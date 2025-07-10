Plus Therapeutics Announces Two CNSide Presentations at the Upcoming SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference

The Joint Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) focus on the rapidly evolving area of central nervous system metastases

Presentations will highlight the clinical utility of the company’s CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Assay Platform for patients at risk for central nervous system metastases

HOUSTON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC (“CNSide”) will be showcasing two presentations at the upcoming SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference on August 14-16, 2025, in Baltimore, MD.

The CNSide data highlights its ability to quantify tumor cells and deliver actionable insights,” said Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Plus Therapeutics’ Chief Development Officer. “The diagnostic assay is an exciting advancement for enhancing CNS metastases management and driving therapies like REYOBIQ™ in our ReSPECT-LM dose optimization trial."



Presentations:

Title CSF Tumor Cell (CSF-TC) Detection, Quantification and Biomarker Assessment Helps in Clinical Management of Breast Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Having Leptomeningeal Disease (BIOM-04), (FORESEE Study, NCT05414123) Presenter

Priya Kumthekar, M.D. Date/Time Thursday, August 14, 2025, 7:15 – 9:00 p.m. ET Location Grand Ballroom VI





Title The Oncogenic Flip in Patients with Leptomeningeal Metastatic Disease (LMD): Longitudinal Detection in Cerebrospinal Fluid Tumor Cells (CSF-TCs) Reveals Implications for Differential Treatment of the LMD Tumor, (BIOM-03) Presenter

Priya Kumthekar, M.D. Date/Time Friday, August 15, 2025, 3:25 – 4:50 p.m. ET Location Grand Ballroom I-V

About CNSide Diagnostic, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis and molecular characterization of tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid that inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About LM

Leptomeningeal metastases (LM) are a rare but severe complication of advanced cancer, affecting the fluid-lined structures of the central nervous system. LM occurs in approximately 5% of patients with metastatic cancer, with breast cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma being the most common sources. Median survival is typically 2-6 months, and effective treatment options are limited, highlighting the urgent need for novel therapies.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://www.plustherapeutics.com.

