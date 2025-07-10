Cytokinetics Announces Five Presentations Related to Aficamten at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025

Hot Line Presentation of MAPLE-HCM to Elaborate on Positive Topline Results in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Late Breaking Clinical Science Session to Present Incidence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation Across Three Clinical Trials of Aficamten in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced five presentations related to aficamten at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 taking place in Madrid, Spain from August 29, 2025 – September 1, 2025 including a Hot Line presentation of the primary results from MAPLE-HCM (Metoprolol vs Aficamten in Patients with LVOT Obstruction on Exercise Capacity in HCM) and a Late Breaking Clinical Science presentation relating to the incidence and impact of atrial fibrillation across three clinical trials of aficamten in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Oral Presentations

Title: MAPLE-HCM: Aficamten vs Metoprolol in Obstructive HCM

Presenter: Pablo Garcia-Pavia, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Inherited Cardiac Diseases and Heart Failure Unit, Department of Cardiology, Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro and Full Professor, Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares both in Madrid, Spain

Date: August 30, 2025

Session Title: Hot Line 2

Session Time: 8:15 - 9:45 AM CEST

Presentation Time: 9:18 AM CEST

Location: Madrid (Main Auditorium)

Title: REDWOOD-HCM, SEQUOIA-HCM and FOREST-HCM Trials: Incidence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation in Obstructive HCM with Aficamten

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: August 31, 2025

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Cardiomyopathies

Session Time: 4:15-5:15 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 4:45 PM CEST

Location: Budapest (Hall 10)

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Long-Term Treatment with Aficamten in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from FOREST-HCM

Presenter: Sara Saberi, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center

Date: August 31, 2025

Session Title: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: From Gene to Treatment

Session Time: 5:00 - 6:00 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 5:40 PM CEST

Location: Science Box 4 (Research Gateway)

Poster Presentations

Title: Effect of Aficamten Compared with Metoprolol on Cardiac Structure and Function in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Pre-Specified Analysis of MAPLE-HCM

Presenter: Sheila Hegde, M.D., M.P.H, Assistant Professor, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, Affiliate Faculty, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

Final presentation date and time to be confirmed

Title: Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: An Integrated Safety Analysis

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Final presentation date and time to be confirmed

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of aficamten or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics' research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

