The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year Outlook

DENVER, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025. The acquisition of Only What You Need, Inc. ("OWYN") was completed on June 13, 2024. Therefore, the Company's year-ago performance for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2024, does not include results of the OWYN business. The reference to "organic" or "legacy" Simply Good Foods in this press release encompasses Simply Good Foods' business excluding OWYN.

Third Quarter Summary:(1)

Net sales of $381.0 million versus $334.8 million

Net income of $41.1 million versus $41.3 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.40 versus $0.41

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $0.51 versus $0.50

Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $73.9 million versus $71.9 million



Updating Fiscal Year 2025(4) Outlook:

Net sales expected to increase 8.5% to 9.5%

Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase 4% to 5%

The fifty-third week in Fiscal Year 2024 is an approximately 2-percentage point headwind to both Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth in Fiscal Year 2025 and is incorporated in the outlook above



“I am pleased with the continued momentum on our business, with net sales up 14% highlighted by approximately 4% organic net sales growth. Consumption increased double-digits again for both Quest and OWYN which, in aggregate, represent about 70% of net sales today, while Atkins remained under pressure, as expected," said Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. "Considering our year-to-date performance on the top and bottom line, and trends to begin the fourth quarter, we are narrowing our full-year outlook. I want to commend our teams for their tenacity amidst a dynamic operating environment in delivering a year where we expect to generate approximately 3% organic net sales growth and mid-single-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as to successfully integrate OWYN."

"As a leader in the fast-growing Nutritional Snacking category, Simply Good Foods is uniquely positioned to lead the continued mainstreaming of consumer demand for high-protein, low-sugar, low-carb food and beverage products, and to create meaningful shareholder value. We have a simple framework for growth: Introduce world class innovation, expand physical availability of our products across the store and online, and leverage award-winning marketing to build awareness of our brands. We are stepping up our productivity and other mitigation efforts to offset elevated headwinds from inflation and tariffs in the short term, while enabling the Company to continue to support growth-driving investments for the long-term."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales of $381.0 million increased $46.2 million or 13.8% versus the comparable year ago period. OWYN net sales contributed $33.6 million, or 10.0%, to reported net sales growth, while organic net sales grew 3.8%, driven by Quest.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway(6) increased about 3% driven by growth for Quest and OWYN of approximately 11% and 24%, respectively, while Atkins declined about 13%.

Gross profit of $138.5 million increased 3.7% versus the comparable year ago period. The increase in gross profit was driven by the inclusion of OWYN and modest benefits from productivity and pricing, partially offset by inflationary headwinds on our legacy business. As a result, gross margin was 36.4%, a 350 basis points decrease versus the comparable year ago period, driven by net inflation and OWYN.

Operating expenses of $79.2 million increased $4.3 million versus the comparable year ago period. Selling and marketing expenses of $33.8 million decreased $2.7 million versus the comparable year ago period driven by declines in the legacy business that were partially offset by the inclusion of OWYN. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $41.2 million increased $9.7 million versus the comparable year ago period. Excluding integration expenses of $5.2 million and stock-based compensation of $4.3 million, G&A increased $4.8 million to $31.4 million, driven primarily by the inclusion of OWYN.

Net interest income and interest expense of $4.2 million reflected a modest increase versus the comparable year ago period.

Net income of $41.1 million decreased 0.6% versus $41.3 million in the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $73.9 million increased 2.8% versus $71.9 million in the comparable year ago period.

Reported earnings per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) were $0.40 versus $0.41 in the comparable year ago period. The weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 101.6 million versus 101.3 million in the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.51 versus $0.50 in the comparable year ago period.

