180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Business and Merger-Related Updates Including:

PRELIMINARY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AS OF JUNE 30, 2025, OF $4.80

THE FILING OF AN UPDATED PRELIMINARY JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS FOR PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC.

PLAN TO SCHEDULE SHAREHOLDER CALL DURING WEEK OF JULY 14, 2025.



MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”) today announced its preliminary net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of June 30, 2025, of $4.80, which is an increase of approximately 8.6% from the prior quarter, and 3.4% year-to-date.

180 Degree Capital also noted the filing of an amended preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, regarding its proposed merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”) in an all-stock transaction (the “Business Combination”). As noted in its original press release issued on January 17, 2025, the surviving entity is expected to be a Delaware corporation operating as Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“New Mount Logan”) listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “MLCI”. In connection with the Business Combination, 180 Degree Capital shareholders will receive proportionate ownership of New Mount Logan determined by reference to 180 Degree Capital’s net asset value at closing relative to a valuation of Mount Logan of approximately $67.4 million at signing, subject to certain pre-closing adjustments.

In addition, Kevin Rendino and Daniel Wolfe plan to host a shareholder call during the week of July 14, 2025, to discuss the preliminary results from Q2 2025, and will be joined by Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan, to discuss the proposed Business Combination. The date and time of this call will be announced in a subsequent release as we gain greater clarity regarding the timing of our registration statement relating to the Business Combination being declared effective by the SEC.

“We are proud of our performance during Q2 2025, that led to a material increase in NAV during the quarter and positive year-to-date performance,” commented Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “As we mentioned in our press release on June 27, 2025, our focus is on minimizing expenses and maximizing NAV heading into our proposed Business Combination. Our year-to-date net total return (increase in net asset value per share) of $0.16, or +3.4% compares favorably to the +1.1% total return of the Russell Microcap Index. We note that this increase in NAV and outperformance includes a material portion of the ultimate total expenses of the Business Combination that will occur. I also note that our NAV continues to be negatively impacted by legal expenses incurred as a result of efforts by certain shareholders to interfere our proposed Business Combination. Our gross total return of our public investments through the first six months of 2025 of approximately +16.0% compares very favorably to the -1.1% total return of the Russell Microcap Index. Q3 2025 has started similarly well, with continued strong performance of our investment portfolio leading to a NAV as of July 8, 2025, that is approaching $5.00 per share.”

“As constructive activists, we spend a significant amount of time with our investee management teams and boards, as well as understanding the fundamentals of their businesses,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital. “Through this work, we believed, and continue to believe, that there are material value creation opportunities for our holdings at least through the anticipated close of the Business Combination, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. While future returns may be different than those to date, we believe our performance year-to-date sets our shareholders up well to maximize NAV heading into the merger, and then the potential to build significant future value off that foundation as an operating company combined with Mount Logan.”

Mr. Rendino concluded, “We believe we are close to completing the SEC review process, which will allow 180 Degree Capital to commence its efforts to seek shareholder approval for the Business Combination. We believe this proposed Business Combination is a unique opportunity for future value creation for all of 180 Degree Capital’s shareholders. In the meantime, we appreciate the questions, comments and continued strong support from our existing and new shareholders who share in our excitement for this next chapter.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com .

