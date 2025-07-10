Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Present Studies on Cost Savings Associated with Use of pTau217 Screening Assay in Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD Study and Sabirnetug Oligomer-Selectivity at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC®) 2025

NEWTON, Mass., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will present new findings at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC®) 2025 in Toronto. The presentations include a cost savings analysis of the use of pTau217 as a screening tool in Acumen’s Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial of sabirnetug as well as a nonclinical study evaluating the relative selectivity of sabirnetug to targeting AβOs versus Aβ monomers. The conference will be held July 27-31, 2025, both in-person and online.

Acumen’s presentation details are as follows:

Topic: ALTITUDE-AD: Cost Savings Using a pTau217 Screening Assay in an Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug in Early Alzheimer's Disease

Date/Time: Monday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT

Monday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT Format: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation Session: Drug Development: Human

Drug Development: Human Presenting Author: Todd Feaster, Psy.D., Senior Clinical Research Scientist, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Topic: Sabirnetug selectivity for Aβ oligomers over monomers compared to recombinant lecanemab and aducanumab

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT Format: Poster Presentation

Poster Presentation Session: Drug Development: Human

Drug Development: Human Presenting Author: Erika N. Cline, Ph.D., Manager, Bioanalytical Methods, Acumen Pharmaceuticals



“Our presentation at AAIC highlight how combining biomarker-driven screening with a targeted therapeutic like sabirnetug represents meaningful progress in trial designs and drug development for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Eric Siemers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acumen Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to sharing these findings at AAIC, which reinforce both sabirnetug's distinct selectivity for toxic amyloid beta oligomers as well as our approach to making clinical trials more patient-centric and efficient.”

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)



Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the therapeutic potential and potential clinical efficacy of Acumen’s product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193). These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen’s management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Alex Braun

abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media:

Jon Yu

ICR Healthcare

AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com