and content in which the Competent Person's findings are presented here have not been materially modified from the original market announcement, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning Mineral Resource Estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Refer to www.robexgold.com for details on past exploration results and Mineral Resource Estimates.

Appendix 1: GC Drilling Results

Table 1. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-100011320.42-5031024412927.81148029508.283
MGC25-100015830.403      
MGC25-10001111320.385      
MGC25-10001151940.568      
MGC25-10001222420.355      
MGC25-10002013130.458-5031024412922.51148034509.175
MGC25-10002192120.355      
MGC25-10003010100.663-5031026412922.81148034509.103
MGC25-10003131520.39      
MGC25-10003202220.632      
MGC25-10003252610.71      
MGC25-10004114130.565-5031026412916.61148038510.1
MGC25-10004212540.488      
MGC25-100050770.383-5031028412910.81148043511.017
MGC25-1000591340.4      
MGC25-10005192231.077      
MGC25-10005272810.61      
MGC25-10006012120.622-5031029412906.41148047511.955
MGC25-10006151830.473      
MGC25-100070220.41-5031030412900.11148054513.375
MGC25-1000741390.778      
MGC25-10007202110.96      
MGC25-10008012120.686-5031032412894.91148059514.305
MGC25-100090110.67-5031034412889.91148063515.214
MGC25-10009515100.735      
MGC25-10009242840.352      
MGC25-10009323420.68      
MGC25-10010013130.628-5031035412884.41148068515.947
MGC25-10010181910.37      
MGC25-10010212320.825      
MGC25-10010273470.536      
MGC25-10011012120.773-5031036412878.91148074516.594
MGC25-100111528130.556      
MGC25-10011343620.565      
MGC25-10012124230.855-5031037412873.31148078517.255
MGC25-100122637110.573      
MGC25-100131210.37-5031037412868.21148083517.745
MGC25-10013620140.873      
MGC25-10013253050.794      
MGC25-10013323750.476      
MGC25-100140110.33-5031037412863.21148088518.552
MGC25-10014431271.221      
MGC25-10014343731.03      
MGC25-100150110.45-5031040412856.11148094520.219
MGC25-10015440361.892      
MGC25-10016042421.251-5031042412851.11148098521.327
MGC25-10017144431.116-5031044412843.61148103522.913
MGC25-10018025250.705-5031046412838.21148108524.342
MGC25-100182941120.823      
MGC25-10019015150.683-5031048412828.11148117526.429
MGC25-10019172470.62      
MGC25-10019262710.48      
MGC25-100193348151.515      
MGC25-100201650.41-5031022412940.91148035506.364
MGC25-10020819110.406      
MGC25-10021015150.511-5031023412932.31148037507.56

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10021202110.3      
MGC25-100220990.486-5031024412927.21148041508.246
MGC25-10022131410.5      
MGC25-10022172030.417      
MGC25-10022222310.4      
MGC25-10023010100.434-5031025412921.91148045508.848
MGC25-10023151720.425      
MGC25-10023202110.64      
MGC25-10023242510.44      
MGC25-10024011110.516-5031026412915.91148050509.942
MGC25-10024212652.294      
MGC25-10025011110.566-5031027412910.71148054511.196
MGC25-10025141620.965      
MGC25-1002611090.444-5031028412905.31148059511.944
MGC25-10026121310.42      
MGC25-10026151720.52      
MGC25-10027013130.555-5031030412899.21148064512.954
MGC25-10028017170.597-5031031412894.51148068513.777
MGC25-10028303110.32      
MGC25-10029015150.64-5031032412889.31148073514.782
MGC25-10029192120.98      
MGC25-10029252610.44      
MGC25-10029303220.582      
MGC25-10030014140.45-5031034412884.51148078515.404
MGC25-10030162590.452      
MGC25-10030283460.392      
MGC25-100310440.56-5031035412879.91148082515.869
MGC25-10031624180.603      
MGC25-10031283570.631      
MGC25-10032321180.957-5031034412874.21148086516.814
MGC25-10032233180.655      
