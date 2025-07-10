DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSX-Venture: DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading North American tea merchant, is pleased to announce that the five nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 30, 2025 were elected as directors at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Against % Jane Silverstone Segal 13,730,858 99.08 128,066 0.92 Sarah Segal 13,733,155 99.09 125,769 0.91 Susan L. Burkman 13,733,417 99.09 125,507 0.91 Pat De Marco 17,733,589 99.10 125,335 0.90 Peter Robinson 13,733,541 99.10 125,383 0.90

At the meeting, DAVIDsTEA’s shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA’s auditor and adopted a resolution amending the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company so as to increase the number of common shares of the Company available for issuance thereunder.

