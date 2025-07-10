China Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2025-2030 | Uncover Growth Opportunities Backed by Forecast Analysis

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Equipment Market, China, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study provides an overview of the off-highway equipment market in China, with a specific focus on construction, mining, and agriculture. The study discusses unit shipment, equipment in operation (EIO), revenue, corresponding forecasts, forecast analysis, OEM market share analysis, and revenue share analysis.

China has a large population of 1.4 billion people, a vast geographical area, and rich natural resources. Key activities such as infrastructure construction, mining, and agriculture have improved the country's off-highway equipment market, which has experienced rapid growth and is maturing.



China's off-highway equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of many OEM brands. The study covers information such as competitive environment, growth drivers, growth restraints, government initiatives, the electric off-highway equipment sector, the connected and autonomous driving off-highway equipment sector, and the rental business sector.



The study also highlights growth opportunities for off-highway equipment in existing and future scenarios. Growth opportunities provide stakeholders with practical and actionable recommendations to expand their presence in the value chain.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Economic Environment: Gross Domestic Product GDP Growth

Economic Environment: Construction Revenue

Economic Environment: Total Mine Production

Economic Environment: Agricultural Acreage

Energy Consumption Overview

Government Initiatives

Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales: Market Overview

Off-highway EIO: Market Overview

OEM Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrification in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Powertrain Technology Roadmap

Electric Equipment Launches

Electric Equipment Unit Sales and EIO

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connectivity and Automation in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Connected and Autonomous Driving Off-highway Ecosystem

Connected Off-highway Equipment Applications: Definitions and Segmentation

Telematics Solutions

Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

Off-highway Telematics in Operation

Autonomous EIO

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rental Business in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Off-highway Equipment Rental Market Overview

Off-highway Equipment Rental Business Models

Off-highway Equipment Rental Highlights

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Off-highway Equipment Sector, Forecast by Segment

Off-highway Equipment Market Overview

Off-highway Equipment: Unit Sales and Revenue

Construction Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Mining Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Agricultural Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Construction EIO Forecast

Mining EIO Forecast

Agricultural EIO Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Off-highway Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Off-highway Equipment

Growth Opportunity 2: Connected and Autonomous Off-highway Equipment

Growth Opportunity 3: Government Initiatives Accelerate Off-highway Equipment Upgrades

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