MGC25-10032333410.7      
MGC25-10033318150.881-5031036412862.21148095518.712
MGC25-100332236140.804      
MGC25-10034030301.257-50310384128581148095519.601
MGC25-10034343841.245      
MGC25-10035040401.268-5031040412857.31148099520.232
MGC25-10036042421.58-5031042412851.41148104521.786
MGC25-10037144431.078-50310444128451148109523.354
MGC25-10038028280.834-5031046412838.81148114524.824
MGC25-10038303660.685      
MGC25-10038394010.47      
MGC25-10038434630.48      
MGC25-10039012120.502-5031022412936.71148039506.858
MGC25-10039141510.61      
MGC25-10040018180.546-5031022412932.51148044507.278
MGC25-10040212210.93      
MGC25-10041018180.473-5031023412928.31148048507.853
MGC25-10041222310.49      
MGC25-10042011110.478-5031024412922.51148054508.716
MGC25-10042151610.355      
MGC25-10042171920.38      
MGC25-10042212210.45      
MGC25-100431980.52-50310254129171148059509.686
MGC25-10043111320.38      
MGC25-10043192120.49      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10043242510.33      
MGC25-100440660.492-5031026412910.91148065510.285
MGC25-1004491450.376      
MGC25-10044162040.325      
MGC25-10045112110.406-5031027412905.81148071510.963
MGC25-10045212210.55      
MGC25-10045252720.785      
MGC25-10046015150.585-5031029412899.91148077512.07
MGC25-10046232740.397      
MGC25-100471980.564-5031030412896.41148080512.657
MGC25-10047121310.35      
MGC25-10047152380.434      
MGC25-10047263040.63      
MGC25-10048013130.549-5031031412887.81148089513.898
MGC25-10048171810.64      
MGC25-10048252940.37      
MGC25-10049120190.724-5031032412884.61148086514.684
MGC25-10049222420.515      
MGC25-10049263260.79      
MGC25-100500110.37-50310334128801148092515.645
MGC25-10050533280.606      
MGC25-10051215130.838-5031036412877.91148098516.023
MGC25-100511734170.685      
MGC25-10052419150.59-50310384128691148099517.904
MGC25-100522438140.924      
MGC25-100531210.34-5031020412947.31148043505.216
MGC25-1005341280.582      
MGC25-10053141510.39      
MGC25-100540110.36-50310224129421148047505.728
MGC25-100542310.36      
MGC25-1005451380.596      
MGC25-10054182240.45      
MGC25-10055013130.551-5031022412936.21148053506.549
MGC25-10055161930.34      
MGC25-100560770.763-50310224129321148056506.846
MGC25-1005691010.51      
MGC25-10056131520.775      
MGC25-100572420.33-5031024412925.81148062507.73
MGC25-100577920.345      
MGC25-10057142060.818      
MGC25-100580330.433-5031026412913.51148073509.191
MGC25-10058718110.507      
MGC25-10058202111.48      
MGC25-10058242510.58      
MGC25-1005971030.443-50310274129071148079510.56
MGC25-10059222750.442      
MGC25-100600220.47-5031030412896.71148086512.406
MGC25-1006041280.591      
MGC25-10060141510.43      
MGC25-10060171810.31      
MGC25-10060212540.572      
MGC25-10060283020.685      
MGC25-100610110.35-5031031412893.21148091513.102
MGC25-100614730.603      
MGC25-10061101550.438      
MGC25-10061182240.442      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10061262820.855      
MGC25-10061303110.91      
MGC25-100622860.425-5031034412883.31148096515.015
MGC25-10062101330.583      
MGC25-10062171920.43      
MGC25-10062212320.41      
MGC25-10062273470.726      
MGC25-100630220.54-5031019412953.81148049504.064
MGC25-1006341390.6      
MGC25-10063151940.72      
MGC25-10064121200.771-5031021412945.31148057505.087
MGC25-100650440.588-5031021412938.41148063505.893
MGC25-1006561480.57      
MGC25-100660220.355-5031023412929.21148068507.346
MGC25-1006651050.736      
MGC25-10066121310.3      
MGC25-10066141730.357      
MGC25-100670550.41-5031024412921.91148073508.215
MGC25-1006771690.609      
