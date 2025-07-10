Fyllo Relaunches to Power Advertising in Regulated Industries

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fyllo is officially back. Today, the company announced its relaunch, following the purchase of its media solutions business arm from Samba TV— reclaiming its spot as the go-to data and advertising partner for regulated industries. The move brings Fyllo back to its roots, applying deep expertise in media execution and data targeting to help brands in healthcare, finance, and politics run compliant, high-performing digital campaigns.

The buyback was led by former and current executives James Ramelli and Travis Moyer, who now serve as partners. Both have long championed the company’s approach to strategic execution and performance-driven, compliant marketing. They’re joined by partner Ante Jurkovic, a seasoned veteran across the agency, ad tech and publishing industries.

“Brands in regulated industries have been underserved for years. Most platforms weren’t built with their compliance, targeting, or data needs in mind,” said James Ramelli, Partner, Fyllo. “We’ve worked in the trenches of these industries for years. We know how high the stakes are, we know what it takes to deliver, and we’ve built with those realities in mind from day one. This next chapter is about meeting a growing need for accountability, precision, and real results in a space where none of that is optional anymore.”

“We’ve worked closely with the Fyllo team across a range of political and corporate affairs campaigns," said Adam Wise, CIO, National Media. "They get what’s at stake, they move fast, and they bring a level of focus and follow-through that’s hard to find. When it comes to reaching the right audience and staying compliant, we trust them with some of our most important work.”

Now independently operating, Fyllo delivers smarter digital campaigns powered by Proteus, its data platform, enabling clients to compliantly reach hard-to-target audiences with speed, precision, and measurable results. Proteus is Fyllo's exclusive audience intelligence platform, powered by industry leading natural language processing technology and is customized to meet the needs of regulated advertisers and brands across all verticals.

What Makes Fyllo Different

Fyllo is uniquely positioned to support advertisers through a combination of deep category expertise, privacy-first technology, and strategic execution. Key differentiators include:

Purpose-built for regulated industries , where compliance, data scarcity, and precision are core obstacles.

, where compliance, data scarcity, and precision are core obstacles. Deep vertical expertise in sectors like healthcare, finance, and politics—underpinned by leadership with hands-on regulatory and legal experience across these industries.

in sectors like healthcare, finance, and politics—underpinned by leadership with hands-on regulatory and legal experience across these industries. Human-led strategic execution , offering tailored guidance and campaign support—not just a self-serve platform—with built-in compliance DNA shaped by leadership experienced in navigating regulatory complexity across finance and adtech.

, offering tailored guidance and campaign support—not just a self-serve platform—with built-in compliance DNA shaped by leadership experienced in navigating regulatory complexity across finance and adtech. Proven audience performance powered by industry leading data modeling optimized for hard-to-reach and sensitive segments.

powered by industry leading data modeling optimized for hard-to-reach and sensitive segments. Robust identity and intent data : Access to more than 1B stable user profiles enriched with 50K–70K behavioral and contextual attributes.

: Access to more than 1B stable user profiles enriched with 50K–70K behavioral and contextual attributes. Creative services built for regulated messaging—balancing compliance with engaging, high-impact formats.



With the original team back at the helm and Proteus powering its next chapter, Fyllo is doubling down on what it does best: helping regulated brands cut through the noise, stay compliant, and drive real results.

To learn more or get in touch, visit www.hellofyllo.com .

About Fyllo

Fyllo is a data and advertising partner purpose-built for regulated industries. The company helps brands and agencies in politics & public affairs, healthcare & pharma, financial services, CPG, retail, hospitality, and travel reach high-value audiences that others can’t — compliantly, effectively, and efficiently. Through its Proteus platform, Fyllo delivers both custom and prebuilt audiences with contextual and predictive targeting. Proteus is powered by industry leading natural language processing and purpose built specifically for privacy-first, cross-channel activation. Backed by deep regulatory expertise and hands-on strategic support, Fyllo delivers measurable performance in categories where precision and compliance are critical.