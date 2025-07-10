NexGold Infill Drilling Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the Goldboro Gold Project, Including 77.30 g/t over 1.25 metres and 19.32 g/t gold over 3.50 metres

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide additional drill results from a recently-completed 26,854-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the Company’s Goldboro Gold Project (“Goldboro”) in Nova Scotia. The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The assay results for an additional 36 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-485, 488, 492, 494, 497, 500, 503, 506, 509, 511, 514, 516, 517, 519, 525, 526, 528, 529, 531-533, 535-538, 540-543, 545-550), totalling 5,874.2 metres, were from drilling in the proposed east pit (Figure 1; Table 1).

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased to continue to see high-grade gold assays from the East Goldbrook domain and within the proposed east pit. The additional infill, twinned drilling and numerous gold intercepts within the east pit will help us further refine the Goldboro Mineral Resource model going forward. We are also pleased to announce that we have selected Micon International Co Limited to complete the Mineral Resource update, which is now underway and is a critical first step to updating the existing Goldboro Feasibility Study. The Mineral Resource update is ongoing while permitting advances, including the recent news that the federal government of Canada has approved an amendment to Schedule 2 of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations for the Goldboro Gold Project, a key permitting milestone required for construction and operation.”

Selected drill intersections from 36 diamond drill holes in this news release are further detailed in Table 2 and include:

77.30 g/t gold over 1.25 metres (from 96.75 to 98.00 metres), including 190.50 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-516;

19.32 g/t gold over 3.50 metres (from 37.00 to 40.50 metres), including 133.50 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-549;

70.78 g/t gold over 0.85 metres (from 30.70 to 31.55 metres) in drill hole BR-25-492;

56.26 g/t gold over 1.00 metres (from 93.00 to 94.00 metres), including 112.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-545;

19.18 g/t gold over 2.30 metres (from 41.00 to 43.30 metres), including 82.20 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in drill hole BR-25-536;

69.64 g/t gold over 0.50 metres (from 229.40 to 229.90 metres) in drill hole BR-25-503;

19.26 g/t gold over 1.50 metres (from 142.00 to 143.50 metres), including 28.80 g/t gold 1.00 metres in drill hole BR-25-545; and

3.44 g/t gold over 8.00 metres (from 21.00 to 29.00 metres), including 23.90 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in drill hole BR-25-537.

The Company has now released 86 drill holes (approximately 61%) from the infill program. Results from the drill program to date, for the drilling conducted in the proposed west and east pits, demonstrate the presence of mineralization that is consistent with previous drill results. In particular, the existing geological model appears to broadly predict the location of gold mineralization with local adjustments to the model where mineralization is either not in the exact positions predicted by the model or if no mineralization is intersected. Significantly, the drill program continues to intersect additional gold mineralization in areas where no mineralization was previously known or predicted. This occurs either in under-drilled areas or near historic drilling which were not thoroughly sampled. Mineralized solids will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model, and any impact due to additional assay data gathered during the drill program will be investigated during the forthcoming Mineral Resource estimate planned during H2 2025.





Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of the 36 diamond drill holes in this news release