MGC25-100680110.47-5031025412916.31148078509.096
MGC25-1006861370.557      
MGC25-10068161930.547      
MGC25-100690220.435-5031026412909.51148082510.662
MGC25-1006961260.483      
MGC25-10069171810.57      
MGC25-10069202550.492      
MGC25-100700440.633-5031028412905.31148087511.067
MGC25-10070627210.525      
MGC25-100713850.384-5031030412903.51148091511.845
MGC25-10071101330.34      
MGC25-100711626100.669      
MGC25-10072026260.525-5031032412898.21148098513.399
MGC25-10072303110.81      
MGC25-10073111100.452-50310344128881148102515.303
MGC25-10073132070.75      
MGC25-10073222861.235      
MGC25-10073303220.405      
MGC25-10074014140.601-5031036412884.11148108516.923
MGC25-100741836180.754      
MGC25-10075017170.564-5031018412958.81148054503.43
MGC25-10076010100.63-5031018412951.41148060504.366
MGC25-10076121861.64      
MGC25-10077117160.881-5031020412944.81148066505.291
MGC25-10077192010.3      
MGC25-100780990.493-5031020412939.61148070506.143
MGC25-10078111210.35      
MGC25-10078182020.575      
MGC25-100790220.3-5031022412933.91148075507.188
MGC25-1007971360.532      
MGC25-10079212211.5      
MGC25-100800110.43-5031023412927.61148080508.477
MGC25-1008081790.567      
MGC25-10080192010.7      
MGC25-100810440.396-5031025412921.61148085509.492
MGC25-100816710.35      
MGC25-1008191890.712      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10081212540.918      
MGC25-10082019190.537-5031027412915.81148090510.537
MGC25-10082222750.42      
MGC25-10083027270.576-5031028412910.81148094511.83
MGC25-100840990.631-5031030412906.41148098512.72
MGC25-100841125140.815      
MGC25-10084282910.62      
MGC25-10085020200.533-5031032412893.51148108515.824
MGC25-10085222310.86      
MGC25-10085263260.63      
MGC25-10086013130.558-5031017412964.11148060503.006
MGC25-10086151720.61      
MGC25-10087010100.829-5031019412953.41148069504.575
MGC25-10087141621.05      
MGC25-10088012120.727-50310204129501148069504.933
MGC25-10088192010.68      
MGC25-10089012120.38-5031021412944.81148076505.897
MGC25-10089142067.925      
MGC25-100900110.6-5031023412937.61148081507.334
MGC25-10090314110.532      
MGC25-10090172141.922      
MGC25-10091114130.715-5031024412932.51148085508.381
MGC25-10091202331.047      
MGC25-10092118170.581-5031025412926.41148090509.384
MGC25-10092202551.132      
MGC25-10093026260.714-5031026412921.51148094510.634
MGC25-10094012120.638-5031028412915.91148098511.975
MGC25-10094141951.6      
MGC25-10094232850.674      
MGC25-10095030300.584-5031030412911.71148101513.017
MGC25-10096023231.691-5031032412906.21148105514.126
MGC25-10096253270.567      
MGC25-10097018180.672-5031034412899.81148110515.591
MGC25-100972134131.753      
MGC25-10098023231.207-5031037412894.31148115517.053
MGC25-10098303771.126      
MGC25-10099027271.046-50310404128891148119518.881
MGC25-10099324081.764      
MGC25-10100034341.357-5031042412883.91148124520.469
MGC25-10100374251.214      
MGC25-10101037370.956-50310444128781148129521.773
MGC25-10101414320.795      
MGC25-10102012121.262-5031046412872.31148134523.527
MGC25-101021546311.844      
MGC25-10103045451.402-5031046412864.81148140525.16
MGC25-10104048481.009-5031048412858.61148145526.043
MGC25-10105013131.476-5031048412853.11148150526.484
MGC25-101051646300.766      
MGC25-10106048481.092-5031048412847.71148155526.42
MGC25-10107047470.783-5031047412842.71148161525.92
MGC25-10108363710.96-5031041412789.51148206521.64
MGC25-10108394120.898      
MGC25-10109131410.3-5031040412794.61148201521.449
MGC25-10109253161.59      
MGC25-101100220.32-5031040412800.21148196521.455
MGC25-10110161930.42      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10110232410.3      