Year-to-Date Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Summary:

Net sales of $1,081.9 million versus $955.6 million

Net income of $116.0 million versus $110.0 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $1.14 versus $1.09

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.46 versus $1.33

Adjusted EBITDA of $211.9 million versus $191.7 million



Net sales of $1,081.9 million increased 13.2% versus the comparable year ago period. OWYN contributed $99.6 million, or 10.4%, to reported net sales growth, while organic net sales grew 2.8%, driven by Quest. International organic net sales were down $1.6 million versus the comparable year ago period.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway increased about 6% driven by strong Quest and OWYN growth of about 12% and 44%, respectively, while Atkins declined about 9%.

Gross profit of $399.1 million increased 9.2% from the comparable year ago period. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by the inclusion of OWYN and organic volume growth, partially offset by inflationary headwinds. As a result, gross margin was 36.9%, representing a decrease of 140 basis points versus the comparable year ago period primarily due to OWYN. The non-cash inventory step-up related to the OWYN Acquisition in the current fiscal year was a 10 basis point headwind.

Operating expenses of $230.5 million increased $23.5 million versus the comparable year ago period. Selling and marketing expenses of $101.9 million decreased $1.2 million versus the comparable year ago period, primarily driven by declines in the legacy business which were offset by the inclusion of OWYN. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $115.3 million increased $26.9 million compared to the year ago period. Excluding stock-based compensation of $12.6 million, integration expenses of $12.1 million, and term loan transaction fees of $0.7 million, G&A increased $14.6 million to $89.6 million, driven primarily by the inclusion of OWYN.

One-time Business Transaction costs related to the OWYN Acquisition were $0.8 million.

Net interest income and interest expense of $16.9 million increased $3.2 million versus the comparable year ago period. The interest expense component increase was primarily driven by a higher term loan debt balance due to the OWYN Acquisition.

Net income of $116.0 million compared to $110.0 million for the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $211.9 million increased 10.6% versus $191.7 million in the comparable year ago period.

Reported earnings per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") of $1.14 increased 4.6% versus $1.09 in the comparable year ago period. The weighted average diluted shares outstanding was approximately 101.7 million versus 101.2 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.46 increased 9.8% versus $1.33 in the comparable year ago period.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company had cash of $98.0 million and an outstanding principal balance on its term loan of $250.0 million. During the quarter, the Company repaid $50.0 million of its term loan debt, bringing fiscal year-to-date repayments to $150.0 million. Since the closing of the OWYN Acquisition, when the term loan balance increased by $250.0 million, the Company has repaid $240.0 million. Cash flow from operations was about $133.1 million versus $166.8 million in the comparable year ago period. The decline was primarily due to higher uses of working capital, principally inventory.

As of May 31, 2025, the Company's trailing twelve-month Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.5x(7).

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Considering our year-to-date performance on the top and bottom line, and trends to begin the fourth quarter, we are narrowing our full-year outlook. The Company continues to expect organic net sales growth to be driven primarily by volume. In addition, the Company is maintaining its outlook for full year gross margin to decline by approximately 200 basis points year-over-year, driven by elevated inflation and tariff headwinds in the second half which the Company expects will be partially offset by ongoing productivity, cost savings, and pricing.

Therefore, the Company anticipates the following in Fiscal Year 2025:

Net Sales expected to increase 8.5% to 9.5% OWYN Net Sales of $145 million, the mid-point of the previously provided $140-150 million range

Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase 4% to 5%

The fifty-third week in Fiscal Year 2024 is an approximately 2-percentage point headwind to both Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth in Fiscal Year 2025 and incorporated in the outlook above

The foregoing outlook assumes current economic conditions and consumer purchasing behavior remain generally consistent over the balance of the Company's fiscal year.

(1) All comparisons for the third quarter or fiscal year-to-date period ended May 31, 2025, versus the comparable year-ago period ended May 25, 2024.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition-related costs, such as Business Transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) "Organic" or "Legacy" growth refers to combined performance of Simply Good Foods' business excluding OWYN.

(6) Combined Quest, Atkins, and OWYN Circana MULO++C store and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13-weeks ending June 1, 2025, vs. the comparable 13-week year ago period.

