Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 | Oral Dosage Leads but Inhalable Excipients to Experience Significant Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the global pharmaceutical excipients market, with a focus on key regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report provides both qualitative and quantitative analyses of various segments, including oral dosage excipients, injectable excipients, topical excipients, inhalable excipients, and ophthalmic excipients.

The oral dosage excipients segment is further divided into the oral solid excipients and oral liquid excipients. Population aging, combined with a rising prevalence of diseases, is driving demand for diverse drug dosage formulations across all therapeutic areas. The oral route of drug administration is the most preferred due to its cost-effectiveness and better patient compliance.

However, the inhalable route is expected to account for the most significant growth during the forecast period. This study offers a thorough understanding of the market dynamics that will shape the industry over the forecast period. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining market growth and identifies opportunities that arise from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year for this report is 2024, while the forecast period extends from 2025 to 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Scope and Segmentation

Definitions

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry

Ecosystem in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Value Chain

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Competitive Benchmarking - Oral Solid Dosages

Competitive Benchmarking - Oral Liquid Dosages

Competitive Benchmarking - Injectable

Competitive Benchmarking - Topical

Competitive Benchmarking - Inhalable

Competitive Benchmarking - Ophthalmic

Market Activities - Launches, M&As, Partnerships, and Expansions, 2022-2024

Growth Generators in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Generator: Oral Dosage Excipients

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Type - Oral Solids

Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Binders and Fillers

Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Disintegrants

Forecast Analysis by Type - Oral Solids

Revenue Forecast by Type - Oral Liquids

Forecast Analysis by Type - Oral Liquids

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Generator: Injectable Excipients

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis by Type - Injectables

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region - Injectables

Growth Generator: Topical Excipient

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis by Type - Topical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region - Topical

Growth Generator: Inhalable Excipients

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis by Type - Inhalable

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region - Inhalable

Growth Generator: Ophthalmic Excipients

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis by Type - Ophthalmic

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region - Ophthalmic

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Independent Approval Pathway for the Development of Novel Excipients

Growth Opportunity 2: Inhaled Biologics

Growth Opportunity 3: Patient-centric Formulations

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