MGC25-101110220.36-5031042412805.41148192521.7
MGC25-101116930.927      
MGC25-101111231190.709      
MGC25-10111333410.3      
MGC25-101120110.78-50310424127841148200522.169
MGC25-1011271140.415      
MGC25-10112242950.916      
MGC25-10112404110.31      
MGC25-101130110.35-5031042412789.81148195522.157
MGC25-10113303111.15      
MGC25-10113364150.314      
MGC25-101140110.37-5031044412795.41148190522.556
MGC25-10114171810.31      
MGC25-10114272810.745      
MGC25-10114303550.458      
MGC25-101152142210.835-5031042412800.41148186522.755
MGC25-101160220.4-5031044412806.61148181523.078
MGC25-10116141510.33      
MGC25-101161743261.153      
MGC25-101170880.821-5031044412813.41148176523.537
MGC25-10117142060.965      
MGC25-101172337141.191      
MGC25-10117394340.778      
MGC25-10118018180.907-50310464128191148171524.892
MGC25-101182546211.612      
MGC25-10119032320.986-5031047412824.31148166526.104
MGC25-10119343510.36      
MGC25-101193747100.755      
MGC25-10120017171.238-50310494128301148162527.059
MGC25-101201948290.704      
MGC25-10121019190.656-5031050412835.81148157527.78
MGC25-101212133120.914      
MGC25-101213550150.969      
MGC25-10122023230.721-50310504128421148151528.093
MGC25-10122252720.56      
MGC25-101223050200.56      
MGC25-10123230281.183-5031049412847.61148146527.739
MGC25-10123334180.837      
MGC25-10123454940.48      
MGC25-10124016161.293-5031048412853.91148141526.957
MGC25-10124182790.836      
MGC25-101242939100.886      
MGC25-10124414210.39      
MGC25-10124464710.65      
MGC25-10125037371.159-5031046412859.51148136525.382
MGC25-10125404661.608      
MGC25-10126046461.255-5031046412864.51148132524.141
MGC25-10127043432.851-5031044412870.91148127522.725
MGC25-10128036361.653-5031040412876.81148123521.212
MGC25-10128394010.32      
MGC25-10129010100.86-5031038412882.51148118519.257
MGC25-101291228160.715      
MGC25-10129313871.496      
MGC25-10130012120.872-5031036412887.91148113517.548
MGC25-101301425111.024      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10130293670.914      
MGC25-10131012120.698-5031034412893.51148108515.82
MGC25-10131161820.34      
MGC25-10131253491.023      
MGC25-10132018181.155-5031047412835.51148168525.66
MGC25-101322047271.009      
MGC25-10133045450.948-5031045412829.41148173525.165
MGC25-10134243410.966-5031044412824.31148177524.437
MGC25-10135142411.166-50310424128181148182523.359
MGC25-101360440.48-5031042412812.41148186522.174
MGC25-1013681462.658      
MGC25-101361836182.677      
MGC25-10136384242.668      
MGC25-101373410.31-5031044412779.81148195523.445
MGC25-101375610.35      
MGC25-10137272810.31      
MGC25-10137394450.914      
MGC25-101380110.35-5031044412785.31148190523.4
MGC25-10138293010.35      
MGC25-10138363710.79      
MGC25-10138394450.978      
MGC25-10139192011.56-5031044412790.81148185523.687
MGC25-10139323310.46      
MGC25-10139363930.713      
MGC25-10139434410.67      
MGC25-101400220.595-5031044412796.51148180523.986
MGC25-101402535101.749      
MGC25-10140394344.755      
MGC25-101413960.955-5031046412802.71148175524.391
MGC25-10141121310.41      
MGC25-101411846281.153      
MGC25-10142046460.976-5031046412807.91148171525.073
MGC25-101430991.221-5031046412812.91148166525.792
MGC25-101431125141.014      
MGC25-10143283022.92      
MGC25-101433346131.06      
MGC25-10144048481.431-50310494128191148161527.164
MGC25-101450220.58-5031051412824.91148156528.181
MGC25-1014541170.827      
MGC25-10145141730.428      
MGC25-101451934150.663      
MGC25-101453651151.06      
MGC25-10146018180.811-5031052412830.91148151528.592
MGC25-101462052320.736      
MGC25-10147051510.902-5031051412837.51148147528.612