Table 1: Locations and orientations for 36 drill holes in this news release

Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination BR-25-485 607598.0 5006385.6 67.5 206.0 180 -55 BR-25-488 607598.0 5006385.6 67.5 239.0 180 -70 BR-25-492 607596.9 5006349.4 67.1 167.0 180 -55 BR-25-494 607596.6 5006292.7 65.2 170.0 180 -70 BR-25-497 607663.1 5006350.7 69.7 227.0 180 -65 BR-25-500 607701.6 5006285.0 67.4 146.0 180 -50 BR-25-503 607710.5 5006364.8 68.2 275.0 180 -60 BR-25-506 607722.1 5006332.7 68.9 266.0 180 -56 BR-25-509 607761.9 5006346.5 69.3 245.0 180 -50 BR-25-511 607807.2 5006341.0 78.9 251.0 180 -50 BR-25-514 607808.5 5006307.8 81.7 200.0 180 -50 BR-25-516 607773.3 5006288.5 78.5 152.0 180 -55 BR-25-517 607774.5 5006248.2 79.4 116.0 180 -65 BR-25-519 607816.4 5006187.5 77.6 185.0 360 -90 BR-25-525 607411.7 5006259.6 66.8 101.0 360 -65 BR-25-526 607460.5 5006449.0 68.8 150.0 180 -70 BR-25-528 607417.5 5006197.1 69.5 182.0 360 -60 BR-25-529 607460.5 5006449.0 68.8 150.0 180 -55 BR-25-531 607378.0 5006473.4 65.1 176.0 180 -63 BR-25-532 607414.7 5006314.4 66.4 80.0 180 -65 BR-25-533 607373.5 5006449.4 67.4 149.0 180 -65 BR-25-535 607304.7 5006406.3 64.3 203.0 187 -49 BR-25-536 607486.1 5006165.1 64.7 160.0 360 -45 BR-25-537 607289.6 5006312.0 58.6 62.0 180 -70 BR-25-538 607202.7 5006343.8 61.4 77.0 180 -55 BR-25-540 607289.0 5006488.2 64.5 203.0 180 -48 BR-25-541 607532.4 5006236.6 65.1 86.0 360 -75 BR-25-542 607535.6 5006160.6 67.5 185.0 360 -55 BR-25-543 607317.9 5006493.2 64.6 179.0 180 -63 BR-25-545 607215.5 5006387.9 61.9 158.0 180 -84 BR-25-546 607575.2 5006157.2 70.8 193.2 360 -55 BR-25-547 607202.9 5006240.3 54.9 122.0 360 -80 BR-25-548 607626.9 5006362.9 74.4 251.0 180 -51 BR-25-548A 607626.9 5006362.9 74.4 29.0 180 -51 BR-25-549 607195.6 5006277.8 54.9 71.0 360 -90 BR-25-550 607193.3 5006294.9 55.2 62.0 007 -90

Notes:

Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 20 coordinates Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this press release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate release with other contiguous or related drilling information. Drill holes BR-25-466 to 475, 479, 498 and 501 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16 and June 5, 2025. Drill holes BR-25-477, 478, 481 to 483, 486, 489, 491, 495, 502, 505, 508, 510, 513, 518, 520, 522, and 524 were reported in a previous news release dated June 13, 2025. Drill holes BR-25-476, 480, 484, 487, 490, 493, 496, 499, 504, 507 and 512 were reported in a previous news release dated June 19, 2025. Drill holes BR-25-515, 521, 523, 527, 530, 534, 539 and 544 were reported in a previous news release dated June 26, 2025.