(7) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties ("Credit Agreement"), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the Company's trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt to Consolidated Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for Fiscal Year 2025, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Quest, Atkins, and OWYN brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) May 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 98,008 $ 132,530 Accounts receivable, net 152,580 150,721 Inventories 164,464 142,107 Prepaid expenses 7,313 5,730 Other current assets 14,574 9,192 Total current assets 436,939 440,280 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 24,102 24,830 Intangible assets, net 1,325,953 1,336,466 Goodwill 589,974 591,687 Other long-term assets 53,420 42,881 Total assets $ 2,430,388 $ 2,436,144 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 73,012 $ 58,559 Accrued interest 44 265 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,664 49,791 Total current liabilities 110,720 108,615 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 248,920 397,485 Deferred income taxes 176,695 166,012 Other long-term liabilities 53,102 36,546 Total liabilities 589,437 708,658 See commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 103,583,702 and 102,515,315 shares issued at May 31, 2025, and August 31, 2024, respectively 1,036 1,025 Treasury stock, 3,058,475 shares and 2,365,100 shares at cost at May 31, 2025, and August 31, 2024, respectively (102,789 ) (78,451 ) Additional paid-in-capital 1,342,011 1,319,686 Retained earnings 603,236 487,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,543 ) (2,039 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,840,951 1,727,486 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,430,388 $ 2,436,144









The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 Net sales $ 380,956 $ 334,757 $ 1,081,879 $ 955,634 Cost of goods sold 242,437 201,131 682,737 590,020 Gross profit 138,519 133,626 399,142 365,614 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 33,799 36,464 101,871 103,097 General and administrative 41,229 31,543 115,306 88,426 Depreciation and amortization 4,171 4,142 12,479 12,711 Business transaction costs — 2,703 820 2,703 Total operating expenses 79,199 74,852 230,476 206,937 Income from operations 59,320 58,774 168,666 158,677 Other income (expense): Interest income 673 881 2,150 2,895 Interest expense (4,900 ) (5,028 ) (19,099 ) (16,658 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions (337 ) (12 ) (342 ) 191 Other income (14 ) 102 20 108 Total other income (expense) (4,578 ) (4,057 ) (17,271 ) (13,464 ) Income before income taxes 54,742 54,717 151,395 145,213 Income tax expense 13,640 13,383 35,424 35,195 Net income $ 41,102 $ 41,334 $ 115,971 $ 110,018 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation, net of reclassification adjustments 309 95 (504 ) 352 Comprehensive income $ 41,411 $ 41,429 $ 115,467 $ 110,370 Earnings per share from net income: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 1.15 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,923,690 100,024,230 100,787,087 99,852,203 Diluted 101,635,521 101,270,163 101,669,998 101,240,471





The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements ofCash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 115,971 $ 110,018 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,480 15,871 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,334 1,213 Stock compensation expense 12,819 13,209 Estimated credit losses (gains) 231 (167 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 342 (191 ) Deferred income taxes 10,583 12,416 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 5,192 5,265 Other 1,063 2,329 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,382 ) (716 ) Inventories (23,185 ) 9,423 Prepaid expenses (1,612 ) (2,309 ) Other current assets (783 ) 2,248 Accounts payable 12,887 3,370 Accrued interest (221 ) (568 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,788 ) (705 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,844 ) (3,951 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 133,087 166,755 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,516 ) (1,838 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 1,713 — Investments in intangible and other assets (1,389 ) (507 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,192 ) (2,345 ) Financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 11,956 4,292 Tax payments related to issuance of restricted stock units and performance stock units (2,824 ) (4,818 ) Payments on finance lease obligations — (143 ) Cash received on repayment of note receivable — 2,100 Repurchase of common stock (24,338 ) — Principal payments of long-term debt (150,000 ) (45,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (165,206 ) (43,569 ) Cash and cash equivalents Net (decrease) increase in cash (34,311 ) 120,841 Effect of exchange rate on cash (211 ) 125 Cash at beginning of period 132,530 87,715 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 98,008 $ 208,681