MGC25-10148047471.123-50310504128431148141527.888
MGC25-10148495010.58      
MGC25-10149044440.721-5031049412848.61148136527.082
MGC25-10149474810.37      
MGC25-10150044440.979-5031047412848.51148136527.083
MGC25-10151015151.209-5031045412860.11148127523.703
MGC25-101511945261.002      
MGC25-10152043431.611-5031043412865.71148122522.254
MGC25-10153032321.393-5031041412871.61148117520.632
MGC25-10153364151.178      
MGC25-10154010100.761-5031038412877.31148112518.843

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10154121310.62      
MGC25-10154151610.38      
MGC25-10154192782.845      
MGC25-10154303883.82      
MGC25-101550440.54-5031047412833.31148112525.369
MGC25-10155728210.796      
MGC25-10155323310.3      
MGC25-10155363710.33      
MGC25-10155394781.126      
MGC25-101561210.3-5031020412945.31148057505.062
MGC25-10156420160.901      
MGC25-101570110.6-5031050412818.71148123528.053
MGC25-10157425212.145      
MGC25-10157273690.527      
MGC25-10157384130.37      
MGC25-10157435070.861      
MGC25-10158015150.442-5031052412812.61148128529.087
MGC25-101582250280.825      
MGC25-10159012120.612-50310534128071148132530.092
MGC25-10159151720.452      
MGC25-10159192560.605      
MGC25-101592745180.568      
MGC25-10159485240.522      
MGC25-10160054540.945-5031054412800.61148138530.332
MGC25-101610440.679-50310554127951148143530.367
MGC25-10161101111.37      
MGC25-10161131631.303      
MGC25-101611948291.412      
MGC25-10161505110.39      
MGC25-10161545510.62      
MGC25-10162014140.743-5031055412789.11148148530.246
MGC25-101621655390.93      
MGC25-101630660.561-5031054412782.41148153529.698
MGC25-10163111650.734      
MGC25-101632324116.87      
MGC25-101632954251.176      
MGC25-101640990.898-5031054412776.41148158529.161
MGC25-10164242510.33      
MGC25-101642851231.388      
MGC25-101652945160.552-5031052412770.91148162528.529
MGC25-101660330.503-5031050412765.21148167528.199
MGC25-10166353610.37      
MGC25-10166414540.52      
MGC25-101670330.383-5031050412759.81148172528.054
MGC25-10167353720.765      
MGC25-10167414211.27      
MGC25-10167464710.51      
MGC25-101682420.31-5031047412764.41148177527.341
MGC25-10168131411.11      
MGC25-10168272810.4      
MGC25-10168424530.5      
MGC25-101690330.357-50310494127701148173527.385
MGC25-10169181910.5      
MGC25-10169212210.43      
MGC25-10169323310.77      
MGC25-10169454610.41      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-101701210.31-5031050412776.71148168527.763
MGC25-10170182460.922      
MGC25-10170353610.53      
MGC25-101710220.43-5031051412782.21148163528.36
MGC25-10171181910.3      
MGC25-10171202220.36      
MGC25-10171313980.584      
MGC25-10171474810.34      
MGC25-10171505111.09      
MGC25-101720660.842-5031053412788.21148158529.009
MGC25-10172849414.443      
MGC25-10172525310.92      
MGC25-101730771.98-5031054412794.31148153529.515
MGC25-10173954451.15      
MGC25-101740110.35-5031029412900.61148079511.749
MGC25-1017441170.534      
MGC25-10174141510.57      
MGC25-10174232410.37      
MGC25-10174262930.527      
MGC25-101750440.708-5031053412798.61148149529.778
MGC25-1017561263.3      
MGC25-101751453390.846      
MGC25-10176053531.267-5031053412804.81148144530.042
MGC25-10177041411.398-5031053412810.91148139529.916
MGC25-10177455050.788      
MGC25-1017861150.392-5031052412816.31148134529.353
MGC25-101782252301.061      
MGC25-101791980.336-5031051412822.21148129528.275
MGC25-10179111320.495      
MGC25-101792051310.909      
MGC25-101800220.425-5031049412828.31148124527.205
MGC25-1018041280.896      
MGC25-10180141510.92      
MGC25-10180172471.059      