Table 2: Highlighted drill intersections in this news release

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t BR-25-485 135.90 138.50 2.60 0.46 and 147.20 148.15 0.95 2.65 and 179.15 179.90 0.75 9.60 and 189.00 192.00 3.00 0.58 BR-25-488 85.20 85.70 0.50 0.74 and 106.30 107.60 1.30 0.33 and 133.30 134.85 1.55 0.32 BR-25-492 30.70 31.55 0.85 70.78 and 53.00 53.50 0.50 2.51 and 59.90 60.40 0.50 2.00 and 67.00 67.80 0.80 6.59 and 93.00 97.00 4.00 0.39 and 147.35 147.85 0.50 4.64 BR-25-494 18.00 18.50 0.50 1.05 and 21.50 22.00 0.50 3.18 and 83.25 83.75 0.50 0.80 BR-25-497 123.40 123.90 0.50 7.64 and 205.50 206.40 0.90 0.25 BR-25-500 48.00 49.00 1.00 3.59 including 48.50 49.00 0.50 6.75 and 107.20 108.00 0.80 0.33 BR-25-503 229.40 229.90 0.50 69.64 BR-25-506 156.50 157.20 0.70 0.56 and 181.00 181.50 0.50 0.88 and 188.00 199.60 11.60 0.37 and 227.20 231.00 3.80 0.59 including 227.20 227.70 0.50 2.36 and 245.80 251.30 5.50 0.83 including 250.30 251.30 1.00 3.32 and 256.50 259.40 2.90 0.33 BR-25-509 77.50 78.50 1.00 0.89 BR-25-511 211.95 212.90 0.95 1.83 and 221.00 223.70 2.70 0.79 and 236.30 237.25 0.95 2.27 and 245.40 246.40 1.00 0.50 BR-25-514 41.35 42.00 0.65 1.03 and 82.80 83.80 1.00 0.90 BR-25-516 40.10 41.10 1.00 0.41 and 96.75 98.00 1.25 77.30 including 96.75 97.25 0.50 190.50 BR-25-517 97.90 98.80 0.90 1.96 and 113.00 113.75 0.75 0.58 BR-25-519 19.80 22.20 2.40 0.51 and 37.55 39.55 2.00 0.37 and 48.00 50.50 2.50 7.98 including 48.00 48.50 0.50 38.20 and 57.45 60.50 3.05 0.40 and 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.46 and 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.38 and 107.00 107.50 0.50 1.43 and 152.45 153.00 0.55 2.53 and 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.51 BR-25-525 22.00 23.45 1.45 0.30 BR-25-526 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.50 and 111.60 113.10 1.50 1.67 including 111.60 112.10 0.50 4.61 and 140.90 141.40 0.50 7.48 and 145.40 145.90 0.50 3.26 BR-25-528 13.60 15.30 1.70 1.31 and 23.65 25.40 1.75 0.71 and 33.70 35.30 1.60 0.38 and 63.90 65.10 1.20 3.95 including 64.40 65.10 0.70 6.34 and 72.00 72.60 0.60 0.94 and 94.60 95.10 0.50 0.34 and 117.00 118.00 1.00 1.83 and 123.15 123.65 0.50 5.30 and 173.25 175.00 1.75 9.12 including 173.25 174.00 0.75 21.10 BR-25-529 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.53 and 144.00 144.70 0.70 19.40 BR-25-531 41.50 42.00 0.50 9.98 and 44.00 45.00 1.00 1.19 and 60.60 61.60 1.00 3.00 including 60.60 61.10 0.50 5.79 BR-25-532 34.25 38.50 4.25 0.44 and 68.25 69.25 1.00 0.87 and 75.10 75.60 0.50 1.36 BR-25-533 27.75 28.70 0.95 0.27 BR-25-535 102.50 103.00 0.50 5.50 and 113.80 114.30 0.50 2.36 and 147.00 152.00 5.00 2.52 including 148.00 148.50 0.50 2.67 and including 149.50 150.00 0.50 21.00 and 158.00 159.00 1.00 2.26 and 167.90 171.50 3.60 1.28 including 167.90 168.60 0.70 5.42 and 191.00 198.00 7.00 0.81 including 195.30 196.20 0.90 2.00 BR-25-536 17.60 18.15 0.55 1.17 and 41.00 43.30 2.30 19.18 including 41.00 41.50 0.50 82.20 and 49.50 54.55 5.05 0.60 including 50.00 51.00 1.00 1.55 BR-25-537 3.50 6.00 2.50 0.44 and 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.64 and 21.00 29.00 8.00 3.44 including 23.00 24.00 1.00 23.90 and 38.00 39.00 1.00 0.54 and 41.50 53.00 11.50 0.49 including 51.00 53.00 2.00 1.13 BR-25-538 31.50 35.00 3.50 1.08 including 31.50 32.00 0.50 5.25 and 57.00 60.25 3.25 1.13 including 59.00 59.50 0.50 5.74 and 67.90 77.00 9.10 1.22 including 72.60 73.30 0.70 7.77 BR-25-540 30.50 31.50 1.00 0.72 and 49.50 50.00 0.50 2.07 and 144.00 149.00 5.00 0.32 and 179.50 180.50 1.00 13.00 and 188.80 193.00 4.20 0.47 BR-25-541 24.65 27.00 2.35 1.45 including 26.15 27.00 0.85 3.14 and 71.00 72.90 1.90 4.50 BR-25-542 27.00 31.00 4.00 3.59 including 28.00 29.00 1.00 12.80 and 36.00 37.40 1.40 1.92 and 43.70 44.90 1.20 1.07 and 56.35 58.35 2.00 1.48 and 66.70 74.35 7.65 1.15 and 80.00 84.00 4.00 0.57 and 153.00 156.30 3.30 1.01 including 153.00 154.00 1.00 2.35 BR-25-543 26.00 28.00 2.00 0.51 and 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.30 and 146.00 148.25 2.25 0.85 and 178.00 178.50 0.50 5.86 BR-25-545 13.90 14.40 0.50 1.90 and 40.50 41.00 0.50 12.10 and 46.50 48.00 1.50 7.04 including 46.50 47.00 0.50 20.80 and 86.50 87.00 0.50 1.45 and 93.00 94.00 1.00 56.26 including 93.00 93.50 0.50 112.00 and 104.00 108.00 4.00 0.71 including 104.00 105.00 1.00 2.58 and 117.00 118.70 1.70 0.24 and 142.00 143.50 1.50 19.26 and 142.00 143.00 1.00 28.80 and 147.00 150.00 3.00 0.41 and 155.00 158.00 3.00 0.16 BR-25-546 20.70 22.05 1.35 0.33 and 27.00 29.55 2.55 0.53 and 37.90 39.80 1.90 0.73 and 46.80 50.25 3.45 1.04 and 59.00 63.10 4.10 2.39 including 59.00 59.65 0.65 13.00 and 70.00 70.50 0.50 0.50 and 77.00 80.00 3.00 0.61 and 100.00 12.00 2.00 0.18 and 126.80 127.80 1.00 0.62 and 135.00 136.50 1.50 4.50 including 136.00 136.50 0.50 11.50 and 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.65 BR-25-547 16.00 16.50 0.50 0.53 and 27.00 28.00 1.00 1.83 and 35.00 36.00 1.00 5.97 and 59.00 59.50 0.50 0.96 and 68.00 70.50 2.50 0.58 and 72.50 75.00 2.50 0.35 and 76.00 78.00 2.00 0.74 and 81.00 88.10 7.10 0.55 including 84.50 86.10 1.60 1.50 and 104.40 105.80 1.40 0.82 and 113.00 115.00 2.00 0.45 and 117.00 121.00 4.00 0.36 including 119.00 121.00 2.00 0.53 BR-25-548 66.80 67.30 0.50 1.28 and 116.00 119.15 3.15 3.48 including 118.65 119.15 0.50 19.85 and 125.05 127.35 2.30 0.17 and 130.50 132.00 1.50 13.10 including 130.50 131.00 0.50 35.90 and 182.00 184.00 2.00 3.26 including 182.00 183.00 1.00 2.77 and 187.00 191.50 4.50 0.41 and 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.51 and 216.80 217.30 0.50 0.48 BR-25-549 18.00 22.30 4.30 0.47 and 27.00 31.60 4.60 0.42 including 27.00 28.60 1.60 0.88 and 37.00 40.50 3.50 19.32 including 38.00 38.50 0.50 133.50 and 52.50 53.50 1.00 0.50 and 61.50 62.00 0.50 6.15 BR-25-550 11.40 21.00 9.60 1.37 including 11.40 14.90 3.50 2.92 and including 20.00 21.00 1.00 2.34 and 27.00 27.50 0.50 2.00 and 45.50 51.00 5.50 0.54

