Marble Announces its First Vice President of Sales

Toronto, Ontario, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble , the unified health data platform transforming how businesses access, aggregate and analyze electronic health information, today announced the appointment of Brendan Callaghan as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. Brendan brings over a decade of experience leading high-performance SaaS revenue teams in complex, highly regulated environments.

In this role, Brendan will oversee revenue growth across Marble and its flagship applications Medchart and SettLiT, deepening customer relationships and scaling go-to-market efforts as demand for modern, compliant legal tech solutions accelerates. Brendan joins the team at a pivotal moment for the Company as it seeks to evolve its go-to-market strategy to meet growing demand.

“As we continue to scale and enter a new phase of accelerated growth, it is a perfect time to welcome Brendan to the team,” said James Bateman, CEO and Founder of Marble. “His expertise will build on the incredible work our team has achieved thus far, and Brendan’s leadership will further empower our customers with the data and tools they need to navigate increasingly complex legal workflows.”

Brendan’s track record spans multiple high-growth companies where he built and led revenue teams and includes experience working at Portage Ventures where he advised its portfolio companies on go-to-market strategies. His deep understanding of the regulatory landscape makes him uniquely suited to help law firms, legal departments, and service providers adopt Marble and its suite of applications with confidence and speed.

“Marble delivers the kind of product-market fit that’s rare to see,” said Brendan Callaghan. “The platforms are solving critical pain points with elegant, scalable solutions—and the market is responding positively. I’m incredibly excited to further support our customers achieve their goals and solidify our place as the industry leader.”





About Marble

Marble is the leading unified health data platform built for businesses to access, aggregate and analyze health information. With unmatched cross-border connectivity to over 250 million individuals in North America, Marble streamlines consent-based health data retrieval by leveraging AI to enrich clinical and medical records directly from hospitals, clinics, payers, and government exchanges.

Marble’s suite of applications supports a wide range of users, from health application developers to legal and insurance professionals, by offering purpose-built tools for industry specific use cases. To learn more about Marble’s full suite of products including Marble API, Medchart, and SettLiT, visit marbleapi.com.



