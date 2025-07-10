Stellar Painting’s Commercial Painting Fort Worth Services Drive Business Growth

Fort Worth, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently completed commercial renovation in Fort Worth is drawing attention for its precise coordination, durable materials, and design-focused execution. Led by the experienced team at Stellar Painting, the project reflects the increasing demand for customized, high-performance updates among local businesses. As commercial painting Fort Worth needs continue to grow in step with the city's development, companies like Stellar Painting are delivering targeted solutions that combine technical expertise with dependable timelines.

The client, Nagra Commercial, had recently acquired a carwash facility and was seeking a complete exterior refresh. With constant exposure to moisture and a compressed construction schedule, the business required professional commercial painting services capable of both protecting and modernizing the structure. Stellar Painting, known among commercial painting contractors for a consistent commitment to quality and efficient project execution, was selected for the work.

"Josh and his team are very professional," said a representative from Nagra Commercial. "They did an amazing job painting my business property. Also offered me a free consultation to make sure that I got the exact color I wanted."

The project required a technical solution that addressed both aesthetics and environmental performance. The facility's daily operations subjected masonry surfaces to frequent moisture, necessitating a breathable yet waterproof coating system. Stellar Painting specified Loxon XP, a professional-grade product by Sherwin-Williams, formulated for high-moisture commercial environments.

Loxon XP was selected for its ability to allow moisture vapor to escape from the substrate while simultaneously forming a barrier that protects against external water intrusion. This dual-function performance is particularly effective for properties such as carwashes, where high humidity could otherwise lead to surface degradation over time.

"Moisture intrusion is a serious concern in environments like this," said Josh Strange, founder of Stellar Painting. "The team selected Loxon XP because it performs in both directions—it lets moisture escape while shielding the surface from outside elements. That's exactly what's needed in a carwash setting."

Prior to coating, Stellar Painting's crew conducted full surface preparation, including caulking all major and visible cracks in the cinderblock to prevent potential water infiltration. Once sealed, the masonry surfaces were coated using commercial-grade application techniques to ensure durability and adherence to manufacturer standards.

In addition to functional requirements, the business owner sought an updated exterior that would complement the copper roof and provide a refreshed, professional appearance. To support visual alignment, Stellar Painting arranged an on-site color consultation with the company's in-house expert, Katy. After evaluation, the selected color scheme included White Duck SW7010 for the masonry and Black Fox SW7020 for the metal features—offering a cohesive visual identity while maintaining architectural consistency.

The renovation was completed under a condensed timeline. With the business temporarily closed for equipment upgrades and other construction work, Stellar Painting coordinated with additional contractors to begin painting at the optimal stage of the renovation process. Despite minor weather delays, the project was completed within the required timeframe to support reopening plans.

"Business renovations often involve multiple trades operating under tight schedules," said Strange. "The goal was to ensure the painting phase remained on track. The team stayed organized, worked efficiently, and maintained clear communication throughout the process."

As Fort Worth continues to experience commercial growth, increasing numbers of business owners are choosing exterior upgrades to boost property value and enhance customer-facing aesthetics. According to industry data, 70% of consumers form an impression of a business based on exterior appearance, reinforcing the value of well-executed visual improvements. Repainting a commercial property is also regarded as a high-ROI investment, with the potential to raise perceived value by up to 10%.

With a population exceeding 900,000 residents and a business landscape marked by rapid development, Fort Worth presents both opportunity and competition. Maintaining a property's exterior not only strengthens brand image but also supports asset preservation and client confidence.

"Commercial clients are investing not just in paint, but in long-term property value," said Strange. "A well-maintained building enhances customer perception, builds brand credibility, and supports the property's structural integrity for years to come."

Stellar Painting's approach is rooted in technical precision, project transparency, and long-term performance—factors that continue to earn the trust of commercial property owners across diverse industries.

Stellar Painting continues to provide professional painting and surface solutions throughout Fort Worth and the surrounding areas. The company's full-service offerings include exterior and interior painting, moisture protection systems, pressure washing, surface preparation, and color consultation services. With a focus on craftsmanship, scheduling efficiency, and client-centered outcomes, each project is customized to the operational and aesthetic goals of the property owner.

For additional information or to request a commercial painting estimate, visit https://stellarpaintingdfw.com or call (817) 672-0755.