Notes:

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths are estimated at between 70-100% of core length. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped. Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this news release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate news release with other contiguous or related drilling information. Drill holes BR-25-466 to 475, 479, 498 and 501 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16 and June 5, 2025. Drill holes BR-25-477, 478, 481 to 483, 486, 489, 491, 495, 502, 505, 508, 510, 513, 518, 520, 522, and 524 were reported in a previous news release dated June 13, 2025. Drill holes BR-25-476, 480, 484, 487, 490, 493, 496, 499, 504, 507 and 512 were reported in a previous news release dated June 19, 2025. Drill holes BR-25-515, 521, 523, 527, 530, 534, 539 and 544 were reported in a previous news release dated June 26, 2025.

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The NQ diameter drill core is sawn in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to either Eastern Analytical Ltd. (Eastern) preparation facility in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador or the ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) prep lab in Moncton, NB and then the pulp is sent to North Vancouver, BC for fire assay. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish. All assays in this press release are reported as fire assays only.

For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to ‑10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this press release may be updated in a future news release. Check assays are conducted at Eastern for assay samples received from ALS and check assays are conducted at ALS for assays received from Eastern following the completion of a program.

Other QA/QC procedures include the regular insertion of blanks and CDN Resource Laboratories certified reference standards. The laboratory also has its own QA/QC protocols running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream for all analysis.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information including, but not limited: to information as to the Company’s strategic objectives and plans; timing and results of drilling activities; potential for upgrading mineral resources; expected initiatives to be undertaken by management of the Company in identifying exploration opportunities; and timing of advancement and completion of technical studies. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “is projected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “believes”, “targets”, or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold’s operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities, including drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex and Goldboro deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resources, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 of the Company and in the Company’s most recent disclosure documents filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company’s the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

