Evergold Announces the Appointment of Alvin Jackson to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, WKN: A2PTHZ) (“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Alvin W. Jackson, P.Geo., has joined the board of directors. Mr. Jackson brings to the board long experience as a director and executive of junior mineral exploration companies, and extensive worldwide experience in mineral exploration and development, including work on such major mineral deposits as Detour Lake in Ontario (Archean gold), Golden Cross in New Zealand (gold) and Huckleberry in BC (porphyry copper), all of which subsequently became producers. He was the founder of EuroZinc Mining Corp. which, under his tenure acquired the Neves Corvo VMS copper mine and Aljustrel zinc-copper mines in Portugal and grew to a market capitalization of over $1.8 billion before being acquired by Lundin Mining. Mr. Jackson is presently active on the boards of several resource juniors including Finlay Minerals Ltd. and has served as VP Exploration and Development at Freegold Ventures Limited since February 2011, which is advancing the high-profile Golden Summit gold prospect in Alaska.

“We are very happy to have Alvin’s vote of confidence in Evergold and his help advancing its prospects,” said Kevin Keough, President and CEO. “Key among them is Golden Lion in BC’s high-profile Toodoggone region, strategically located between tenures held by Thesis Gold on the one hand, and TDG Gold on the other, and the DEM porphyry prospect located near Fort St. James in central BC. Both these properties have considerable merit, and provide a strong foundation for growth.”

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in B.C. and Nevada. The Evergold team has a track record of success in the junior exploration space, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle epithermal vein and porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., sold to Newmont in 2021 for a fully diluted value of $456 million, representing a 1,136% (12.4 X) return on exploration outlays of $36.9 million.

For additional information, please contact:

Kevin M. Keough

President and CEO

Tel: (613) 622-1916

kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca

www.evergoldcorp.ca

