Aventis Energy Announces Partnership with KorrAI Technologies

The Company will leverage KorrAI’s revolutionary systems across the Project with aim to be more efficient in the potential discovery of mineralized outcrops.

The cost-efficient technology integrates artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced satellite imagery to identify targets for prospecting follow-up over highly prospective trends and areas of interest.

KorrAI will provide technology solutions to the Company using geospatial imagery, modelling and survey & sensor data relevant to the natural resources sector.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement dated July 9, 2025 (the “KorrAI Agreement”) with KorrAI Technologies Inc. (“KorrAI”) to deploy its AI-powered TRAIL platform (the “Program”) on the Company’s Corvo Uranium Project (the “Project”).

TRAIL is KorrAI’s AI-driven platform for operational risk monitoring, geotechnical analysis of infrastructure, and exploration-focused targeting and logistics support. Under the KorrAI Agreement, a custom exploration module of TRAIL will be implemented to integrate hyperspectral imagery, satellite datasets, and terrain models — enabling the extraction of actionable insights and the identification of high-priority target zones across the Project area.

This marks one of the first exploration-focused deployments of TRAIL, which is already being used by major mining and infrastructure operators across North America and Europe. For the Company, the platform will support the 2025 field season by helping prioritize follow-up areas through an evidence-based, data-integrated workflow.

Mandeep Parmar, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are very excited to partner with a leading technology company in the exploration industry. KorrAI is pioneering modern exploration techniques, and we are eager to deepen our understanding of the Project by leveraging their proprietary methods and technology. Looking ahead, we anticipate further findings across our portfolio and believe this partnership will enable us to efficiently achieve our long-term goals of advancing strategic projects in stable jurisdictions.”

“TRAIL is designed to extract decision-ready insights from diverse sources — from remote sensing and topography to historical geologic surveys,” said Rahul Anand, CEO of KorrAI. “We’re excited to support Aventis in applying the platform to an early-stage exploration context, where it can help accelerate discovery across large and complex land packages.”

Pursuant to the KorrAI Agreement, KorrAI will provide services to the Company under individual statements of work. Either party may terminate the agreement following completion of services under an existing statement. The Program is expected to cost $49,032 plus applicable taxes.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

