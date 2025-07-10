New Smarter Loans Website Sets the Stage for the Future of Lending in Canada

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter Loans, Canada’s leading loan comparison platform, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering Canadians a faster, more intuitive way to find personal and commercial loans.

With a modernized user interface, new powerful tools and improved site navigation, the new Smarter.Loans helps users effortlessly compare top lenders, loan products, and rates - all in one place. Whether browsing from a desktop or mobile device, Canadians can enjoy a more seamless experience built to simplify financial decision-making.

Key improvements include:

Enhanced UX and Mobile Design – A fully responsive interface built for easy use on any device



“This new platform reflects what Smarter Loans is all about - helping Canadians find the right loan fast, easy and with confidence,” said Vlad Sherbatov, Co-Founder of Smarter Loans. “This redesign is just the beginning. We have even more exciting technology upgrades and features on the way.”

Smarter Loans is trusted by thousands of Canadians each month and features verified lenders across personal loans, business financing, mortgages, auto loans, and more.

Explore the new experience at https://smarter.loans .

Media Contact:

Public Relations

info@smarter.loans