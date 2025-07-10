Pet Valu Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (“Pet Valu” or the “Company”) (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 at approximately 6:30am ET on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30am ET.

To participate in Pet Valu’s conference call, please dial 1-833-950-0062 (ID: 381882). A live webcast of the call will also be available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.petvalu.com/ .

For those unable to participate, a playback will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (ID: 521731) and will be accessible until August 12, 2025. The webcast will also be archived and available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.petvalu.com/.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

For more information:

James Allison, Senior Director, Investor Relations

investors@petvalu.com

289-806-4559