MGC25-10180262930.517      
MGC25-101803449151.147      
MGC25-101810220.605-5031040412863.71148105519.769
MGC25-10181531261.589      
MGC25-10181344061.262      
MGC25-10182042421.367-5031042412857.91148110521.549
MGC25-10183039391.276-5031044412851.11148116523.38
MGC25-10183424420.95      
MGC25-10184245430.918-5031046412845.41148120524.936
MGC25-10185026260.99-5031048412839.41148125526.447
MGC25-101852844161.134      
MGC25-10185474810.44      
MGC25-10186013130.97-5031050412833.11148130527.731
MGC25-101861736190.847      
MGC25-101863950111.707      
MGC25-10187015150.503-5031051412827.51148134528.777
MGC25-10187202550.731      
MGC25-10187273360.522      
MGC25-10187353940.458      
MGC25-101874151101.226      
MGC25-10188013130.342-5031052412821.41148139529.558
MGC25-101881551360.951      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-101890330.47-5031052412815.41148145529.355
MGC25-101895830.713      
MGC25-101891051411.214      
MGC25-10190019191.629-5031053412809.41148150528.903
MGC25-101902151301.101      
MGC25-101910220.535-5031051412803.61148154528.527
MGC25-101915831.033      
MGC25-10191132070.983      
MGC25-101912349261.377      
MGC25-101920990.637-5031051412797.91148159528.38
MGC25-101921140291.107      
MGC25-10192425190.992      
MGC25-10193037370.963-5031050412792.71148164528.196
MGC25-101933949100.982      
MGC25-101940440.54-5031049412786.71148169527.478
MGC25-1019491671.09      
MGC25-10194182131.267      
MGC25-10194283132.66      
MGC25-10194424421.34      
MGC25-10194464820.33      
MGC25-101951210.35-5031048412780.91148174526.787
MGC25-10195111214.61      
MGC25-10195384020.62      
MGC25-101960330.66-5031047412775.11148178526.363
MGC25-10196424750.468      
MGC25-10197    -50310464127701148183526.165
MGC25-101980330.443-5031044412774.11148189524.884
MGC25-10198101440.977      
MGC25-10198414210.38      
MGC25-101993410.8-5031045412780.11148184524.829
MGC25-101997810.44      
MGC25-10199111430.69      
MGC25-10199414210.31      
MGC25-102000220.435-5031046412785.21148180525.381
MGC25-102008910.4      
MGC25-10200394010.42      
MGC25-102010110.4-5031047412791.31148174526.18
MGC25-102017921.025      
MGC25-10201131740.45      
MGC25-10201283240.408      
MGC25-10201444730.577      
MGC25-10202033331.017-5031048412801.71148165526.574
MGC25-102023648120.449      
MGC25-102031650.82-5031048412801.71148165526.559
MGC25-10203848401.112      
MGC25-10204037370.777-50310504128091148160527.208
MGC25-10204394891.639      
MGC25-102050770.846-5031050412814.41148155527.973
MGC25-102051150391.499      
MGC25-10206011110.705-5031052412820.41148150528.943
MGC25-102061327141.494      
MGC25-102062949200.957      
MGC25-10206515211.61      
MGC25-10207012120.679-5031052412826.31148145529.367
MGC25-102072136150.585      
MGC25-102073852140.698      

Table 1 continued. Significant Intercepts (>0.3 ppm Au) from the GC Drilling Campaign – Mansounia Deposit

Hole IDFromToIntervalAu g/tDipAziEOHEastingNorthingRL
MGC25-10208051510.892-5031052412833.11148140529.078
MGC25-10209047470.841-5031050412838.81148135527.918
MGC25-10210021210.929-5031048412843.91148131526.964
MGC25-102102347240.999      
MGC25-10211012120.962-5031047412849.21148126525.511
MGC25-102111447330.779      
MGC25-10212044441.242-5031044412855.41148121523.983
MGC25-10213042421.782-50310424128611148116522.137
MGC25-10214015151.499-5031040412867.11148111520.262
MGC25-102141832141.831      
MGC25-10214364041.865      
MGC25-10215024240.598-5031038412872.21148106518.239
MGC25-10215313871.403      
MGC25-102160220.37-5031035412878.51148102516.436
MGC25-1021641060.553      
MGC25-10216141730.61      
MGC25-1021620