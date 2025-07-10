Sabal Investment Holdings Announces $720 Million in Final Closings of Private Real Estate Funds in First Half of 2025

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabal Investment Holdings (“Sabal” or “SIH”) today announced the final closings of two private commercial real estate funds: Sabal Strategic Opportunities Fund II and SIH Debt Opportunities Fund III, with total capital commitments of $720 million.

Sabal Strategic Opportunities Fund II, its second fund dedicated to opportunistic commercial real estate investments, closed at the end of June and has already fully committed its capital to investments across strategies that include purchases of non-performing loans, asset acquisitions from motivated and distressed sellers, originations of rescue financings, and homebuilder finance.

SIH Debt Opportunities Fund III, the third fund in a strategy focused on senior secured, performing commercial real estate loans and debt investments, closed at the end of March and is also materially deployed, primarily in debt instruments secured by multifamily properties located across 46 states and the District of Columbia. The fund’s holdings span across structured solutions for Agency and non-Agency credit and bridge-to-Agency loans.

“These closings reflect the strong support of our investor base and our team’s ability to identify compelling opportunities in today’s evolving real estate landscape,” said Pat Jackson, President and CEO at Sabal. “We are excited to continue executing our disciplined investment strategy and delivering value to our partners.”

Sabal has over $1.7 billion of assets under management and is a fully integrated real estate investment manager serving institutional investors across the U.S.

Artist Capital LLC served as Sabal’s exclusive U.S. placement agent.

About Sabal Investment Holdings

Sabal Investment Holdings ("Sabal") identifies, underwrites, structures and closes commercial real estate investment opportunities throughout the capital stack. Sabal’s funds are organized in three series: the Debt Opportunities Fund series; the Strategic Opportunities Fund series; and the Lending Solutions program, and its institutional investors include pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and hospitals. For more information regarding Sabal, visit www.sabal.com .

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and is not an offer to invest in any fund.