Net Sales by Geographic Area and Brands

The following is a summary of revenue disaggregated by geographic area and brands:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended (In thousands) May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 North America(1) Atkins $ 112,287 $ 128,602 $ 329,105 $ 370,855 Quest 227,737 198,096 630,445 560,433 OWYN 33,551 — 99,611 — Total North America 373,575 326,698 1,059,161 931,288 International 7,381 8,059 22,718 24,346 Total net sales $ 380,956 $ 334,757 $ 1,081,879 $ 955,634 (1)The North America geographic area consists of net sales substantially related to the United States and there is no individual foreign country to which more than 10% of the Company’s net sales are attributed or that is otherwise deemed individually material.





Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). Simply Good Foods defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude the following items: stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, business transaction costs, purchase price accounting inventory step-up, integration costs, term loan transaction fees, and other non-core expenses. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with net income, are useful to provide additional information to investors. Management of the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement net income because these measures reflect operating results of the on-going operations, eliminate items that are not directly attributable to the Company’s underlying operating performance, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company’s management uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.

The following unaudited table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025, and May 25, 2024:

(In thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 Net income $ 41,102 $ 41,334 $ 115,971 $ 110,018 Interest income (673 ) (881 ) (2,150 ) (2,895 ) Interest expense 4,900 5,028 19,099 16,658 Income tax expense 13,640 13,383 35,424 35,195 Depreciation and amortization 5,345 5,079 15,480 15,871 EBITDA 64,314 63,943 183,824 174,847 Stock-based compensation expense 4,027 4,473 12,819 13,209 Executive transition costs — 355 — 721 Business transaction costs — 2,703 820 2,703 Inventory step-up — — 1,412 — Integration of OWYN 5,226 — 12,112 — Term loan transaction fees — — 715 — Other(1) 287 400 221 199 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,854 $ 71,874 $ 211,923 $ 191,679 (1)Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions and other expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to diluted earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance. Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as diluted earnings per share before stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, business transaction costs, purchase price accounting inventory step-up, integration costs, term loan transaction fees, and other non-core expenses on a theoretical tax effected basis of such adjustments. The tax effect of such adjustments to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by applying an overall assumed statutory tax rate to each gross adjustment as shown in the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The assumed statutory tax rate reflects a normalized effective tax rate estimated based on assumptions regarding the Company's statutory and effective tax rate for each respective reporting period, including the current and deferred tax effects of each adjustment, and is adjusted for the effects of tax reform, if any. The Company consistently applies the overall assumed statutory tax rate to periods throughout each fiscal year and reassesses the overall assumed statutory rate on annual basis. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, when used in conjunction with diluted earnings per share, are appropriate to provide additional information to investors, reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allows for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.

The following unaudited tables below provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is diluted earnings per share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 31, 2025, and May 25, 2024:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 25, 2024 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 Depreciation and amortization 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.16 Stock-based compensation expense 0.04 0.04 0.13 0.13 Executive transition costs — — — 0.01 Business transaction costs — 0.03 0.01 0.03 Inventory step-up — — 0.01 — Integration of OWYN 0.05 — 0.12 — Term loan transaction fees — — 0.01 — Tax effects of adjustments(1) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.11 ) (0.08 ) Rounding(2) 0.01 — — (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.46 $ 1.33 (1)This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. The tax effect of each adjustment is computed (i) by dividing the gross amount of the adjustment, as shown in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation, by the number of diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the applicable fiscal period and (ii) applying an overall assumed statutory tax rate of 25% for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended May 31, 2025, as well as the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended May 25, 2024. (2)Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts are computed independently for each quarter. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts may not equal the year to date Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share amounts due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties (“Credit Agreement”), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined.

The following unaudited table below provides a reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as of May 31, 2025: